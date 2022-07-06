ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

The Best Fried Chicken In Minnesota

By Taylor Linzinmeir
101.3 KDWB
101.3 KDWB
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QDrXn_0gWTt6yO00
Photo : Getty Images

There is something truly magical about biting into the perfect piece of fried chicken. The crisp coating surrounding tender, juicy meat is something that dreams are made of — and something that not every restaurant can get just right. While many restaurants have fried chicken on their menu, we are searching for the best of the best in your state. If you are looking for the same (and if your mouth has started watering while reading this), you'll want to stick around.

Mashed graciously compiled a list of all the best places to get fried chicken in the United States. They named Brass Rail in Grandy as the best friend chicken in Minnesota. Here's what they had to say about it:

With a history dating back all the way to 1969, Brass Rail has a long history of having the best fried chicken in the state of Minnesota. In fact, it's not even a close competition. The fried chicken here is broasted, which basically means the chicken is cooked by combining everything you love about deep frying and pressure cooking. You can find Brass Rail in the tiny town of Grandy, which has a population of fewer than 100 people.

Comments / 3

Related
101.3 KDWB

This Is Minnesota’s Most Popular Milkshake Flavor

Did you know the modern milkshake was created in 1922 by an employee at a Chicago Walgreens? Since its inception, the milkshake has become one of the most popular sweet treats in the United States. That might be due to the fact they're so versatile. You can choose from banana, chocolate, Oreo — Even pineapple, if that's your thing. Despite all the options, many states stick to one flavor that they consider superior to all the rest.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Restaurants
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Food & Drinks
City
Grandy, MN
WMIL FM106.1

This Is Wisconsin's Best Dive Bar

If you're tired of going to the same busy and overpriced bars near you, might we suggest visiting your local dive bar? While the term "dive bar" was once considered a derogatory term for disreputable places that were often in basements where one had to "dive below" to enter, the term is now a badge of honor. Dive bars are diverse and unique spots where you can get a taste of the local subculture — and a drink for $3.
WISCONSIN STATE
101.3 KDWB

This Is The Best Lake In Minnesota

How do you find the best lake in the land of 10,000 lakes? If your looking for a great place to spend a weekend away from home with family and friends, look no further than this popular seasonal attraction. Knowing the best lake to visit in Minnesota is valuable Summer knowledge. Lakes are the perfect place for those who enjoy water sports or relaxing in the great outdoors. It is the best spot to adventure with a pet, shop at a marina, or relax in the middle of the water on a pontoon. Wether you prefer to float or ski, this place has it all.
MINNESOTA STATE
WMIL FM106.1

The Best Fried Chicken In Wisconsin

There is something truly magical about biting into the perfect piece of fried chicken. The crisp coating surrounding tender, juicy meat is something that dreams are made of — and something that not every restaurant can get just right. While many restaurants have fried chicken on their menu, we are searching for the best of the best in your state. If you are looking for the same (and if your mouth has started watering while reading this), you'll want to stick around.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pressure Cooking#Deep Frying#Brass#Food Drink#The Best Fried Chicken
AM 1390 KRFO

Restaurant For Sale in Minnesota Comes with a Free Ferris Wheel

Ok so maybe the Ferris wheel isn't free, but it is included in the total asking price. Betty Danger's Country Club is on the market in Minneapolis. Betty Danger's is an eclectic restaurant located in Northeast Minneapolis, based off of the 1945 book "Animal Farm" by George Orwell. It is known for its mini-golf course, colorful fixtures, and of course the Ferris wheel that sits outside of it 365 days a year.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
101.3 KDWB

Minnesota Accidentally Legalizes Edibles

Yes, you read that headline correctly. State legislators in Minnesota accidentally legalized food and beverages containing THC during a regulatory overhaul on July 1, according to Cannabis Life Network. Many Minnesota residents were surprised by the news, including some of the legislators who voted in favor of the law. In fact, at least one Republican state senator has admitted it was a mistake. Here's how it happened.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Quick Country 96.5

Where to Spot the Wienermobile Around Minnesota This July

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is hitting the road and making a handful of stops around the Land of 10,000 Lakes this summer. If you've never seen the giant rolling hotdog up close, it really is a sight to take in. I had a chance to take a tour of one of these vehicles a few years ago, and I was blown away by the attention to detail Oscar Mayer put into building and decorating them.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Bear cub being a 'twerp' in Northern Minnesota

The Voyageurs Wolf Project's trail camera captured video of a bear cub and its mom in Northern Minnesota, and the cub was acting like a "twerp," according to the researchers. "[The cub] was even driving his mom nuts! Once she laid down the law, the little punk, who was clearly distraught from his mother’s reprimand, decided it was time to let out his pent-up frustration on our camera."
MINNESOTA STATE
Fun 104.3

11 Famous People From Minnesota

Prince, one of most talented musicians ever. Prince with all his fame and money always called Minnesota his home. Bob Dylan also come to mind right away. Such a poet of his generation and those to follow. Ann Margaret, although many young people might not have any idea who she...
MINNESOTA STATE
iheart.com

This Is The Best Lake In Nebraska

Nebraska has many lakes scattered around the state. If your looking for a great place to spend a weekend away from home with family and friends, look no further than this popular seasonal attraction. Knowing the best lake to visit in Nebraska is valuable Summer knowledge. Lakes are the perfect place for those who enjoy water sports or relaxing in the great outdoors. It is the best spot to adventure with a pet, shop at a marina, or relax in the middle of the water on a pontoon. Wether you prefer to float or ski, this place has it all.
NEBRASKA STATE
101.3 KDWB

101.3 KDWB

Minneapolis, MN
3K+
Followers
460
Post
541K+
Views
ABOUT

Twin Cities' #1 Hit Music Station

 https://kdwb.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy