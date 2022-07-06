ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

Sonoma County’s Farmhouse Inn Commemorates Two Decades of Hospitality with Luxe New Additions

By Michelle Konstantinovsky
californiahomedesign.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo decades after opening its doors (and over a century into the land’s history), Russian River Valley staple, Farmhouse Inn, is welcoming guests to experience some new sights and experiences. Led by owner and five-generation Sonoma County local, Joe Bartolomei, the casual luxury destination is unveiling a slew of must-sees (and...

www.californiahomedesign.com

Comments / 0

Related
Food & Wine

Napa Residents Aren't Thrilled About the Idea of IPA-Themed 'Action Park'

It's an unexpected surprise when the commenters on something like a Reddit thread agree with each other — and it's extra-surprising when everyone is on the same side when it comes to local development. On a recent post on the r/Napa subreddit, everyone seemed to believe that advertisements for a Voodoo Ranger IPA "Action Park" were nothing more than a stunt, and that a beer-centric adults-only amusement park wasn't actually going to be built in California wine country.
NAPA, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

Ultimate Sonoma County ice cream guide

Nothing says summer in Sonoma County like sweet, cool ice cream. We’re lucky enough to live in an area where local shops make their ice cream with milk that comes from cows we cycle and drive by on the regular. Whether you’re celebrating a baseball game win, going on...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
marinmommies.com

Marin Weekend Family Fun for July 10–12

Explore Angel Island or one of our other 8 awesome hikes for families in Marin. Here are our picks for great events and activities for children and families this Weekend. Find more events for the whole week in Marin and beyond in our Family Events Calendar. All Weekend. Gather up...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Forestville, CA
Sonoma County, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Lifestyle
Sonoma County, CA
Government
County
Sonoma County, CA
City
Napa, CA
Local
California Government
City
Sonoma, CA
sftravel.com

Top 10 Things to Do in Sonoma County

Immerse yourself in all that California wine country has to offer in Sonoma County, just an hour north of San Francisco, and a world away from ordinary. With stunning natural beauty, world-class wines, delicious farm-to-fork food, charming small towns, and a dynamic arts scene, Sonoma County is the perfect addition to your trip to San Francisco. Here’s a quick list of the 10 best ways to discover your passion in Sonoma County.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
localemagazine.com

Private Hunting Club, Wing & Barrel Ranch, Offers an Extraordinary Experience in the Historic City of Sonoma

Hunting, Fishing and Other Activities Are Offered at This Exclusive Club. Experiencing the great outdoors in California usually means sleeping bags, flashlights and hot dogs. I cherish the memories I’ve made gathering around campfires and swapping stories with friends while drinking out of red cups, but I’ve always wished for something more—more sophisticated, more elevated. Switching out a plastic red cup for a wine glass, hot dogs for fine dining and flashlights for twinkling cafe lights, Wing & Barrel Ranch offered the solution to this desire at their private and exclusive shooting club in Sonoma. Wing & Barrel Ranch Sonoma.
SONOMA, CA
sonomamag.com

Peek Inside the Refreshed Nick’s Cove Restaurant and Cottages

Local seaside destination Nick’s Cove has received a face-lift but it’s so subtle you barely notice it. And that’s a good thing. As you pull off Highway 1 in West Marin, the Marshall restaurant and cottages look the same: still charming and with stunning views of Tomales Bay. But on the inside, the nostalgia-laden property is sporting a new, updated look just in time for high season on the Northern California coast.
MARSHALL, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Luxe#Marble Floors#Cooking#Farmhouse Inn#Michelin#Farmhouse Restaurant#Farmstand
7x7.com

10-acre Sebastopol estate with a pool and in-law asks $2.5 million

Enjoy serene country living amid panoramic views of redwoods, apple orchards, and vineyards right from your swimming pool. Spanning 10 acres, thi gated property holds multiple structures, making it ideal for those who love to host, need extra work space, or even want to rent out a portion to help support the mortgage. Built in 1955, the home is blend of midcentury, old English, and Spanish design touches.
SEBASTOPOL, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Cloud Farm near Cotati was a 1960s, 1970s haven for lesbians and activists

It’s empty now, but the unassuming plot of land along Petaluma Hill Road just outside of Cotati used to be a fun gathering spot where Volkswagen buses were repaired and women flew through the air as they aerial danced with colorful silk ribbons. Poetry and songs were written here and live music was played for eager audiences made up of friends.
COTATI, CA
sonomamag.com

Famed Everett & Jones BBQ Opens Location in Sonoma County

The grill is seasoned, the ribs are smoked and the sauce is flowing at the new Everett & Jones Bar-B-Q, which opened Friday at Graton Resort & Casino in Rohnert Park. This is the first North Bay location for the nearly 50-year-old barbecue dynasty widely considered part of the “holy trinity” of Oakland’s celebrated African American barbecue culture, along with Flint’s and Jenkins’ Original Bar-B-Que.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

Rohnert Park will rock your summer

The Friday night market continues celebrating the city's 60th birthday every week outside the Sonoma County Library. The farmer’s market booths are available from 5 to 8 p.m. July 8 is 80s night, so come dressed in your best 80s outfits for a chance to win prizes! Choppin’ Broccoli ‘80s music from 6 to 7 p.m. then Aqua Nett ‘80s Hair Band with Spandex from 7:30 to 9 p.m.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pizza
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
sonomacountygazette.com

Sonoma County Gazette Pet of the Month: Meet Mojo

Likes: Sleeping in laps. At least seven times a day. Watching the many birds at the feeds in the front and back yards. I would like to nominate my cat, Mojo, for pet of the month in the Gazette. When I was a volunteer at the Humane Society I found...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

Take a trip in time at the Petaluma Historical Library

Have you ever contemplated time travel: wondering what a place you love looked like in the days before automobiles and paved streets, dreamily sifting through old postcards and wishing they could come to life?. “History,” begins the Petalumans of Yesteryear’s section on the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum’s website, “isn’t...
PETALUMA, CA
lakecountybloom.com

Lake County Diamonds: Our Unique Gemstone

Dispersed across many of our fields and along roadsides are sparkling Lake County diamonds. They glitter and gleam after a nice rain shower, just begging to be picked up, collected, displayed or even faceted into jewelry. In fact, some local jewelers will facet the diamonds for you to wear. Usually clear, Lake County diamond specimens are sometimes lavender or reddish in color. These beauties, not true diamonds, are considered semi-precious stones, having a rating of 7.8 to 8 on the Moh’s Scale of Hardness. Real diamonds rate a 10. These gems played a part in Lake County history in Pomo mythology, and were used in some Indigenous burial ceremonies. Later on, the diamonds were mined for industrial purposes. The Lake County Museum says, “Lake County diamonds were called “Moon Tears” because they are supposed to be the tears the Moon shed when she fell in love with a young Pomo Chieftain, and her brother, the Sun made her go back into the sky. Lake County Diamonds were placed on burial mounds by some tribes to protect the spirits of the newly departed from evil spirits or demons, who love the darkness and when they saw the ‘moon tears’ would think the moon was shining and go away.”
LAKE COUNTY, CA
marinmagazine.com

Where to Get Marin’s Best Latin American Food, Plus Top Spots Across the Bay Area

Latin American is a sweeping term, a generalization that captures little of the cultural nuances of a region that includes countless countries and peoples, and spans from the southern tier of the United States through the Caribbean to the tip of Argentina. Though it is impossible to include the entirety of the exploding Latin American food scene in Marin and the Bay Area, here are a few ideas to get you thinking about the culinary origins of your next meal.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

Is Roseland’s “NeighborWood” becoming a scary place?

“It looks like a bomb hit here!” exclaimed Doug, a longtime Roseland resident volunteering to help clean up the Roseland NeighborWood on Saturday, June 11. He and other local volunteers had responded to the city of Santa Rosa's call for helpers to come to Southwest Community Park on the southern edge of Roseland for a “community cleanup” event. Put on by the city once a month in a different park in the city; this was the first time in local memory that the city staff had come out to Roseland.
SANTA ROSA, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Novato growing as flagship biomed hub with Ultragenyx expansion

When Ultragenyx cut the ribbon on a newly constructed research facility designed to study rare diseases, it was no accident that it chose the burgeoning cornerstone of biomed companies in northern Marin County. The life sciences giant has planted its footprint with now six buildings spanning more than 150,000 square...
NOVATO, CA
mendofever.com

Wildland Fire Burning East of Geyserville

Scanner traffic indicates that a wildland fire is burning near Geyserville in Northern Sonoma County. The fire is located near the 40000 block of Wickersham Road in Geyserville. The latest reports from the Incident Commander describe the “Merlin Fire” as two acres in size burning in grass encroaching on timber....
GEYSERVILLE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy