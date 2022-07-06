ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Ice Cream Company Linked To Multistate Listeria Outbreak: CDC

By Zuri Anderson
 2 days ago
Photo : Getty Images

A Florida-based ice cream company has been linked to dozens of cases of listeria, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

The federal agency announced Saturday (July 2) that anyone who purchased the Big Olaf Creamery brand of ice cream should throw the product out. They're also advising consumers and companies to clean and disinfect any areas, containers, and utensils that came in contact with the ice cream.

According to the CDC, one person has died from the disease in connection to this outbreak. Twenty-three people have fallen ill with listeria, and 22 are hospitalized as of Wednesday (July 6). At least one case has been reported in Minnesota, Kansas, Colorado, Illinois, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Massachusetts, and New York, the agency reports. Officials say Florida had the most listeria-stricken people at 12.

"Among 10 people with information who did not live in Florida, 8 traveled to Florida in the month before getting sick," according to federal health officials. "This outbreak may not be limited to [these] states… This is because some people recover without medical care and are not tested for Listeria.”

Pregnant people, children, adults over the age of 65, and people with weak immune systems are at higher risk of devastating symptoms. Contact your health provider if you're experiencing muscle aches, fever, convulsions, headache, stiff neck, and/or loss of balance.

Big Olaf Creamery, which sells its products in Florida, started contacting retailers and recommending they not sell their ice cream. The CDC says there is no recall at this time.

The investigation is ongoing, and the ice cream company is cooperating with both state and federal officials.

