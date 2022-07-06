ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Muslim cleric arrested for calling for beheading of sacked ruling party spokesperson in India

By Maroosha Muzaffar
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NkVQk_0gWTsmnk00

A Muslim cleric from Rajasthan in northern India has been arrested after he allegedly offered his house to anyone who would behead Nupur Sharma, the spokesperson of the ruling right-wing Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who made derogatory remarks about Prophet Muhammad .

Police said that they had been looking for Salman Chishti, a cleric from Ajmer Dargah, or shrine, in Rajasthan since Monday night. They had filed a case against him after a video of him was circulated on social media.

Police allege that he was heard saying on video that he would have shot the former BJP spokesperson for insulting the prophet. “You have to give a reply to all Muslim countries. I am saying this from Ajmer, Rajasthan, and this message is from Huzur Khwaja Baba ka Darbar,” he allegedly said.

However, the Ajmer Dargah, or shrine, has distanced itself from the cleric and condemned the video. The Muslim shrine’s officials said it was a place of communal harmony.

Meanwhile, some local news reports have also raised doubts about the veracity of the video.

Ms Sharma’s comments had put the country at the centre of a diplomatic storm after more than a dozen west Asian countries issued statements of condemnation, leading to her suspension from the BJP.

There have also been protests in different parts of India, neighbouring Pakistan and Bangladesh against Ms Sharma’s statements, demanding action against her.

Violent clashes were reported in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur city, which left several people, including police officers injured.

On 28 June, a Hindu tailor was brutally beheaded in Rajasthan’s Udaipur city by two cleaver-wielding Muslim men in a religious killing that sparked communal tension in surrounding areas. The victim had allegedly shared a social media post supporting Ms Sharma.

Ms Sharma had made the derogatory comments about the prophet and his wife while appearing in a debate over the contentious issue of the 17th century Gyanvapi Mosque. that Hindu nationalist organisations allege was built following the destruction of a temple dedicated to Hindu deity Shiva.

She is a familiar face on Indian television news debate shows, known to host debates on inflammatory topics.

To control the fallout, BJP suspended Ms Sharma but stopped short of apologising, only saying that the party “strongly denounces insults of any religious personalities”.

Comments / 36

epicdinoman
1d ago

She needs to be ashamed of herself you should never say anything derogatory about a religion, If can't say anything nice you shouldn't say anything at all.

Reply(8)
7
Asher Bigelow
1d ago

well Islam isn't that peaceful is it? what a surprise 😮

Reply(1)
12
Related
The Independent

Endangered Great Indian Hornbill bird tortured and killed in distressing video in India

A graphic video that showed an endangered hornbill being beaten with a stick and stamped on by locals in India has prompted officials to arrest three accused.The incidence of the Great Indian Hornbill’s torture occured in the country’s northeastern Nagaland state and was tweeted by People for Animals India on Wednesday.“A video of an Endangered Great Indian Hornbill being tortured in Wokha District, Nagaland went viral,” the animal welfare organisation said in its post.In the video, a man is seen whacking the bird on its wing cartilage with a stick while other men on the spot hold the bird tightly...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Muslim man arrested for wrapping meat in newspaper with images of Hindu deities

A Muslim eatery owner was arrested in India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh for allegedly hurting religious sentiments by selling meat items wrapped in a newspaper with pictures of Hindu deities printed on them.Talib Hussain was arrested in Sambhal following a complaint on Sunday by far-right Hindu group Hindu Jagran Manch district president Kailash Gupta. According to the police complaint, Mr Hussain allegedly tried to attack police officers with a knife at the time of the arrest.A worker at the eatery stated that his employer had bought newspapers from a scrap shop and was using them to pack food...
RELIGION
The Independent

Woman marries herself in India’s first sologamy wedding

A 24-year-old woman has become the first person in India to marry herself. Kshama Bindu, from Vadodara, created a nationwide buzz last week when she announced that she would be holding the sologamy wedding on 11 June. Despite setting the date for Saturday, Bindu decided to bring forward the ceremony, marrying herself on Wednesday instead.Bindu told reporters she had booked a priest to solemnise the marriage with traditional Vedic rituals, but he backed out after her story went viral.She has since shared footage from the ceremony - at her own home - online.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Britney Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander arrested after crashing her weddingBaby elephant rescued with JCB digger after getting trapped in abandoned wellRoxie Nafousi on manifesting the relationship you deserve
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prophet Muhammad
The Independent

Indian police arrest ‘masterminds’ behind brutal execution of Hindu tailor

Indian police say they have arrested the “masterminds” behind the brutal beheading of a Hindu tailor in the northwestern state of Rajasthan.Three senior investigators on Saturday told Reuters they have taken two persons in custody for conspiring in the execution of Kanhaiyalal Teli, whose murder last week had stoked communal tension in the state and prompted authorities to both clamp down on protests and suspend internet services to prevent further escalation of violence.“We have now arrested the two masterminds and previously we had arrested two men who committed the heinous crime,” said Prafulla Kumar, a senior police official based...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ruling Party#Bangladesh#Beheading#Northern India#Muslim#Hindu#The Ajmer Dargah#West Asian
The Independent

11-year-old Brazil rape survivor finally given abortion after 29 weeks of pregnancy

An 11-year-old girl in Brazil who was raped and did not want to give birth after becoming pregnant received legal abortion of the foetus seven weeks after she appealed to court, sparking anger over poor abortion rights legislation in the country.The case also called into question the alleged conduct of the judge hearing the case, who told the girl to “hold on a little more”.The girl had appealed to court last month when her pregnancy had reached 22 weeks and doctors refused to abort the foetus citing the duration of the pregnancy, said her lawyer Daniela Felix.After the seventh...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Man lynched by mob and set on fire over accusations shared on social media in Mexico: "This is not justice, but barbarism"

A mob in Mexico attacked a young political adviser and then set him on fire over child trafficking accusations shared on chat groups, local authorities said Sunday. Daniel Picazo, 31, was lynched by a crowd of 200 people in the central state of Puebla after accusations that a suspected child kidnapper had entered the town were widely shared on telephone messaging groups, municipal authorities said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Russia jails former US diplomat for 14 years for smuggling medical marijuana in luggage

A former US diplomat who later became a teacher has been sentenced to 14 years in a Russian penal colony after airport workers allegedly found half an ounce of marijuana in his luggage. Marc Fogel, who works at an English language school in Moscow, was detained at the Sheremeteyevo airport in Moscow in August. He has since been charged with smuggling and possession of 'large scale" of narcotics after his luggage was subject to a random search. Russian authorities claim he was using his former diplomatic status to run a drug smuggling ring into Moscow. Mr Fogel pleaded guilty...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Daily Mail

Inside the 'gates of hell': Couple who trafficked more than 40 Slovakian orphaned 'slaves' into Britain and forced them to work at their car wash while stealing £300,000 from their accounts to blow on gambling and cars are jailed

A couple trafficked more than 40 Slovakian 'slaves' and forced them to do nearly £1m worth of work for free to fund their gambling addiction. Maros Tancos and Joanna Gomulska, both 46, were the ringleaders of a modern slavery and human trafficking operation in Bristol have been jailed for a total of 25 years.
GAMBLING
The Independent

The Independent

733K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy