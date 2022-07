WLOS — A 22-year-old cold case is back in the headlines. Robert Jason Owens is set to appear in court in Buncombe County on Monday. He’s charged by indictment for the murder of Zebb Quinn. Quinn was last seen on January 2, 2000, Owens was indicted for Quinn’s murder in 2017, just after he pleaded guilty to the 2015 murders of his neighbors, JT and Cristie Codd and their unborn child.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO