Herschel Walker spotlights image as a ‘uniter’ in his first general election ad in Georgia Senate race

By Paul Steinhauser
 3 days ago

EXCLUSIVE: Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker highlights that he’s a uniter who wants to “bring people together” in the first TV ad of his general election campaign in Georgia. The college and pro-football legend is challenging first-term Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in battleground Georgia in a...

