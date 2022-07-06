Man on bicycle tries to get away from Fargo police

FARGO (KFGO) – A search is underway for a man who was a passenger in a stolen van in Fargo after police officers responded to a call of people slumped over in the vehicle in an apartment garage in the 3400 block of 15th Ave. S shortly after 8 a.m. Friday.
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are asking for help identifying and finding a suspect of criminal mischief. They say the man pictured attempted to pry into an outside ATM connected to a bank. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701.241.1405. Anonymous tips can be submitted by texting keyword FARGOPD and the tip to 847411.
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in south Fargo. One person was shot by a Fargo Police Officer, one person is in custody and a third is still on the run. Police were called to an apartment building in the 3400 block of 15th...
MOORHEAD (KFGO) – The Ramsey County Medical Examiner has identified the body of a man who was pulled from the Red River in north Moorhead Wednesday afternoon. He was 35-year-old Emmanuel Chieh of Fargo. The body was spotted near the shoreline. Police say the medical examiner did not find...
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. -- A man has been apprehended after authorities say he fled a courthouse after being sentenced to prison. The Becker County Sheriff's Office says 25-year-old Alexander Robere, of Bemidji, reported to the county courthouse in Detroit Lakes around 2 p.m. Wednesday to be sentenced on an escape from custody charge for which he had posted bail.After a judge handed Robere a 20-month sentence, he fled the second floor courtroom and ran out of the building, authorities report.While officers tried to catch Robere and searched the surrounding area, they didn't find him.At about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, authorities reported that Robare was arrested in Detroit Lakes without incident. He is currently in custody with additional charges expected.
FARGO (KFGO) – A prosecutor has decided not to charge a Fargo man who shot his friend during a drunken argument on the 4th of July. 22-year-old Kyle Lovaas called 911 and reported that he shot the other man in a mobile home in the Countryside Trailer Park off 25th St. S. Assistant Cass County State’s Attorney Ryan Younggren says the victim later admitted that Lovaas was defending himself.
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - At 4:58 A.M. on July 5th, Fargo police received a report from an individual on 8th Ave. N. of a green laser being used. The caller also said they saw a male with a raised handgun fire a round into the air. Police say...
CARRINGTON, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – There will be a law enforcement escort for Brandon Sola on Monday, July 11th from Minot to the Veterans Cemetery in Fargo. Sola was the Police Chief for Carrington and a Master Sergeant with the Air National Guard in Fargo. He had been a member of the 119th Wing since 2003. He lost his life in a motorcycle accident on June 28th near Fargo.
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The Detroit Lakes Fire Department rescued a tree cutter trapped in tree, Wednesday. The tree cutter had an equipment malfunction with his bucket truck and winch causing him to be trapped about 6 feet above his fully extended bucket according to the Detroit Lakes Police Department.
MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Families across the nation are feeling pain at the pump as gas prices remain high. Thieves are feeling that punch too, and some are resorting to siphoning fuel out of tanks. as well as drilling directly into fuel tanks to steal gasoline. Since the...
Two West Fargo residents were injured when their motorcycle hit a deer on Highway 87 in Becker County on July 4. The driver, Brian Melvin Irving, 73, and the passenger, Beverly Kay Irving, 73, both of West Fargo, were taken to Essentia Health St. Mary’s hospital in Detroit Lakes with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the State Patrol.
Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. North Dakota's only abortion provider is suing the state over the trigger ban on abortion services. Air show tragedy. A truck driver who entertained crowds in Fargo and Grand Forks is dead. A call for drivers to "slow down" after a state vehicle is involved in a serious highway crash.
DETROIT LAKES — The Detroit Lakes Police Department online auction is officially open. Discount seizure seekers can register and place bids for the 71 different items for as low as $3, with an added shipping fee of up to $20 for some items. Winning bidders can pick up their items on July 18, from noon to 4 p.m., and July 19, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Trinity Auction Co., 29374 580th Ave., Park Rapids, if they don't wish to pay the added shipping fee.
PERHAM (KDLM) – Two people were injured in a boating accident on Rush Lake. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says they were called to Rush Lake on Sunday, July 3 on a report of a boating accident. When officers arrived they located a male with a compound fractured ankle and a female with possible broken ribs.
(Becker County, MN) -- A North Dakota man is dead after he crashed his UTV Friday night in Becker County, Minnesota. Local authorities say 27-year-old Casey Arneson and a passenger were riding along Rock Lake Road in Holmesville Township when the Fargo resident lost control of the vehicle, causing it to stray off the pavement and overturn before slamming into a tree sometime before 10 p.m.
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The church bell at the historic Chapel on the Hill near Forest Hills Golf Course in Detroit Lakes has been stolen. The church which was purchased by O’mara Dunnigan and her husband last September has been undergoing renovations to become a small event center and bed and breakfast set to open next month. O’mara says in the overnight hours of July 6, the steeple bell which weighs at least 150 lbs was stolen from the property, “It was behind a locked chain across the parking lot…somebody either came with a side-by-side or a few people and hauled it quite a distance.”
