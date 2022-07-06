ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamos County, NM

County: Two Public Hearings Scheduled On Proposed Gas Rate Increases

By Los Alamos Reporter
losalamosreporter.com
 2 days ago

The Department of Public Utilities is proposing gas rate increases spanning the next four years. Two public hearings for the rate changes are planned. The first public hearing will take place at the July 20 Board of Public Utilities meeting. If the...

losalamosreporter.com

Comments / 0

Related
losalamosreporter.com

County Issues July 7 COVID-19 News Release

Check out this week’s COVID-19 Community Newsletter, and learn more about the upcoming vaccine clinics, all about Omicron BA.4 and BA.5, and how this week’s data shows what the COVID-19 impact is in Los Alamos County currently! Click here to view: https://conta.cc/3yOdshX.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
ksfr.org

New Santa Fe City Council Boundaries Finalized

The Santa Fe Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission has approved new city council district maps for the next municipal election. The new maps must be drawn after each census to react to population changes. The last time the lines were redrawn was in 2015 after Santa Fe annexed a portion of the county.
SANTA FE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Rio Arriba County Fair Issues Call For Entries

Check-out all the categories to enter and click link below to see all the amazing classes that you can enter for both youth and adults for the Rio Arriba County Fair July 27-31. There’s everything from floral displays, to arts & crafts, to posters, to Legos, welding, baking and more!
RIO ARRIBA COUNTY, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Alamos County, NM
City
Los Alamos, NM
Los Alamos County, NM
Business
Los Alamos County, NM
Government
losalamosreporter.com

County Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics July 11 And July 18 For Children 6 Months To 5 Years Of Age

In response to the Food and Drug Administration’s recent authorization for emergency use of COVID-19 vaccines for children aged six months to five, Los Alamos County and Premier Medical Group have scheduled two vaccine clinics for this special population segment. On Monday, July 11, and Monday, July 18, Premier Medical Group will administer the Pfizer 6 months to 4 years vaccine and the Moderna 6 months to 5 years vaccine between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Mountain Elementary School, 2280 North Rd., Los Alamos.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

About 200 Santa Fe residents dealing with discolored water

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Santa Fe says about 200 customers are experiencing discolored water. The city says it can happen for a number of reasons, including a water line break and fire hydrant flushing. The utility team is working to pinpoint the cause of the issue and hopes to have it resolved […]
SANTA FE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Rotary Club Receives District Award, Installs New Officers

Tom Simon, far right, the Assistant Governor for Rotary District 5520, presented the Increasing Our Impact Through Quality Local and Global Service Projects award to the Rotary Club of Los Alamos Tuesday. The award recognizes the Club for its outstanding service during the Rotary 2021-22 year led by President Oliver Morris, far left. Vice-President Linda Hull, next to Morris, wrote the nomination; Alison Pannell, second from right, is the new Rotary Club President, 2022-2023. Projects of note included Meals of Hope food packaging, the Navajo Nation Recovery Initiative with distribution of food and supplies, the Peace Glow for Rotary International’s Ukrainian Relief Fund, and the LAHS Interact Club’s car wash to purchase a disaster relief Shelterbox for a displaced family. Photo by Rob Metcalf.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Board Of Public Utilities#Bpu#The County Council
ksfr.org

Santa Fe Reopens Bicentennial Pool

After being closed and totally rebuilt the City of Santa Fe has reopened the historic Bicentennial Pool. The public is being asked to reserve a place at the pool online. The pool was opened 40 years ago and the overhaul is the first since it was built. The kiddie pool...
SANTA FE, NM
point2homes.com

4138 ARBOLES BONITOS, Santa Fe, Santa Fe County, NM, 87507

Immaculate! Move-in Ready, Pulte Built Home with Lots of Upgrades. Conveniently located near shopping, schools, restaurants, hospital, and easy access to the Freeway. In the Estancias de Las Soleras subdivision. This single level home, on a premium lot and amazing mountain views, is designed with Pulte's Serenity Floor Plan. Beautifully landscaped front and back. This gorgeous home includes a Luxury Chefs Kitchen, Upgraded Kitchen Aid Appliances, Granite Countertops, Oversized laundry room, Bow Windows at Owners Suite and Cafe, Den with French Doors, Upgraded Entry door with Nest Door locks, Upgraded cabinets throughout. Upgraded Carpet and Tile floors, 2” Faux White Wood Blinds throughout. Garage features 4’ finished oversized extension with epoxy flooring and utility sink. Exterior Gas fireplace. Gas Stub for BBQ. Front courtyard with 6’ walls. Epoxy entry way with artificial turf and Hydrangea Tree filled with perennial bulbs. Comfort height toilets, Rinnai Tankless Water Heater with programable timer. Wrap-around concrete walkways/patio with Daich RollerRock Warm Gray/Satin Interior or Exterior Anti-skid Porch and Floor Paint. 120’ Planter Box with premium landscaping loaded with over 500 bulbs and perennial plants, trees, and shrubs. 120’ artificial turf. Schedule a private showing.
SANTA FE COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Abandoned store brings problems to Albuquerque neighborhood

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People living near San Pedro and Eastern in Southeast Albuquerque are fed up. They say they’ve complained about an abandoned convenience center time and time again and they’ve gotten no help from the city. Now they’re demanding answers. It was once a convenience store and gas station, but today it’s completely empty. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe hosts ribbon-cutting for Bicentennial Pool renovations

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Renovations to the Bicentennial Pool in Santa Fe are officially complete. Officials hosted a ribbon-cutting for the $2.3 million project on Wednesday. The pool was shut down in 2020 because of major leaks. The improvements include a new lap pool, new decking, and landscaping around the pools, as well as a host […]
SANTA FE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Los Alamos JJAB Seeking Donations For Annual School Supply Drive

Barranca Mesa Elementary School Counselor Alyssa Romero with Some of the school supplies donated in 2021 for the Los Alamos JJAB School Supply Drive. Courtesy photo. Summer is only halfway through, but we’ll be at the start of a new school year before we know it. This means it’s time to start of our annual school supply drive, one of Los Alamos JJAB’s favorite initiatives for supporting our local youth and families.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KRQE News 13

Rio Rancho Public Schools in talks to change bus stop locations

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – More Rio Rancho students may have to walk or get a ride to school next year. The district’s transportation department recommends expanding the walk-zone distances around its schools. If approved, bus stops would not be located within 1.2 miles of an elementary school up from one mile. The walk-zone distances around middle […]
RIO RANCHO, NM
Louisiana Illuminator

Legal organization warns of crisis centers preying on people seeking abortions

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico — It’s a nice storefront sandwiched between an insurance office and massage parlor. Two double-sided signs on the sidewalk in front of the building off San Mateo in southeast  Albuquerque advertise free pregnancy tests and ultrasounds. Their website has resources for social services, housing and adoption care.  One thing these places won’t […] The post Legal organization warns of crisis centers preying on people seeking abortions appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

City looking to clear homeless camp at Coronado Park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The mayor’s office is looking for a new way to tackle this issue here at Coronado Park after it’s been an issue for years and even had a deadly shooting here last month. They say that the answer is not cut and dry. “That is why we are revisiting our approach to homelessness and to encampments. Now when we’re all looking for answers, the only answer in this situation all across the country is an all the above approach,” said Mayor Tim Keller last month at the State of the City address.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico July 8 – July 14

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from July 8 – July 14 around New Mexico. July 1 – Aug. 17 – Sunflower U-Pick at Big Jim Farms – Sunflower U-Pick will start July 1st and we will be open every day throughout the Summer and Fall. Big Jim Farms is open daily now until the end of October from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Located in the scenic valley of Los Ranchos de Albuquerque. No Pets. Bring sunscreen, a hat, & bottled water.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy