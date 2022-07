PIERRE, S.D. — The list of counties that will hold sobriety checkpoints for July was announced Wednesday by the South Dakota Department of Public Safety. There will be 15 sobriety checkpoints in 14 different counties. The counties where the checkpoints will be held are Beadle, Bennett, Brookings, Campbell, Charles Mix, Fall River, Jackson, Lawrence, Lincoln, Minnehaha, Pennington, Roberts, Stanley and Yankton Counties.

PIERRE, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO