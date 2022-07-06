Texas Rangers at Baltimore Orioles odds, picks and predictions
2 days ago
The Texas Rangers (37-42) and Baltimore Orioles (38-44) meet Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. ET to close out a 3-game series at Camden Yards. Let's analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Rangers vs. Oriolesodds with MLB picks and predictions. Season series: Baltimore leads 2-0. The Rangers have dropped a pair...
The Baltimore Orioles have been the pleasant surprise of the MLB season thus far. They’re still dead last in the AL East, over 20 games adrift of the majors-pacing Yankees, but something strange has happened in 2022:. The Orioles have become respectable. They’re the best last-place team in the...
BALTIMORE -- — Cedric Mullins doubled in the winning run in the 10th inning, and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Texas Rangers 10-9 Tuesday night in a wild game that featured several comebacks and clutch home runs. Mullins hit a two-out liner into the gap off Matt Moore (3-2)...
The Los Angeles Angels and the Baltimore Orioles will continue their four-game series as the two teams meet at Camden Yards on Friday. It’s time to continue our MLB odds coverage with an Angels-Orioles prediction and pick. The Orioles defeated the Angels 4-1 on Thursday. Adley Rutschman blasted a solo home run in the second inning, giving the Orioles an early […]
Rangers manager Chris Woodward joined the K&C Masterpiece to talk about the team struggling to close games out in Baltimore, how he's handling the bullpen during shorter starts, if he has any input on the team's MLB Draft strategy, and more! Listen to the podcast below or watch the video above.
MILWAUKEE — (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers placed a ceremonial jersey in their dugout Friday to honor an 8-year-old fan of the team who was wounded during the July Fourth mass shooting in a Chicago suburb. Cooper Roberts took bullets in the chest during the shooting at a...
SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar was placed on the seven-day concussion injured list Friday, a day after he collapsed while trying to walk off the field after a scary collision with shortstop C.J. Abrams. Profar was eventually placed on a stretcher and then taken off the field on a cart and to a hospital following the collision in the fifth inning of Thursday night’s game against San Francisco. He was also diagnosed with a strained neck before being discharged from the hospital overnight. Manager Bob Melvin said Profar is doing “remarkably well. Obviously it was pretty severe in nature. There’s no fractures, no broken anything anywhere. He’s sore, obviously. I think we really caught a break in that it was nothing worse than that.” Profar and Abrams both went after a fly ball hit by Tommy La Stella into shallow left field in the fifth inning. Abrams made the catch with his back to the infield and his left knee hit Profar in the left jaw as the left fielder appeared to be positioning himself for a diving catch.
It’s the Los Angeles Angels vs Baltimore Orioles live from Oriole Park at Camden Yards this Sunday, July 10 at 12:00 PM ET on Peacock. 18 MLB games will be featured on the streaming service this season. Live coverage begins at 11:30 a.m ET. See below for additional information on how to watch the game.
In baseball, some games are unlike others. One night, a team could blow out their opponent. The next, they may need to rally from a large deficit to pull off a jaw-dropping victory. Other nights, they might just not have it and will take a loss. But for the Baltimore...
Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos is batting eighth in Friday's lineup against the Los Angeles Angels. Chirinos will catch for the Orioles after Adley Rutschman was given a breather at home. In a matchup versus left-hander Reid Detmers, our models project Chirinos to score 8.6 FanDuel points at the salary...
