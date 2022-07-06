ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Texas Rangers at Baltimore Orioles odds, picks and predictions

echo-pilot.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Texas Rangers (37-42) and Baltimore Orioles (38-44) meet Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. ET to close out a 3-game series at Camden Yards. Let's analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Rangers vs. Oriolesodds with MLB picks and predictions. Season series: Baltimore leads 2-0. The Rangers have dropped a pair...

www.echo-pilot.com

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ESPN

Orioles outlast Rangers 10-9 on Mullins' double in 10th

BALTIMORE -- — Cedric Mullins doubled in the winning run in the 10th inning, and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Texas Rangers 10-9 Tuesday night in a wild game that featured several comebacks and clutch home runs. Mullins hit a two-out liner into the gap off Matt Moore (3-2)...
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Angels vs. Orioles prediction, odds and pick – 7/8/2022

The Los Angeles Angels and the Baltimore Orioles will continue their four-game series as the two teams meet at Camden Yards on Friday. It’s time to continue our MLB odds coverage with an Angels-Orioles prediction and pick. The Orioles defeated the Angels 4-1 on Thursday. Adley Rutschman blasted a solo home run in the second inning, giving the Orioles an early […] The post MLB Odds: Angels vs. Orioles prediction, odds and pick – 7/8/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ANAHEIM, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
The Associated Press

Padres' Profar placed on concussion IL after scary collision

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar was placed on the seven-day concussion injured list Friday, a day after he collapsed while trying to walk off the field after a scary collision with shortstop C.J. Abrams. Profar was eventually placed on a stretcher and then taken off the field on a cart and to a hospital following the collision in the fifth inning of Thursday night’s game against San Francisco. He was also diagnosed with a strained neck before being discharged from the hospital overnight. Manager Bob Melvin said Profar is doing “remarkably well. Obviously it was pretty severe in nature. There’s no fractures, no broken anything anywhere. He’s sore, obviously. I think we really caught a break in that it was nothing worse than that.” Profar and Abrams both went after a fly ball hit by Tommy La Stella into shallow left field in the fifth inning. Abrams made the catch with his back to the infield and his left knee hit Profar in the left jaw as the left fielder appeared to be positioning himself for a diving catch.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy Baseball#The Orioles#Oriolesodds#Ip
Yardbarker

The Orioles Somehow Won On Tuesday In Historical Fashion

In baseball, some games are unlike others. One night, a team could blow out their opponent. The next, they may need to rally from a large deficit to pull off a jaw-dropping victory. Other nights, they might just not have it and will take a loss. But for the Baltimore...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Orioles position Robinson Chirinos behind the plate on Friday night

Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos is batting eighth in Friday's lineup against the Los Angeles Angels. Chirinos will catch for the Orioles after Adley Rutschman was given a breather at home. In a matchup versus left-hander Reid Detmers, our models project Chirinos to score 8.6 FanDuel points at the salary...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy