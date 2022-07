From Informal to Incubus: The 113th LA Weekly playlist, reviewing the musicians that we’ve been writing about all week, is live now. There’s electronic music from informal. and Kraftwerk, ’80s pop from When in Rome and Bow Wow Wow, alt-pop from Fab the Duo, punk from Green Day, rock from Incubus, and so much more.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO