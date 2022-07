First floor unit meticulously maintained with tile entryway detailed workspace with granite counter top and built-in shelves. This open floor plan design has a beautiful kitchen with breakfast bar granite countertops smoothtop KitchenAid range quiet 44-decibel dishwasher and white custom cabinetry that opens to the family room and dining room. Enhanced with smooth high ceilings and elegant crown molding. Just off the family room you can access the patio with an additional storage closet. The master suite also has access to the back patio and enjoys a huge walk-in closet with additional shelving for shoes and linens. Easy access to unit with no steps and close and abundant parking. It's a truly remarkable property with an abundance of natural light located in the heart of Mount Pleasant - conveniently located to I-526 Towne Center the beaches and downtown Charleston. The amenities will blow you away and include a beautiful resort-style pool gas grills recently renovated fitness center clubhouse tennis court bocce ball court boat storage car care center dog park gas firepit walking trails and hammocks! The clubhouse includes a business center billiards room foosball table kitchen and a cozy great room for entertaining.

