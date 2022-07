Tom Simon, far right, the Assistant Governor for Rotary District 5520, presented the Increasing Our Impact Through Quality Local and Global Service Projects award to the Rotary Club of Los Alamos Tuesday. The award recognizes the Club for its outstanding service during the Rotary 2021-22 year led by President Oliver Morris, far left. Vice-President Linda Hull, next to Morris, wrote the nomination; Alison Pannell, second from right, is the new Rotary Club President, 2022-2023. Projects of note included Meals of Hope food packaging, the Navajo Nation Recovery Initiative with distribution of food and supplies, the Peace Glow for Rotary International’s Ukrainian Relief Fund, and the LAHS Interact Club’s car wash to purchase a disaster relief Shelterbox for a displaced family. Photo by Rob Metcalf.

LOS ALAMOS, NM ・ 15 HOURS AGO