The Sizzlin' Summer Series is about to turn up the heat with the Wild, Wild West! From 6pm to 9pm we will have food trucks parked at Unity Square, Price Tower will be open for food and beverages, and the Red Dirt Rangers will be playing a concert. There will be lawn games, such as cornhole and horseshoes. For the kids we will have the Bartlesville Fire Department spraying water to keep cool, and to top it off we will have a mechanical bull!

BARTLESVILLE, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO