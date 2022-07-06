Madison County Board looks to reduce Chairman's power, cites "inept management"

Photo credit Photo provided

The Madison County Board is looking to reduce the power their leader has.

The county's Board Chairman, Kurt Prenzler, is accused of "chronically inept management", to the point where a special meeting is set for 5 p.m. Wednesday to consider an ordinance that would strip him of many of his powers.

Prenzler has been chair since 2016, but Board members are saying they have lost confidence in him to" advance a fiscally responsible future for the County." They say he's wasted taxpayer money and that he is preventing elected officials from being able to do their jobs effectively.

The Alton Telegraph reports there were also concerns about the handling of a sexual harassment and wrongful termination lawsuit that ended up costing the county $1.3 million.

Nine Republicans and three Democrats signed the petition for Wednesday's special meeting. Prenzler is a Republican and tells the News-Democrat the move is very, very harsh and he is shocked.