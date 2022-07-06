ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, MO

Madison County Board looks to reduce Chairman's power, cites "inept management"

KMOX News Radio
KMOX News Radio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PsKHy_0gWTotJ500
Photo credit Photo provided

The Madison County Board is looking to reduce the power their leader has.

The county's Board Chairman, Kurt Prenzler, is accused of "chronically inept management", to the point where a special meeting is set for 5 p.m. Wednesday to consider an ordinance that would strip him of many of his powers.

Prenzler has been chair since 2016, but Board members are saying they have lost confidence in him to" advance a fiscally responsible future for the County." They say he's wasted taxpayer money and that he is preventing elected officials from being able to do their jobs effectively.

The Alton Telegraph reports there were also concerns about the handling of a sexual harassment and wrongful termination lawsuit that ended up costing the county $1.3 million.

Nine Republicans and three Democrats signed the petition for Wednesday's special meeting. Prenzler is a Republican and tells the News-Democrat the move is very, very harsh and he is shocked.

Comments / 0

Related
KFVS12

Update on expansion plans for Cape Girardeau County Jail

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - As the Cape Girardeau County Jail continues to deal with overcrowding, the proposal for an expansion is moving forward. The jail is actually two buildings combined into one. The older section is more than 40 years old and, what’s called the new section, is more than 20 years old.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Madison County, MO
Government
County
Madison County, MO
kbsi23.com

New bridge, sidewalks to replace low-water bridge in Jackson

JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) – The low-water bridge on Mary Street in Jackson has to be shut down frequently because of flooding, but that will change in a year’s time when the West Mary Street Bridge and Sidewalks Improvement Project is complete. The Jackson Board of Aldermen voted Tuesday...
JACKSON, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Cape Girardeau Police Department implements 'Take Me Home' program

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — The Cape Girardeau Police Department announced they are participating in a new program that aims to more easily reunite lost people who need special assistance with their loved ones. According to their Facebook post, the Take Me Home program will allow police to quickly pull...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
mymoinfo.com

Festus man struck and killed along I-55 in St. Louis County

A Festus man was killed late Monday night while walking along Interstate 55 in St. Louis County. The highway patrol says a car driven by Patrick Kron of St. Louis was driving south on I-55 at the merge to US-67 and Interstate 270 ramp when he ran off the road and onto the left shoulder, striking 29-year-old Scott Drennen, who was walking along the left shoulder of the ramp. Drennen was pronounced dead at the scene. The accident happened just before midnight Monday night.
FESTUS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Chairman#Politics Local#The Madison County Board#Prenzler#Republicans#Democrats
KFVS12

Burglary investigation underway at Cape Girardeau business

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police are investigating a burglary at a business on the 800 block of North Kingshighway. Officers were called to the Jiffy Lube at 4:11 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5 to a report of some miscellaneous tools stolen. No arrests have been made. Police...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
republicmonitor.com

Ford and Sons acquires Liley Funeral Homes

Ford & Sons is pleased to announce the expansion of its family of companies with the recent acquisition of Liley Funeral Homes. Liley Funeral Homes in Marble Hill and Patton, along with Liley Countertops and Monuments locations in Cape Girardeau and Marble Hill, are now Ford & Liley. “We have...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Kentucky motorcyclist was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Scott County on Thursday, July 7. The crash happened at 11 a.m. on Missouri 77, about 2 miles north of Diehlstadt. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Robert E. Smith, 58 of Bardwell, was...
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
KFVS12

Wayne County, Mo. man injured in motorcycle crash

A 70-year-old Millersville man was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Cape Girardeau County on Monday night. MSHP Sgt. Clark Parrott shares what you can do to have a safe and happy Fourth of July holiday weekend. New Cave-in-Rock Ferry contract approved. Updated: Jul. 1, 2022 at 4:30 AM...
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Pedestrian Hit By Vehicle In Farmington

(Farmington) A 76 year old man from Farmington was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle while he was trying to cross the road on Highway 32 west of North Washington Street. James Dudley had to be airlifted to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis. The accident happened just after...
FARMINGTON, MO
KFVS12

Vehicle damaged by gunshot in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police responded to a gunshot report detected by the ShotSpotter system on Tuesday night, June 5. According to police, the system detected the shot fired on the 900 block of College Street at 10:32 p.m. When officers arrived to investigate, police said they...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
arlnow.com

Amazon Fresh is now open in Crystal City

The new Amazon Fresh store in Crystal City is now open. This morning, Amazon announced that its branded, 16,000-square-foot grocery store opens today. Store hours are 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. For more than a year, it was a bit of a mystery to exactly what was coming to...
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Serious injury crash on Hwy 30

(Jefferson County) Two people suffered serious injuries from a two-vehicle accident on eastbound Highway 30 west of High Ridge Commons Thursday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a Ford F150 driven by 48-year-old Matthew Haynes of Fenton was stopped at the red light, and as the light turned green and started to move forward, he was struck from behind by a Chevy Equinox driven by 66-year-old Charmion Gleiforst of House Springs. Both drivers were taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with serious injuries. The accident took place just after 8’clock Thursday morning.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
suntimesnews.com

Police officer rescues unconscious woman from apartment fire

PERRYVILLE – A Perryville police sergeant is being called a hero for going into a burning apartment twice, without any protective gear, to rescue a mid-40s woman from a fire at the Creekwood Apartments Building E at 1501 Alma Avenue in Perryville Sunday night. Assistant Perryville Fire Chief Bill...
PERRYVILLE, MO
KMOX News Radio

KMOX News Radio

Saint Louis, MO
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from St. Louis.

 https://www.audacy.com/kmox

Comments / 0

Community Policy