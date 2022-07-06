WATCH: Duke basketball celebrates Fourth of July at Jon Scheyer's house

Duke coach Jon Scheyer (Jared C. Tilton via Getty Images.)

It’s a new era with Jon Scheyer as the head coach of Duke basketball, which means there are going to be new traditions. One may have spawned over the weekend when the Blue Devils got together to celebrate the Fourth of July at Scheyer’s house.

The official Duke Basketball Twitter account posted a mini highlight real of the event, showcasing some of the fun events held during the festivities. One of the main attractions seemed to be the dunk tank, especially with Scheyer on the seat. Several players took their shot at dunking their head coach into the water. Even though they were on target, the power was not there.

Eventually, Scheyer was dunked and submerged under the water. From there, it seems as if a water balloon fight broke out, with players taking on coaches.

You can watch the whole video here.

To say it’s a new era for Duke basketball might be an understatement. Since the Blue Devils decided to hire Mike Krzyzewski in 1980, he has been the face of the program. Forty-two years later, 13 ACC regular-season championships, 15 ACC Tournament championships, 13 Final Fours, and five national championships have been added to the trophy case. Coach K has meant everything to the Duke program.

Now, Scheyer is the one taking over, hoping to replicate the success Krzyzewski had with the Blue Devils. A former player, he won a national championship during the 2010 NCAA Tournament. He knows what it takes to win in the months of March and April.

Getting the team assembled to the new culture will be a huge priority as the transition continues to take place. Scheyer hosting a Fourth of July party at his house is exactly the type of event that can expedite the process heading into the 2022-2023 season.