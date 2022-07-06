ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

WATCH: Duke basketball celebrates Fourth of July at Jon Scheyer's house

By Griffin McVeigh about 9 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ndCjc_0gWTorXd00
Duke coach Jon Scheyer (Jared C. Tilton via Getty Images.)

It’s a new era with Jon Scheyer as the head coach of Duke basketball, which means there are going to be new traditions. One may have spawned over the weekend when the Blue Devils got together to celebrate the Fourth of July at Scheyer’s house.

The official Duke Basketball Twitter account posted a mini highlight real of the event, showcasing some of the fun events held during the festivities. One of the main attractions seemed to be the dunk tank, especially with Scheyer on the seat. Several players took their shot at dunking their head coach into the water. Even though they were on target, the power was not there.

Eventually, Scheyer was dunked and submerged under the water. From there, it seems as if a water balloon fight broke out, with players taking on coaches.

You can watch the whole video here.

To say it’s a new era for Duke basketball might be an understatement. Since the Blue Devils decided to hire Mike Krzyzewski in 1980, he has been the face of the program. Forty-two years later, 13 ACC regular-season championships, 15 ACC Tournament championships, 13 Final Fours, and five national championships have been added to the trophy case. Coach K has meant everything to the Duke program.

Now, Scheyer is the one taking over, hoping to replicate the success Krzyzewski had with the Blue Devils. A former player, he won a national championship during the 2010 NCAA Tournament. He knows what it takes to win in the months of March and April.

Getting the team assembled to the new culture will be a huge priority as the transition continues to take place. Scheyer hosting a Fourth of July party at his house is exactly the type of event that can expedite the process heading into the 2022-2023 season.

Comments / 1

Related
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Draymond Green’s brutally honest message for Gary Payton II after signing with Blazers

After helping the Golden State Warriors lift their fourth championship in the past eight years, Gary Payton II decided to take his talents elsewhere in free agency. The 29-year-old opted to sign with the Portland Trail Blazers on a three-year deal worth $28 million. Losing Payton will be a significant blow for the Warriors, but […] The post Warriors star Draymond Green’s brutally honest message for Gary Payton II after signing with Blazers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FastBreak on FanNation

12-Year NBA Veteran Will Likely Be Waived

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Portland Trail Blazers are planing to waive 12-year guard Eric Bledsoe. Charania: "The Portland Trail Blazers plan to waive guard Eric Bledsoe ahead of his guarantee date approaching, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Entering his 13th NBA season, several teams are expected to pursue Bledsoe as a free agent."
PORTLAND, OR
The Spun

Jay Bilas Ranks His 5 Best Arenas In College Basketball

What's the best stadium in college basketball? Jay Bilas gave his top-five choices, but he couldn't pick between two locations for the first spot. When answering a fan's query on TikTok, the ESPN analyst was torn between Duke's Cameron Indoor Stadium and Kansas' Allen Fieldhouse. He placed them in a tie for No. 1, lauding their traditions and history.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Krzyzewski
Person
Jon Scheyer
The Spun

Former NBA Coach Of The Year Died On Tuesday

A longtime NBA head coach passed away on Tuesday. Former Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Clippers head coach Mike Schuler died at the age of 81. "The Trail Blazers organization mourns the loss of former head coach Mike Schuler. Our thoughts are with all who loved him," Portland announced.
PORTLAND, OR
FastBreak on FanNation

Denver Nuggets Officially Announce Big Trade

The Denver Nuggets have announced their trade with the Washington Wizards that landed them Ish Smith and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. In the deal, the Nuggets sent the Wizards Monte Morris and Will Barton. This season, the Nuggets dealt with several injuries, but they were still the sixth seed in the Western...
DENVER, CO
All Hornets

Another Former Hornet Arrested

Former Charlotte Hornets guard and Raleigh native, Devonte' Graham, was arrested and charged with a DWI on Thursday, according to a report by Jeff Reeves of CBS17 WNCN. Graham was drafted in the 2nd round (34th overall) by the Hornets in 2018 and spent three years with the team. After a sluggish rookie season, Graham made a massive jump in year two averaging 18.2 points and 7.5 assists per game. At the end of the 2020-21 season, the Hornets and New Orleans Pelicans agreed to a sign and trade sending Graham to The Big Easy in exchange for a 2022 1st round pick. Graham's deal with the Pelicans is worth $47.3 million over four years. In his first year with the organization, Graham started 63 of the 76 games he appeared in and notched 11.9 points, 4.2 assists, and 2.3 rebounds a game.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Lakers Reportedly Held Workout With Notable Point Guard

The Los Angeles Lakers could enter the 2022-23 season with a new-look bench. While they've focused on replacing departed free agents with younger talent thus far, they could look to bring back a veteran. According to Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times, the Lakers worked out point guard Darren...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duke Basketball#Ncaa Tournament#The Blue Devils#Acc Tournament
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Death Of Former Coach Of The Year

It was confirmed on Wednesday that NBA head coach Mike Schuler has passed away. He was 81 years old. Schuler started his coaching career at the collegiate level, spending time at Army and Ohio as an assistant. In 1969, he was named the head coach of Virginia Military Institute's basketball program.
NBA
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders Staff News

There's no denying that Deion Sanders has been finding incredible success in turning Jackson State into a rising power in college football. But his ability to recruit staffers might be just as impressive as his ability to recruit players. This week Jackson State hired Maurice Sims from the Georgia Bulldogs....
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
NCAA
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Miami offers two sons of former NBA players

Miami extended its recruiting board for the 2023 class by adding a pair of sons of former NBA players in the past week. Wolfeboro (N.H.) Brewster Academy four-star power Carey Booth, the son of Calvin Booth, and Houston (Texas) Strake Jesuit four-star shooting guard Jace Posey, the son of James Posey, have been offered by the Hurricanes.
NBA
The Spun

Former Cowboys Star Lands College Football Coaching Job

Former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Greg Ellis is returning to the gridiron. However, this time around he'll be a head coach. It was announced earlier this summer that Ellis will become the new head coach for Southwestern Assemblies of God University's football team. SAGU athletic director Dr. Jesse Godding released...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

The Jazz Have Reportedly Made A Decision On Donovan Mitchell

Despite trading away Rudy Gobert and Royce O'Neale last week, the Utah Jazz don't plan on moving All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell. According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, the Jazz aren't exploring the market to see what they can get for Mitchell. "After the Gobert trade, there was a belief that Mitchell...
NBA
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
62K+
Followers
56K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy