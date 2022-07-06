ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

2 killed at North Carolina apartment complex; man charged

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A 23-month-old child and a 27-year-old man were shot to death at a North Carolina apartment complex, and police said a suspect has been arrested.

News outlets report Raleigh police responded to the apartment complex on the north side of the city late Tuesday night. When the officers arrived, they found the child dead at the scene. Police said they also found the man and a 27-year-old woman with gunshot wounds.

The two were taken to the hospital, where the man died, according to police, who added that the woman’s wounds were believed to be non-life-threatening.

Police said Natanael Ezequiel Baez, 22, was charged with murder and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. He is being held in the Wake County jail without bond.

Raleigh, NC
Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

