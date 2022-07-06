ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

JCC to host multiple food giveaway events

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Jewish Community Center of Youngstown and Jewish Family and Community Services will offer frozen meals to Youngstown residents with income below 80% area means income levels and households affected by...

Madonna Chism Pinkard - Community Relations & Host of Community Connection

Madonna Chism Pinkard serves as Director of Community Relations for WFMJ/WBCB Television, Inc. Madonna is a Youngstown native, a product of the Youngstown City Schools, and a graduate of Youngstown State University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Combined Sciences and Master of Science in Organizational Communication and Leadership from Geneva College, Beaver Falls, PA.
Summer Festival of the Arts returns to YSU for a 24th year

Youngstown State University's Summer Festival of the Arts is celebrating its 24th anniversary with a weekend full of arts, culture, and music. "For 24 years, the Summer Festival of the Arts has showcased the very best of the arts and culture in our community, combining artists, performers and organizations for a rich, diverse and vibrant weekend of events. When we gather together for common cause, we have the perfect opportunity to publicly display all that makes the Valley unique," said Lori A. Factor, festival director.
Swensons to open new Boardman location July 18

BOARDMAN, Ohio — Editor's note: Video in the player at the top of this story was originally published in a previous Swensons story on Aug. 27, 2019. The Galley Boy cheeseburger is making its way to Boardman as Swensons opens their newest drive-in restaurant to the public on Monday, July 18.
Two Valley students named to state safety advisory council

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Friday that 16 Ohio high school students have been selected to the inaugural Ohio Student Safety Advisory Council, part of the Ohio School Safety Center (OSSC). Jacob Kolar, a Mahoning County student from Valley Stem + Me2 Academy, and Jason Miner, from JFK Catholic School,...
Years Ago | July 7th

Vindicator file photo / July 7, 1955 | Youngstown Mayor Frank X. Kryzan took the driver’s seat in a bulldozer to break ground for two sample homes in the Lincoln Knolls Development on the city’s East Side 67 years ago. Construction of 150 units was planned in the first phase, with as many as 800 planned for the land north of McCartney Road, between Lincoln Park and Jacobs Road. At left on the bulldozer are Norman A. Grant and Wallace F. Halladay, partners in the development; behind Kryzan, Councilman John Palermo. Standing from left are Ralph Young, property manager of Grant-Halladay Construction of Dayton; Water Commissioner Dominic A. Gambrell and A.E. Reinman Jr., representing the Youngstown Real Estate Board.
Hot rod tour to visit Valley July 10, 11

A national hot rod tour will be visiting Youngstown on Sunday, July 10 and Monday, July 11 on its way to the Syracuse Nationals in New York. The Classic Road Tours excursion is coordinated by long-time Street Rodder Magazine Tour Director, Jerry Dixey of Austintown. Dixey has been doing these tours for 25 years.
Here are the 10 best Italian restaurants around Youngstown, according to Tripadvisor

There’s no shortage of authentic Italian eats in the Mahoning Valley. “In the late 1800s, Italian immigrants began to arrive in the Mahoning Valley, settling in places like Youngstown, Warren, Lowellville and Niles. They brought with them their culture, and an abundance of food – including pasta. That food has become a staple of restaurants everywhere, including in Trumbull County,” wrote Valley native Vince Guerrieri in 2018, when covering Trumbull County’s Italian Food Trail for TourismOhio.
Warren Farmers Market offering WIC incentive

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A couple of local organizations will offer a coupon booklet distribution through the WIC program next week. The Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership and the Warren Farmers Market will have WIC Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program vouchers available for qualifying customers from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Warren Farmers Market.
3 Valley law enforcement agencies to receive funding from state

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine awarded $9.9 million to 25 local law enforcement agencies Friday to help departments strategically combat violence in their communities, including Trumbull County Sheriff's Office, Niles Police Department and Jackson Township Police Department in Mahoning County. The grants are part of the fourth round of DeWine’s Ohio...
