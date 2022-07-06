JCC to host multiple food giveaway events

Vindicator file photo / July 7, 1955 | Youngstown Mayor Frank X. Kryzan took the driver’s seat in a bulldozer to break ground for two sample homes in the Lincoln Knolls Development on the city’s East Side 67 years ago. Construction of 150 units was planned in the first phase, with as many as 800 planned for the land north of McCartney Road, between Lincoln Park and Jacobs Road. At left on the bulldozer are Norman A. Grant and Wallace F. Halladay, partners in the development; behind Kryzan, Councilman John Palermo. Standing from left are Ralph Young, property manager of Grant-Halladay Construction of Dayton; Water Commissioner Dominic A. Gambrell and A.E. Reinman Jr., representing the Youngstown Real Estate Board.

