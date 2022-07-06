ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Preseason ACC Power Rankings

College football’s annual media days are set to begin on July 13 when the Big 12 kicks off the show, and each of the Power 5 conferences will host their own media days in the following two weeks. Today, we begin our power rankings for each of the Power 5 conferences, starting with the 2022 Preseason ACC power rankings.

As coaches and players hit the stage to discuss the upcoming 2022 season, we’ll get a better pulse on where things stand for each program as the offseason nears an unofficial end. Though there may be some changes over the ensuing months as fall camps begin, On3 has a pretty good handle now on how each team looks heading into the fall.

The top of the league could be as competitive as ever this year, following a down year for powerhouse Clemson and the emergence of several potential challengers to the Tigers’ long-term dynasty built by Dabo Swinney.

Can the Tigers take back their perch atop the conference or will one of the challengers — several returning excellent starting quarterbacks — take the next step to dethrone Clemson for the second straight year? Let’s dive into our ACC power rankings to find out.

Of note: Our 2022 ACC preseason power rankings are not meant to be predictive of future outcomes but reflect On3’s view of the current talent and potential of each team at this point in time. It does not take into account 2022 schedules.

2022 ACC Preseason Power Rankings

1. Clemson

The Tigers’ spot atop the initial ACC power rankings is based largely on the defense. Led by

and Myles Murphy, the Tigers have the potential to be downright dominant up front on defense. The real question mark is quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, who was inconsistent last season. He’ll have to play better for the Tigers to get back on top of the ACC, but the Tigers are the most talented team in the league. That simple.

2. NC State

There are probably four programs that could make a compelling case for the No. 2 spot behind Clemson, but NC State gets the nod thanks to quarterback Devin Leary and a defense that has a scrappy, physical mentality. The defense should keep the Wolfpack in just about every game and Leary’s efficiency and decision-making gives them a chance to win any close game.

3. Miami

Miami is another of the challengers that has an elite quarterback thanks to the emergence of Tyler Van Dyke in 2021. The interesting thing is that despite him helping the ‘Canes win five of their last six, he’ll have to adjust to a new scheme after Miami parted ways with head coach Manny Diaz and his staff. Defensively, Miami needs a step up from several young players but has plenty of talent there on paper.

4. Pittsburgh

The Pittsburgh offense experienced significant attrition this offseason following the departures of quarterback Kenny Pickett (NFL) and receiver Jordan Addison (transfer). But the Panthers added productive USC quarterback Kedon Slovis through the transfer portal. And the defense should be very, very sound, led by an excellent group in the trenches.

5. Wake Forest

Wake Forest and Pittsburgh are probably interchangeable at the No. 4 and No. 5 spot in the initial ACC power rankings, with the Demon Deacons more loaded on offense but more suspect on defense. Quarterback Sam Hartman is one of the league’s best and he’s got arguably the best receiving corps in the ACC. One thing to watch: Wake Forest was excellent forcing turnovers last year, and some reversion to the mean there could hurt.

6. North Carolina

The Tar Heels’ tumble from very lofty 2021 preseason expectations was stark and fast, and now North Carolina must try to find stability. Mack Brown has recruited very well, so there’s plenty of talent. But the Tar Heels have question marks in the offensive backfield and O-line, while they’re counting on new defensive coordinator Gene Chizik to turn around that side of the ball.

7. Virginia

The Cavaliers were one of the most one-dimensional teams in the league last year, but the good news is star quarterback Brennan Armstrong is back. He’s got weapons to throw too, as well. However, the Cavaliers have to find some way to run the football. The defense doesn’t necessarily look like anything to write home about.

8. Florida State

Few teams hit the transfer portal as hard as the Seminoles to shore up a handful of positions, so team chemistry will be worth watching early. Quarterback Jordan Travis, though, gives FSU a capable playmaker at the position. If the O-line can step up after several years of struggles, the Seminoles could surprise.

9. Boston College

The good news for the Eagles is quarterback Phil Jurkovec is back and he’s a stud. The bad news is he was hurt last year and this year he’ll be working behind an O-line that returns virtually nothing following an offseason ACL tear suffered by lone returning starter Christian Mahogany. That could be prohibitive to Boston College’s upside.

10. Syracuse

While Virginia led the league in 2021 in passing and was dead last in rushing, Syracuse was the complete inverse. The Orange have some excellent runners in quarterback Garrett Shrader and running back Sean Tucker but must develop a passing game. The defense, on the other hand, looks really stout in the back seven but has to develop on the line of scrimmage.

11. Louisville

The Cardinals return electric quarterback Malik Cunningham, and he’ll be working behind a veteran offensive line that could be quite strong. Throw in a decent stable of running backs and the offense has real potential. Louisville returns a lot of experience in the back end defensively, but the unit wasn’t very good a year ago.

12. Virginia Tech

After hiring new coach Brent Pry, you can probably expect the Hokies to improve defensively, and there are some nice pieces to work with. The real question is whether Pry can turn around the offense. A pair of transfer (Grant Wells from Marshall and Jason Brown from South Carolina) will battle for the quarterback job, and the Hokies are expected to lean more heavily on the ground game to help them out. The talent across the board leaves a lot to be desired, though.

13. Georgia Tech

The Yellow Jackets return very, very little experience and lost star running back Jahmyr Gibbs to Alabama. Georgia Tech will be relying on transfers in to make a major impact at running back and on the offensive line. Meanwhile, shoring up an atrocious defense won’t be easy. The linebackers are the strength of the defense, but that’s not saying a whole lot currently.

14. Duke

The Blue Devils have lost 17 of their last 18 ACC games, and for a good reason. The talent simply isn’t there. Worse, Duke lost its leading passer, leading rusher and leading receiver from last season’s squad that finished dead last in the conference in scoring offense. The defensive front seven has experience but the secondary is extremely green.

