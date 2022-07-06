ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Artist Humanizes Google Street Views of Southeast L.A.

KCET
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArtist and educator Felix Quintana acts like a curator as much as a photographer, carefully selecting images of the Southeast L.A. neighborhoods he grew up in and around by scanning the photographic footage captured by Google Maps Street View. In his current exhibition, "Cruising Below Sunset" at Residency Art Gallery, Quintana...

www.kcet.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCET

Where to Find Stunning City Views in Los Angeles

On a clear day, you can see L.A. On a really clear day, you might see as far as Catalina Island. That is, if you can get high enough. But don't worry — you don't have to be a "peakbagger" to take in a breathtaking view in Los Angeles. In fact, there are some stunning lookouts you can simply drive to. (Or, of course, take public transportation.)
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Weekend: Sixth Street Viaduct Opening Fest

Welcome Back, Sixth Street Viaduct: Time can be like a bridge, when you think about it, and the time bridge we just crossed between the former "seismically-deficient" Sixth Street Viaduct and the brand-new one, which debuts with a two-day community celebration on July 9 and 10? It took over six years, and a lot of design, planning, creativity, and hard work to make happen. Now the stylish new DTLA span is in place and fans attached to the former viaduct (many Angelenos adored it) are invited to visit. July 9 is ticketed and sold out, do note, while July 10 is open to all. By the by, the viaduct replacement is "the largest bridge project in the history of Los Angeles."
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Swastika Carved on Door of Lincoln Heights Restaurant

A Israeli man who owns a Mediterranean-inspired restaurant in Lincoln Heights is receiving messages of support after someone carved a symbol of hate on a gate at his business last month. Tal Zaiet said that on June 25 his surveillance camera captured someone walking outside Mazal restaurant in the neighborhood...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KCET

Original Hawowshi Brings Rare Egyptian Street Food to Los Angeles

This article is presented in partnership with the Natural History Museum's ""Kneaded: L.A. Bread Stories," a project that celebrates L.A. history, heritage and communities through the lens of bread. Amir Edward, chef and owner of The Original Hawowshi, is bringing the flavors and rustic taste of Egyptian aish baladi (Egyptian...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Fresno, CA
City
Lynwood, CA
Saurabh

These are the best apartments available for rent under $800 in Los Angeles, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Los Angeles continues to be one of the most sought-after destinations to live in the United States despite the recent fall in population. It offers one of the most diverse living environments, and the city is so engaging that you will never run out of things to do. It boasts breathtaking landscapes, beautiful sand beaches, gorgeous mountains, and an amazing food scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
kcrw.com

There’s 99% chance of COVID being aboard a plane, says doctor

LA is experiencing another COVID surge. On an airplane of 50 passengers or in a restaurant of 20-30 diners, there’s a 90-99% chance that someone there has COVID, says Dr. Bob Wachter. The LA County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk has certified the results of the state primary election. Karen Bass is...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Photography#Google Street View#Google Maps Street View
capitalandmain.com

Should L.A. and Long Beach Get a New Deal From Their Powerhouse Ports?

At the peak of last year’s supply chain crisis, the typically invisible operations of the nation’s ports came under a glaring media spotlight. But with the focus on consumer frustration, little attention was paid to whether massive public investment in the ports was producing commensurate benefits to the public.
LONG BEACH, CA
localemagazine.com

8 of the Best Breakfast Restaurants by the Coast in LA

Chow Down on Everything From Eggs Benny to Lemon Ricotta Pancakes!. What could be better than pancakes, breakfast burritos and coffee by the beach? Coastal Los Angeles is home to a wide array of breakfast spots, ranging from fancy hotel restaurants to hole-in-the-wall joints. Whether you’re craving a classic French omelet or nostalgic waffles and whipped cream, breakfast in LA promises great food and strong coffee—often with scenic views to boot. That being said, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite places to fill our bellies at breakfast when dining near the Westside and beyond. Best Breakfast Coastal LA.
SANTA MONICA, CA
foxla.com

Operation North Star nabs 192 fugitives in Los Angeles area

LOS ANGELES - Federal authorities announced 192 fugitives, gang members, sex offenders, and violent criminals were arrested in the greater Los Angeles area during a 30-day nationwide initiative called Operation North Star. The 192 arrests were among the 1,500 arrests of fugitives wanted for the "most serious, violent, and harmful"...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Google
nypressnews.com

Look At This: 6th Street Bridge

The city has finally finished the 6th street bridge which is considered the largest city project in Los Angeles history. Desmond Shaw flies us over this massive project which will connect the Arts District in DTLA with Boyle Heights.
LOS ANGELES, CA
point2homes.com

1237 Graynold Ave, Glendale, Los Angeles County, CA, 91202

Tucked away on a tree-lined street in the Glenwood neighborhood, sits a traditional home with clean lines and abundant natural light. This picturesque two-bedroom, one-bathroom home embodies the perfect blend of modern and traditional style. Stroll down the meandering walkway and up to the stone entry that invites you into this charming home. Open the door and you are bathed in light thanks to the many beautiful original windows including a large bay window with a view of the outdoor foliage. The fine craftsmanship of the 1930s can be seen in the shining hardwood floors and the classic brick fireplace with mantle. A sizable dining room sits adjacent to the living room and would function equally well as a family room. A door provides direct access outside, making the flow for entertaining ideal. The kitchen is grounded by stunning wide plank wood floors and offers plenty of storage. The breakfast area in the kitchen is the perfect spot for your morning coffee or to get a little work done at your kitchen desk. Travel down the hall past the built-in wall niche to the 2 well-sized bedrooms in this 1,269 SF home. Original tiles adorn the large, cheery bathroom with a separate tub and shower. You will want to take advantage of our beautiful year-round weather when you step into this huge backyard. Invite the whole gang for a BBQ, start that vegetable garden or let kids have a field day, every day. The 6,490 SF lot offers endless possibilities. Newly painted inside and out, a 2- car detached garage, and walking distance to Kenneth Village, what's not to love about this home.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
theroundupnews.com

BRIEF: Bodies identified in Winnetka crash

The LA County Coroner’s Office identified the three bodies that were killed in the car crash in Winnetka on Sunday night. The accident occurred on the intersection of Vanowen St. near Corbin Ave. According to NBC 4, Celestino Fuentes, Isaiah Sanchez and Steve Orellana Jr. passed away on the...
WINNETKA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy