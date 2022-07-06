Original Hawowshi Brings Rare Egyptian Street Food to Los Angeles

Bel Air is a wealthy neighborhood on the west side of Los Angeles, California, in the Santa Monica Mountains. It's home to entertainment executives and celebrities and offers fairly private living, per Good Migrations. That's certainly true for the five-bedroom, eight-bathroom estate with over 9,200 square feet of living space, located on the one-acre lot at 268 Bel Air Road, and listed for just under $20 million, according to New York Post. It seems that the listing is betting on the appeal of the original owner's history, one of the most famous directors and producers from the 1920s to the 1940s. However, for the past 62 years, the estate has been owned by people without the Hollywood fame. The architecture and decor reflect the glamor of an old-world style that may not be as appealing to today's buyers. In addition, there is no central air conditioning.
