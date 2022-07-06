ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Original Hawowshi Brings Rare Egyptian Street Food to Los Angeles

KCET
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article is presented in partnership with the Natural History Museum's ""Kneaded: L.A. Bread Stories," a project that celebrates L.A. history, heritage and communities through the lens of bread. Amir Edward, chef and owner of The Original...

www.kcet.org

KCET

Where to Find Stunning City Views in Los Angeles

On a clear day, you can see L.A. On a really clear day, you might see as far as Catalina Island. That is, if you can get high enough. But don't worry — you don't have to be a "peakbagger" to take in a breathtaking view in Los Angeles. In fact, there are some stunning lookouts you can simply drive to. (Or, of course, take public transportation.)
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Swastika Carved on Door of Lincoln Heights Restaurant

A Israeli man who owns a Mediterranean-inspired restaurant in Lincoln Heights is receiving messages of support after someone carved a symbol of hate on a gate at his business last month. Tal Zaiet said that on June 25 his surveillance camera captured someone walking outside Mazal restaurant in the neighborhood...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Weekend: Sixth Street Viaduct Opening Fest

Welcome Back, Sixth Street Viaduct: Time can be like a bridge, when you think about it, and the time bridge we just crossed between the former "seismically-deficient" Sixth Street Viaduct and the brand-new one, which debuts with a two-day community celebration on July 9 and 10? It took over six years, and a lot of design, planning, creativity, and hard work to make happen. Now the stylish new DTLA span is in place and fans attached to the former viaduct (many Angelenos adored it) are invited to visit. July 9 is ticketed and sold out, do note, while July 10 is open to all. By the by, the viaduct replacement is "the largest bridge project in the history of Los Angeles."
LOS ANGELES, CA
westsidetoday.com

Esteemed Parisian Pastry Chef Opening Culver City Bakery

Culver City is getting a new bakery in the form of Sweet Lily Bakery at 9516 Culver Blvd as reported by What Now Los Angeles. Sweet Lily has a very well-regarded pastry chef from Paris, France as one of its co-owners, so you know that they are something special. Sweet...
CULVER CITY, CA
localemagazine.com

8 of the Best Breakfast Restaurants by the Coast in LA

Chow Down on Everything From Eggs Benny to Lemon Ricotta Pancakes!. What could be better than pancakes, breakfast burritos and coffee by the beach? Coastal Los Angeles is home to a wide array of breakfast spots, ranging from fancy hotel restaurants to hole-in-the-wall joints. Whether you’re craving a classic French omelet or nostalgic waffles and whipped cream, breakfast in LA promises great food and strong coffee—often with scenic views to boot. That being said, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite places to fill our bellies at breakfast when dining near the Westside and beyond. Best Breakfast Coastal LA.
SANTA MONICA, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Dodgers celebrate Filipino Heritage Night as Saweetie throws out first pitch

LOS ANGELES — Grammy-nominated artist Saweetie threw out the first pitch during the Dodgers Filipino Heritage Night. Her mother is of Filipina and Chinese descent. The rapper is also half African American and has been an advocate for the Asian American community, including hosting business workshops for Asian entrepreneurs.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

LA’s First-Ever Vegan Butcher Shop Opens in Highland Park

Maciel Bañales Luna didn’t grow up like other kids in Durango, Mexico, a sparsely populated and densely forested state in the country’s northwest region. Her mother sought out plant-based cooking workshops, while her father preached the importance of conservation. Bañales Luna says that both of her parents’ personal interests were “ahead of their time,” but their influence on her education, career, and latest entrepreneurial venture is incalculable. Bañales Luna is opening Los Angeles’s first-ever vegan butcher shop in Highland Park on Friday, July 8, along with her husband Joe Egender and business partner Dustin Lancaster. Maciel’s Plant Based Butcher & Deli brings together Mexican influences with classic deli touches, representing a culmination of Bañales Luna’s lifelong dedication to health, nutrition, and environmental stewardship.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KCET

Artist Humanizes Google Street Views of Southeast L.A.

Artist and educator Felix Quintana acts like a curator as much as a photographer, carefully selecting images of the Southeast L.A. neighborhoods he grew up in and around by scanning the photographic footage captured by Google Maps Street View. In his current exhibition, "Cruising Below Sunset" at Residency Art Gallery, Quintana chooses past moments, captured incidentally, to highlight people that were originally rendered insignificant. These repurposed images, printed in cyanotype blue, make up the ongoing series, "Los Angeles Blueprints" (2019-present), which is featured in the exhibition alongside "Para Los Little Homies" (2019-present), a series of mixed media collages and one sculptural, three-dimensional collage that hangs by zip ties from the gallery ceiling.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Secret LA

The Historic L.A. Cinerama Dome Takes A Significant Step In Reopening

Last year Angelenos received crushing news as the owner of Pacific Theatres and ArcLight Cinemas announced that all locations would be shut down permanently—including the iconic Cinerama Dome. The closure stemmed from an eviction notice for an outstanding rent bill due to the pandemic. Locals, including those in the film industry, took to Twitter to share their heartbreak over its closure.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Saurabh

These are the best apartments available for rent under $800 in Los Angeles, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Los Angeles continues to be one of the most sought-after destinations to live in the United States despite the recent fall in population. It offers one of the most diverse living environments, and the city is so engaging that you will never run out of things to do. It boasts breathtaking landscapes, beautiful sand beaches, gorgeous mountains, and an amazing food scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Laist.com

9 Iconic Eateries And Watering Holes In The South Bay

Stories like these are only possible with your help!. You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community. Corned beef and cabbage spaghetti, braised...
LOS ANGELES, CA
wlip.com

Emmy-Nominated Actor Gregory Itzin Dies

LOS ANGELES, Ca. – An actor best known for his role as the villainous President in the hit TV show “24” has died. Gregory Itzin was nominated for an Emmy twice for his role as President Charles Logan. Itzin appeared in many other TV shows throughout his...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Tail O' the Pup's Reopening News Is Frankly Exciting

Whining over when wieners will appear, the sort of condiment-topped franks that spend a good amount of time soaking up a grill's heat and plenty of smoky flavor?. Whine over wieners, we will most definitely not do, especially when we know that a beloved bastion of bun-a-tude, a place we mustard, er, must give props to, will soon reemerge on the Southern California food stand scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Amancay Tapia

Opinion: Time For Rich Water Wasters to Stop Building Pools

In popular Netflix show, Selling Sunset, the mansions on sale for those with very large pockets all have infinite pools for the wealthy buyer to enjoy. Watching the show, I was stunned at how not even once the glamorous state agents or buyers showed concern about the dangers of the draught in Los Angeles. Listening to them, you would think Los Angeles is the land where water never runs out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
House Digest

Inside The Gorgeous $20 Million Estate Of An Old Hollywood Director

Bel Air is a wealthy neighborhood on the west side of Los Angeles, California, in the Santa Monica Mountains. It's home to entertainment executives and celebrities and offers fairly private living, per Good Migrations. That's certainly true for the five-bedroom, eight-bathroom estate with over 9,200 square feet of living space, located on the one-acre lot at 268 Bel Air Road, and listed for just under $20 million, according to New York Post. It seems that the listing is betting on the appeal of the original owner's history, one of the most famous directors and producers from the 1920s to the 1940s. However, for the past 62 years, the estate has been owned by people without the Hollywood fame. The architecture and decor reflect the glamor of an old-world style that may not be as appealing to today's buyers. In addition, there is no central air conditioning.
LOS ANGELES, CA

