ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Group of Pennsylvania Republicans back Democrat Shapiro for governor

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Julia Manchester
WFLA
WFLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZLhQ0_0gWTjlfY00

( The Hill ) – A group of Pennsylvania Republicans threw their support behind Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s gubernatorial bid on Wednesday, going against their party’s gubernatorial nominee and state Sen. Doug Mastriano (R).

The list of Republicans supporting Shapiro includes eight former GOP officials and the sitting chairman of the Lawrence County Board of Commissioners, Morgan Boyd. The former Republican officials include former Rep. Charlie Dent (R-Pa.), former state Rep. Jim Greenwood (R-Pa.), former Pennsylvania Supreme Court Justice Sandra Schultz Newman, former Pennsylvania Speaker of the House Denny O’Brien (R ), former state Reps. Dave Steil and Lita Cohen, former Lieutenant Gov. Robert Jubelirer, and former Montgomery County GOP Chair Ken Davis.

The group of Republicans hailed Shapiro while attacking Mastriano as an extremist and threat to the rule of law.

“In the Legislature, Josh championed some of the strongest ethics reforms in Pennsylvania’s history, and as Attorney General, he’s continued to work with Republicans and Democrats alike to get things done,” O’Brien said in a statement.  “That’s a stark contrast with his opponent, who continues to divide us and waste time and taxpayer money on his conspiracy theories and plans to upend Pennsylvania’s elections. We deserve a Governor who will bring people together, and that’s why I’m proud to endorse Josh Shapiro.”

In other statements, Dent called Mastriano “an extremist who is a threat to the rule of law and the constitutional order,” while Greenwood accused Mastriano of continuing “to fan the flames of division.”

The effort somewhat resembles past efforts from some Republicans to rally against former President Trump, who has endorsed Mastriano.

The endorsements represent a direct hit against Mastriano, who has centered much of his campaign around the unsubstantiated claims of widespread voter fraud in 2020. Despite an effort from some Pennsylvania Republicans to block him from the nomination, Matsriano defeated a crowded field of other GOP gubernatorial candidates, including former Rep. Lou Barletta (R-Pa.), in May. Mastriano’s campaign was given a boost from Trump’s endorsement ahead of Primary Day.

The nonpartisan Cook Political Report rates the race as “lean Democratic.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
2022 Election Expert

Florida to vote on 3 ballot measures in 2022

As of July 6, 2022, 3 statewide ballot measures were certified for the ballot in Florida in 2022. Description: Authorizes the state legislature to pass laws prohibiting flood resistance improvements made to a home from being taken into consideration when determining a property's assessed value for property tax purposes.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
WCJB

Trump voters from Florida react to Jan. 6 hearings

"I'm immensely proud of the achievements of this government," Boris Johnson said after resigning. A celebration of all things feline is coming to Gainesville this weekend. The former deputy director of the FBI said the audits of him and James Comey should be investigated.
GAINESVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Florida GOP backs Linda Chaney with $49K

Chaney faces one challenger — Democratic candidate Janet Varnell Warwick. The Florida GOP gave Rep. Linda Chaney a $49,000 boost in June, bringing her total fundraising to $216,235 as she runs for re-election to House District 61. Chaney, who picked up a challenger in the final week of qualifying,...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Shapiro
Person
Charlie Dent
Person
Lou Barletta
fox35orlando.com

Florida judge backs state on ending unemployment payments

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A Leon County circuit judge has backed Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration in a dispute about a decision last year to shut off federal unemployment money for jobless Floridians. Judge Layne Smith issued a ruling Thursday rejecting arguments that the state improperly ended participation in June 2021...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Democrats#Legislature#Politics State#Election State#Group Of Pennsylvania#Democratic#Gop#House
South Florida Sun Sentinel

DeSantis picks former Broward elections chief to run new state election investigations office

Peter Antonacci, the Republican sent in to clean up Broward’s elections office after years of problems, was appointed Wednesday to head Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new elections investigation office. Antonacci, 73, has had many top government roles, mostly appointed by Republicans. He also was a top lieutenant to a former Democratic attorney general. He has had several high-profile roles in South ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Florida school grades: How did your district do?

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The report cards are in. The Florida Department of Education on Thursday released its school grades for the 2021-2022 academic school year, and according to the department, schools statewide exceeded expectations. The data represents the first full school grade data since 2019 due to disruptions from...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WFLA

WFLA

74K+
Followers
15K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy