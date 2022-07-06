ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia fugitive captured at Nashville luxury hotel

By Laura Schweizer
 2 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Georgia fugitive was captured in a luxury Nashville hotel room Tuesday afternoon.

Metro police documents said the manager of Studio 154 Luxury Hotel, located at 154 Second Avenue North, learned a guest checked in with a fraudulent credit card after the actual cardholder called to say he did not make the $3,576.56 charge.

Officers then located Joshua Moore, 25, who they said gave multiple different names and social security numbers but was eventually identified by his driver’s license.

Metro Nashville police then reportedly learned Moore had an active felony detainer warrant for being in possession of a firearm and is also a convicted felon out of Georgia.

Police said Moore also had a gun in his luggage and admitted to getting intoxicated at the hotel and vomiting on the sofa and carpet.

