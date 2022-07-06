ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Grandfather calls for police officer’s arrest after granddaughter killed in front of him

By Nexstar Media Wire, Justin Moore
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 2 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. ( WNCN ) — A North Carolina man grieving the death of his granddaughter is demanding the arrest of a Fayetteville police officer.

This comes after an officer shot and killed Rick Iwanski’s granddaughter, 22-year-old Jada Johnson.

Iwanski called the killing “egregious” and said he “would like to see justice for her.”

“I think that the officer who killed her should go to jail,” Iwanski said.

The shooting happened at Iwanski’s home in Fayetteville just before 10 p.m. Friday when officers were responding to a call about a break-in at the home.

Iwanski said his granddaughter suffered from mental illness and was convinced her boyfriend was trying to get inside and kill her. He said he explained the situation to officers, but things escalated.

“She thought they (the boyfriend) was here to kill her and they (the police) end(ed) up murdering her right in front of us,” Iwanski said.

At some point, before the Fayetteville officer shot Johnson, she pulled a gun and threatened to commit suicide, according to police.

“The officers were not threatened verbally. Yeah, there was a gun, but it was down,” the grandfather said.

Iwanski said one officer tackled Johnson to the ground and another shot her multiple times in front of him, her grandmother and her 2-year-old daughter.

He said there was an opportunity for officers to stop the situation without deadly force.

“When she put the gun down, they should have tased her, bean-bagged her, took her down then. Why didn’t they do it then?” Iwanski asked.

Fayetteville police told WNCN that they tried to persuade Johnson to surrender the weapon.

“For over an hour the officers pled with this young lady, tried to get this young lady to put this weapon down. Tried to get the help that she wanted,” Assistant Chief James Nolette with the Fayetteville Police Department said.

Police have since turned the case over to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. The officer who was allegedly involved has not been identified and remains on administrative duty.

“The SBI investigation remains ongoing. We don’t have any additional details to provide,” said an NCSBI statement to WNCN.

Iwanski said he believes this could have been avoided if the officers had resources or were trained in dealing with mental illness.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 5

Cheri K Jones
2d ago

She was shot multiple times AFTER she put down her weapon!?! They murdered this woman in front of her family, in front of her baby... yet these mass shooters are apprehended without a single scratch on them?! Make it make sense!!! 🤬

Reply
5
JUSTDORIGHT
2d ago

😳😲 OH MY LORD! They did not have to MURDER her. Did they even arrest the boyfriend that tried to break in? This is a travesty. Right IN FRONT of her family, her child, INSIDE their house!? What the hell!! My sincere condolences & Prayers to this family. May God bring you comfort in this time of bereavement. 😢

Reply
4
Leonora Pacheco
2d ago

So sorry for your family’s loss prayers for you all!🙏🏼✝️ Mental illness is real!

Reply
5
 

