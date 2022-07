BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A squeegee worker fatally shot a driver Thursday after the man tried to attack a group of them with a baseball bat near the Inner Harbor, police said. Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said the driver had an interaction with the workers near Conway and Light streets that grew "heated" around 4:30 p.m. The driver at some point parked his car and attempted to attack the group of workers with the bat. Harrison said it was unclear if the man actually struck any of the workers. Then one of the workers pulled out a gun and shot the driver, Harrison said.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO