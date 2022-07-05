ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avondale, AZ

Fiery Hit & Run Crash Leaves Man Critically Injured | Avondale

Cover picture for the article07.03.2022 | 3:43 AM | AVONDALE – AZDPS troopers responded to reports of a collision blocking the left lanes of westbound I-10 near Dysart Road around 3:43 AM. According to DPS a black Chevy S10 pickup truck that was reportedly racing in...

Avondale, AZ
Avondale, AZ
#Tennis Shoes#Chevy#Hispanic#Abrazo West Hospital#Info Onscene Tv#Ig
