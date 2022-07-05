Fiery Hit & Run Crash Leaves Man Critically Injured | Avondale

07.03.2022 | 1:10 PM | PHOENIX – Phoenix Fire crews responded to reports of a serious vehicle collision requiring extrication at the intersection of 7th Avenue and Bethany Home Road around 1:10 AM Sunday morning. Crews arrived to find a 2 vehicle collision with one victim ejected, 3 victims trapped and 3 other involved patients (1 adult male, 2 pediatrics). Crews received initial reports of a car into a gas pump catching fire. The first arriving engine company was able to confirm to dispatch that there was no active fire. Additional resources were requested to respond to the scene to assist with triage and extensive extrication. The ejected patient, a Female in her 30s, was transported to a local trauma center in critical condition. Fire crews transported a 21 year old male, a female in her 30s and a patient of unknown age/sex in critical condition a short time later. According to police, an adult male of unknown age and 2 toddlers were evaluated by Phoenix Fire crews on scene but did not require hospitalization. Upon further investigation Phoenix Police have determine that the collision occurred as a result of a vehicle travelling north on 7th Avenue, running a red light at Bethany Home Road and striking a vehicle travelling westbound. Both vehicles landed in a gas station parking lot, one landing dangerously close to a gas pump. The investigation is ongoing. No word on if impairment is involved. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO