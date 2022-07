Auburn’s schedule is starting to come into focus. The Tigers will host Texas Southern in Neville Arena on Nov. 18. The game will come after Auburn’s game against Winthrop on Nov. 15 and before the Tiger’s trip to Mexico for the on-site portion of the Cancun Challenge. The game against Winthrop is part of the Cancun Challenge but is not part of the bracket for the tournament.

AUBURN, AL ・ 7 HOURS AGO