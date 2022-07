1. The ESPN Wide World of Sports complex will host several AAU boys basketball world championships in the month of July. The championships will take place July 13 to 16 and will include the 15U/9th grade DI and DII AAU World Championship; the 16U/10th grade DI and DII AAU World Championship; the 17U/11th grade DI and DII AAU World Championship; and the 20U AAU World Championship. Daily admission is $15 per person; kids 9 and under are admitted for free. An event pass is $45 per person. For more information, visit aauboysbasketball.org.

WINDERMERE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO