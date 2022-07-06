ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood Township, NJ

VIDEOS & PHOTOS: Lakewood Kollel Ohr Mevakshei Makes a Trip to Mekomos Hakdoshim in Europe

thelakewoodscoop.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kollel Ohr Mevakshei, the Mevakshei Hashem Raintree division of Kollel Ohr Shmuel, made a trip to Europe this week to visit Mekomos Hakdoshim in Europe. The Bnei Torah...

thelakewoodscoop.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Andrei Tapalaga

Sculpture of God Discovered in Mexico

Previous artifacts that have been discovered, point out that the Maize God rose from the underworld.INAH. Lately, more and more religious artifacts and sculptures are being unearthed. Another great finding to add to the top list is a sculpture depicting the head of the Maya Maize God. The sculpture was found at Palenque, a popular archeological site in Chiapas, Mexico where other important artifacts have been previously found.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lakewood Township, NJ
Lifestyle
City
Vienna, NJ
City
Lakewood Township, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#Ohr#Videos Photos#Kollel Ohr Shmuel#Gur#Rov
Jax Hudur

The Mysterious Discovery of the World's First Illustrated Christian Bible

The oldest illustrated Bible, the Garima GospelsWikimedia Commons/Public Domain. When an English artist named Beatrice Payne visited Ethiopia in the 1940s, she toured the Abba Garima monastery in the Tigre region of Ethiopia. The monastery was founded in the 5th to early 6th century by Abba (Abba means father) Garima, who is thought to be a Byzantine prince.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Hungary
AFP

Pilgrims pack Mount Arafat for climax of biggest Covid-era hajj

Huge crowds of robed Muslim pilgrims prayed on Saudi Arabia's Mount Arafat on Friday, the climax of the biggest hajj pilgrimage since the pandemic forced drastic cuts in numbers for two years. Prayers on Mount Arafat are the highlight of the annual pilgrimage, capped this year at one million people including 850,000 from abroad.
RELIGION
The Guardian

Witch marks and rare ice age art: Why you should visit Creswell Crags

These caves are 10 times older than Stonehenge and house the story of the life of early man in a picturesque Nottinghamshire gorge. Tucked away in the corner where Derbyshire meets Nottinghamshire, within easy reach of south Yorkshire, is an atmospheric Paleolithic site like no other in the UK. You think Spain and France have all the best cave art? Think again.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Excavations reveal first known depictions of two biblical heroines, episode in ancient Jewish art

A team of specialists and students led by University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill professor Jodi Magness recently returned to Israel's Lower Galilee to continue unearthing nearly 1,600-year-old mosaics in an ancient Jewish synagogue at Huqoq. Discoveries made this year include the first known depiction of the biblical heroines Deborah and Jael as described in the book of Judges.
RELIGION
Daily Mail

Revealed: How SS overlord Heinrich Himmler developed the Final Solution after feeling 'sympathy' for Nazi troops ordered to shoot dead 33,000 Jews at 1941 Babi Yar massacre... and thinking: 'there must be another way to do this'

The Final Solution was developed after Heinrich Himmler witnessed the horror of the Babi Yar massacre of more than 33,000 Jews and decided 'there has got to be another way of doing this', historian James Holland said. Babi Yar, a ravine on the edge of the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, became...
POLITICS
ARTnews

One of the Oldest Known Mosques in the World Was Recently Discovered in Israel

Click here to read the full article. A team of Israeli archaeologists recently discovered an ancient mosque in the Bedouin settlement of Rahat, in the Negev desert, The Times of Israel reported last week. The archaeologists were able to date the mosque back to the seventh century by identifying the age of the ancient ceramics housed within its foundations. The mosque is thought to be 1,200 years old. “What is unique in our mosque is the proliferation of 7th-century ceramics on the site, making it one of the earliest mosques in the world,” archaeologist Dr. Elena Kogan-Zehavi, one of the Israel Antiquities...
RELIGION
Smithonian

In Israeli Desert, Archaeologists Find One of the Oldest Known Mosques

Archaeologists in Israel’s Negev desert have unearthed a 1,200-year-old mosque—one of the oldest ever discovered worldwide. Big enough to hold a few dozen worshippers, the structure is square-shaped, with a small half-circle alcove in the southern wall facing Mecca, per the Agence France-Presse. Located in what is now...
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy