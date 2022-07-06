VIDEOS & PHOTOS: Lakewood Kollel Ohr Mevakshei Makes a Trip to Mekomos Hakdoshim in Europe

Click here to read the full article. A team of Israeli archaeologists recently discovered an ancient mosque in the Bedouin settlement of Rahat, in the Negev desert, The Times of Israel reported last week. The archaeologists were able to date the mosque back to the seventh century by identifying the age of the ancient ceramics housed within its foundations. The mosque is thought to be 1,200 years old. “What is unique in our mosque is the proliferation of 7th-century ceramics on the site, making it one of the earliest mosques in the world,” archaeologist Dr. Elena Kogan-Zehavi, one of the Israel Antiquities...

RELIGION ・ 11 DAYS AGO