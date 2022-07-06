ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tampa Among Top 5 Cities in the U.S. For Recreation

iheart.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy judging 100 of the largest U.S. cities in areas such...

wflanews.iheart.com

thatssotampa.com

Crabby’s on the Pass has the longest waterfront bar in the world

It’s time for a beach trip. Treasure Island is filled with kitschy Florida gems that will make residents feel like tourists. The beach bars, souvenir shops, mini golf courses, and indoor waves will fill you with bright eyed wonder at the Sunshine State. One spot in the area claims to have the longest waterfront bar in the world, it’s Crabby’s at the Pass (formerly Gator’s), a gem in John’s Pass Village.
Alina Andras

6 amazing seafood places in Florida

When it comes to seafood dishes, it's all about the way you prepare it. Once you learn how to cook it right, it's hard not to fall in love with seafood. However, even if you love to cook it at home, we all love to go out to a nice restaurant from time to time and enjoy a nice dinner with a group of friends, our partner or some family members.
WFLA

Popular Publix ‘Pub Sub’ on sale this week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Publix chicken tender subs are on sale this week, according to the store’s weekly ad. The whole 12-inch chicken tender subs are on sale for $7.99, saving customers $2. The Pub sub, which was dubbed America’s No. 1 sandwich by Thrillist in 2018, has...
cltampa.com

This Tampa house comes with a ready-to-move-in 'Treehouse boat'

A Tampa property that comes with a landlocked houseboat-turned Airbnb is now for sale in the Rocky Point area. Located at 6515 Dimarco Rd, the property actually consists of three homes, including a 2,400-square-foot main house, with five bedrooms and three bathrooms, as well as a pool. It also features a duplex, that are both currently rented out.
thatssotampa.com

The Strawberry Hut is the sweetest roadside stop in Florida

For those who need Florida Strawberries, there’s no better spot to visit this time of year than Plant City, a pretty quick drive from downtown Tampa. If you visit just one spot for your strawberry fix this summer we highly recommend you pull up to The Strawberry Hut, a little roadside spot that’s been serving tasty Cuban sandwiches and beautiful strawberry shakes since 1993.
fox13news.com

1,000 Giant African land snails found in Pasco County, officials say

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - The Giant African land snail is one of the most damaging snails in the world, and the invasive species has one part of Pasco County under quarantine. Thursday, state officials said 30 people are working to locate and remove the snails. "So far today," said...
Indy100

Florida town quarantined after discovery of a giant African land snail

In Pasco County Florida, a quarantine order was issued for people after the re-discovery of the giant African land snail, an invasive species that can harm to humans, structures, and wildlife. On June 24th the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) created a quarantine surrounding the town of...
10 Tampa Bay

Listeria in Florida: Which foods should I avoid eating?

TAMPA, Fla. — Before you fire up the grill this summer, it's a good idea to double-check the labels on your packages from the grocery store. There's a Listeria outbreak linked to the Tampa Bay area, and people are being told to toss out any potentially contaminated food while the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to investigate.
WFLA

Man killed by garbage truck in Manatee County described as creative, kind

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Manatee County deputies said they are investigating a man’s death after he was killed in an “industrial accident” Tuesday evening. The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said that Waste Pro employee Leroy Firestone, 58, was performing maintenance on the hydraulics of a garbage truck. Firestone was standing on a ladder when the […]
alachuachronicle.com

Minor injuries after semi rolls onto pickup truck on I-75

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. – This evening at 7:25 p.m., a tractor trailer (Vehicle 1) traveling south in the outside lane of I-75 at the 404 mile marker failed to notice another tractor trailer (Vehicle 2) in front of it in the same lane and hit the rear of the front truck.
