New London County, CT

Three bands rock 33 Golden Street Saturday

By Rick Koster
 2 days ago
Fatal Film (Contributed)

By the time Saturday's glorious Sailfest fireworks display has finished and some of its rocketry has escaped the surly bonds of earth and crashed onto the moon, setting fire to the lunar surface — and every dog in New London County has wedged its head under the washing machine in abject terror over the Kyiv-like pyrotechnics — the party will only just be starting!

And seasoned fest veterans will know to head immediately to 33 Golden Street in New London to hear a trio of exceedingly fine hometown bands. The bill includes classic faves Fatal Film and Horns of Ormus as well as popular new act Slyne the Family Stoned — all three answering the lusty call for rock. It's rather like teaching a bottle rocket, a Roman candle and a bazooka to play guitars and turn their amps up accordingly.

Fatal Film, 9:30 p.m. Saturday, 33 Golden Street., 33 Golden St., New London; $10; (860) 443-1193.

