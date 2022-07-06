ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moonhaven: Exclusive "Stop Teaching Me" Clip

Cover picture for the articleMoonhaven is a new suspense thriller by creator Peter Ocko (Black Sails). The series is set in a utopian colony on the moon that may hold the keys to preserving life on Earth, which has become increasingly perilous, and...

Time Traveler's Wife Cancelled at HBO

Click here to read the full article. Henry and Clare’s love story has come to a premature end: HBO has cancelled The Time Traveler’s Wife after just one season, TVLine has confirmed. The series, based Audrey Niffenegger’s novel of the same name, was adapted for television by Steven Moffat (Doctor Who), with David Nutter (Game of Thrones) directing all six episodes in the first season. It  starred Theo James (Sanditon) and Rose Leslie (Game of Thrones) as Henry and Clare, a couple whose relationship is tested by a genetic disorder that causes him to time travel. The June 19 season ender...
Black Bird: Limited Series Review

Black Bird premieres on Apple TV+ on July 8, 2022, with two episodes, followed by one new episode weekly each Friday. What would you do to win your freedom? Apple TV+’s new limited series Black Bird poses this question while joining the recent batch of true-crime adaptations to hit streamers. Set in the ‘90s, Taron Egerton plays the charming Jimmy Keene, a recently convicted drug dealer who is offered a literal get-out-of-jail-free card but with a significant catch. Black Bird successfully turns a game of cat and mouse on its head and combines a psychological prison thriller with a detective story. Egerton shines as the prisoner who soon loses his cocky edge and leads an impressive ensemble — including the late Ray Liotta in one of his final roles — that should keep you riveted throughout the six episodes.
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power - New Teaser Shows Off Ents and More

Amazon's Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has seen a new sneak peek, showing off many of its characters, locations, and even a glimpse at the show's Ents. At time of writing, the teaser is currently available only on the Prime Video service itself. It begins by showing off Middle-earth's landscapes, before we see Lenny Henry's Sadoc Burrows announce, "The skies are strange." What follows is a montage of the show's characters watching a comet on its way down through the atmosphere.
Another Showtime Show Is Ending

Your Honor, a new Showtime legal drama starring Breaking Bad actor Bryan Cranston, will end with two seasons. The show was originally set up as a limited series featuring Cranston as a New Orleans judge grappling with his son's hit-and-run accident. In August 2021, Showtime ordered a second season, which Cranston says will be its last.
'Good Morning America' Host Reveals Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage

Rob Marciano and his wife Eryn Marciano are calling quits. After 11 years of marriage, the couple is divorcing. The Good Morning America meteorologist confirmed their separation in a statement to PEOPLE, telling the outlet, "The last couple of years have been very difficult. I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing." Marciano added that his "focus now is on my kids," 10-year-old daughter Madelynn and 4-year-old son Mason.
'Perry Mason' Season 2 Adds 'CSI' Fan Favorite

Wallace Langham is joining the HBO family for the second season of Perry Mason. Deadline reports that the CSI fan favorite, who also appears on Apple TV+'s Physical and For All Mankind, as well as Amazon Prime Video's The Boys, will recur as Melville Phipps in the upcoming second season of the HBO reimagining of classic characters.
North West Won Paris Couture Week in Nose Rings, Bomber Jackets, and Platform Shoes

Likely influenced by her father Kanye West's personal style, North West is taking the fashion scene by storm with oversize silhouettes and edgy details, like leather jackets and chunky combat boots. She may be young, but she's already displaying a strong fashion aesthetic. Of course, it helps to have the assistance of expert stylists who can source designer pieces. At Paris Couture Fashion Week, the 9-year-old joined her mom, Kim Kardashian, and her grandma Kris Jenner for several public appearances, further proving she's a formidable fashion force in her own right.
All the New Shows and Movies Coming to Amazon Prime Video and Freevee in July

Chris Pratt joins John Krasinski, Titus Welliver, and Alan Ritchson as Amazon's angry men. I can't think of a better way to spend the Fourth of July weekend than watching Chris Pratt play a Navy SEAL who goes ape doo-doo on government conspirators in the shoot-em-up thriller The Terminal List. America, right? That comes out July 1, but if you want something a little lighter, don't sleep on the underrated Comedy Central sketch show Alternatino with Arturo Castro, which comes to Amazon the same day. It has a pretty great bit on the generational divide between tradition and woke culture.
Animals Are Increasingly Being Teased and Tortured on Social Media, According to New Report

There is a growing number of animals being teased and tortured on video on social media, according to a new report by the Social Media Animal Cruelty Coalition (SMACC). SMACC is a section of Asia for Animals organization and the new report revealed that between February and May 2022, 200 videos depicting animals being tortured by teasing were shared on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.
Amazon Prime Video Cancels Sci-Fi Series After One Season

Amazon Prime Video has canceled its freshman sci-fi series Night Sky, according to a report by Deadline. Sources at the streamer said that Night Sky did not reach the viewership goals Amazon Studios and Legendary Television had in mind for it. The cancellation comes about a month and a half after the season premiered.
How Biopics Distill, Adapt and Distort Reality | A CineFix Movie List

When a movie sets out to adapt a person's life to film, it's not just about translating an author's work or transforming a story from one medium to another. By definition the events depicted in a biopic actually happened. Their nature is to distill, adapt, and even distort real life. Maybe being beholden to at least some sort of truth is why awards season can often be drowning in them, or maybe there's an inherent attraction or credibility to the phrase "inspired by true events," but whatever it is, we can look at some of the most intriguing of the genre to find out how the films take shape and the different ways they go about depicting real life on screen.
Taika Waititi Forgot Natalie Portman Was in Star Wars and Offered Her a Role in His Movie

Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi has stated that he's working with Disney on a new Star Wars film that will expand the lore of the popular space franchise. For a long time, the director has stated that he's in the midst of writing the script for his film, which will revolve around new characters in the series. While he doesn't have a complete script yet, Waititi has looked around Hollywood for some actors, who will be part of his cast. Although, it seems like he has asked the wrong ones.
‘Reservation Dogs’ Season 2 Trailer Teases Elora Danan’s California Trip (VIDEO)

Reservation Dogs is gearing up for Season 2 and FX is treating fans to a peek at what’s next with a brand new trailer. Set to return Wednesday, August 3 on Hulu, the FX original from co-creators Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi appears to pick up where Season 1 left off as Elora Danan (Devery Jacobs) and Jackie (Elva Guerra) hit to road to California. Meanwhile, Elora’s besties Bear (D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai), Willie Jack (Paulina Alexis), and Cheese (Lane Factor) are still kicking around their Oklahoma-based reservation.
