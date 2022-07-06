ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Sniper: Rogue Mission - Exclusive Official Trailer

IGN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen a crooked federal agent is involved in a human sex trafficking ring, Sniper and CIA Rookie Brandon Beckett (Chad...

www.ign.com

Comments / 1

Related
Deadline

‘Accused’: Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Wendell Pierce & Karen LeBlanc Join Fox Crime Anthology Series

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Emmy nominee Malcolm-Jamal Warner (The Resident), Wendell Pierce (The Wire) and Karen LeBlanc (The Kings of Napa) are set to star in an episode of Accused, Fox’s straight-to-series crime anthology drama, Accused, executive-produced by Howard Gordon, Alex Gansa and David Shore. Accused, directed by Michael Cuesta and co-produced by Fox Entertainment and Sony Pictures Television, is based on the BBC’s BAFTA-winning crime anthology. It opens in a courtroom on the accused, with viewers knowing nothing about their crime or how they ended up on trial. Told from the defendant’s point of view...
NFL
BET

‘The Best Man: Final Chapters’ Gets Official Premiere Date

The Best Man: Final Chapters has finally received its official premiere date and will head to NBC’s Peacock streaming service on Dec. 22, 2022. According to Entertainment Tonight, the spin-off is based on highly acclaimed The Best Man box office movies by writer-director Malcolm D. Lee, Final Chapters will star Taye Diggs’ Harper, Sanaa Lathan’s Robyn, Nia Long’s Jordan, Morris Chestnut’s Lance, Terrence Howard’s Quentin, Melissa De Sousa’s Shelby, Regina Hall’s Candace, and Harold Perrineau’s Murch.
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

All the New Shows and Movies Coming to Amazon Prime Video and Freevee in July

Chris Pratt joins John Krasinski, Titus Welliver, and Alan Ritchson as Amazon's angry men. I can't think of a better way to spend the Fourth of July weekend than watching Chris Pratt play a Navy SEAL who goes ape doo-doo on government conspirators in the shoot-em-up thriller The Terminal List. America, right? That comes out July 1, but if you want something a little lighter, don't sleep on the underrated Comedy Central sketch show Alternatino with Arturo Castro, which comes to Amazon the same day. It has a pretty great bit on the generational divide between tradition and woke culture.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dennis Haysbert
Person
Ryan Robbins
Person
Chad Michael Collins
Person
Michael Collins
Person
Josh Brener
ScreenCrush

12 Marvel Heroes That Can Never Appear in the MCU

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is already bigger than any reasonable Marvel fan could have ever imagined it would get just a decade ago. Obscure Marvel heroes like Shang-Chi and the Guardians of the Galaxy have gotten their own movies; even less-known characters have shown up in other films and TV shows. Be honest: Did you ever think you might see a live-action version of Black Knight? Of Man-Ape? Of Taserface?!? Of course not! It’s gotten to the point where it sometimes seems like any Marvel character could show up in anything at any time.
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

‘Mission: Impossible’ Writer Reveals Reason Tom Cruise Had Original Characters Killed Off

In 1996, Tom Cruise’s then-brand-new production company, Cruise/Wagner brought one classic TV series to the big screen with the first Mission: Impossible film. Fans were eagerly awaiting this production but they soon realized the story would veer away from the series quite a bit when the filmmakers kill off nearly the entire Mission: Impossible team during the film’s first few moments.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Keanu Reeves And Norman Reedus Are Working Together, And It Looks Like Daryl And Ted's Excellent Adventure

While Norman Reedus is wrapping up his run as Daryl Dixon on The Walking Dead, his travel show Ride with Norman Reedus is still ongoing on AMC. The series first premiered in 2016, and it features the actor traveling around the world with a different guest to explore a city’s biker culture and various local spots. In an upcoming episode, he will do some exploring with Keanu Reeves, and it seems very Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, though more like Daryl & Ted’s Excellent Adventure.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cia#Sniper#Rogue#Homeland Security#Blu Ray#Digital
Outsider.com

‘Ozark’ Star Lands Major New Role in Apple TV Series

One former star of the wildly popular Netflix series Ozark is headed to another streaming platform, taking a role in the upcoming Apple TV + series, The Big Cigar. Joining the all-star lineup already set to star in the series is Marc Menchaca. TV fans know Menchaca well as Russ Langmore, the uncle of Julia Garner’s Ozark character, Ruth Langmore.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

The Dark Knight Trilogy Actor is Top Pick Amongst Fans to Play Doctor Doom

After two failed attempts by Fox to establish the Fantastic Four as a formidable superhero team, Marvel fans have seemingly lost faith that they'll ever see a proper live-action adaptation of comic book's so-called First Family. However, all that changed when Marvel Studios officially confirmed in 2020 that Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch, and The Thing are all coming to the MCU.
MOVIES
Slate

Chris Pratt’s New Show Is a Right-Wing Fantasy, but That’s Not the Worst Part

This article contains spoilers for The Terminal List. The Terminal List, starring Chris Pratt as James Reece, a badass SEAL with a recently-diagnosed brain tumor whose entire team was just killed in a suspicious operation gone wrong, is a visually murky, exceedingly grim revenge story, catnip for people who like to see these kinds of operators let loose on the world. As James Reece’s creator Jack Carr—himself a former SEAL with just the kind of bearded, gun-slinging author photo that you’d expect—described the story in the preface to the first book in his Terminal List series: “It is about what could happen when societal norms, laws, regulations, morals, and ethics give way for a man of extraordinary capability, hardened by war, and set on a course of reckoning; a man who is, for all practical purposes, already dead.” The answer to that question will not surprise you: That man, played drawn and weary by a grey-faced Pratt, travels far and wide, a motley crew of allies in tow, to interrogate and then murder gang members, lawyers, financiers, and military personnel in a variety of creative ways. The conspiracy that killed his team gets revealed by bloodshed, and plenty of it.
TV SERIES
Daily Mail

Natalie Portman puts on a very leggy display in super short scarlet minidress teamed with a floral headpiece at Thor premiere in London

Natalie Portman showed off her toned physique in a scarlet minidress as she attended the UK Gala Screening of Thor: Love And Thunder in London with her husband on Tuesday. The actress, 41, who plays Jane Foster and Mighty Thor in the Marvel films, flaunted her sculpted legs as she sidled up next to her beau Benjamin Millepied, 45.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
Popculture

Amazon Prime Video Cancels Sci-Fi Series After One Season

Amazon Prime Video has canceled its freshman sci-fi series Night Sky, according to a report by Deadline. Sources at the streamer said that Night Sky did not reach the viewership goals Amazon Studios and Legendary Television had in mind for it. The cancellation comes about a month and a half after the season premiered.
TV SERIES
IGN

Taika Waititi Forgot Natalie Portman Was in Star Wars and Offered Her a Role in His Movie

Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi has stated that he's working with Disney on a new Star Wars film that will expand the lore of the popular space franchise. For a long time, the director has stated that he's in the midst of writing the script for his film, which will revolve around new characters in the series. While he doesn't have a complete script yet, Waititi has looked around Hollywood for some actors, who will be part of his cast. Although, it seems like he has asked the wrong ones.
MOVIES
IGN

Blackwood - Official Trailer

Check out the trailer for Blackwood, an upcoming American Western movie starring Glenn Morshower and Tanajsia Slaughter. A gang of violent out-laws forces a Native woman to lead them through a treacherous forest towards a fortune in gold. Blackwood, written and directed by Chris Canfield, opens in theaters on July 22 and will be available on digital and on demand on July 26, 2022.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Paradise Highway’ Trailer: Juliette Binoche Stars As A Truck Driver Caught Up In Human Trafficking On July 29

Would you risk one life to save another? A truck driver faces this unimaginable choice in “Paradise Highway.” And not only that: the new thriller also tackles the thorny, jarring world of human trafficking and its repercussions throughout society. In her feature film directorial debut, Anna Gutto presents an unflinching inspection of how each person must come to terms with difficult decisions. “Highway” also marks a departure from Gutto’s work as second director/co-director on the Norwegian dramedy series “Home for Christmas.”
MOVIES
Herbie J Pilato

A Look Back at Gale Storm: One of TV's First Independent Women

[Author's Note: All quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]. “I liked Gale Storm,” said famed entertainment journalist Margaret Wendt. “I think she was exotic...and she certainly died too young. Sometimes the actors are so interesting to look at, that what they look like becomes more interesting than whatever business they’re doing or performing as their characters. I remember I used to talk about how she would wear her hair…she was like an Eartha Kitt [type] to me. There was something very different about her face…and you become so enthralled with the way they look or how they achieved that particular look as that particular character or in that particular performance that you actually miss what they were doing in the scene as that character. I think of her show as a little show…but she was a big deal.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy