The Woman King - Official Trailer

IGN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out the trailer for The Woman King, the upcoming action drama movie starring Viola Davis, Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch, Sheila Atim, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, and John Boyega. The Woman King is the remarkable story...

www.ign.com

ETOnline.com

Taraji P. Henson Teases 'The Color Purple,' Says Oprah Winfrey Has Visited the Set Several Times (Exclusive)

Taraji P. Henson has a lot going on, but if there's one project she's excited to chat about, it's The Color Purple. ET's Kevin Frazier spoke with the 51-year-old actress on the 2022 BET Awards red carpet, and the show host shared a few behind-the-scenes details on her role as Shug Avery in the Blitz Bazawule-directed film adaptation of the Broadway musical.
MOVIES
thesource.com

Denzel Washington & Dakota Fanning Will Reunite In ‘Equalizer 3’

Announced the third installment in The Equalizer franchise, starring award-winning actor Denzel Washington, was in the works in January. Joining the trilogy is former Washington co-star and well-known actress Dakota Fanning, Deadline reports. Washington and Fanning will reunite after nearly 20 years of starring opposite each other in the 2004...
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Viola Davis' The Woman King Trailer Shows The Oscar-Winner In Full Badass Mode

Viola Davis is many things.Oscar winner. Dramatic powerhouse. And Amanda freaking Waller in the DC Cinematic Universe. We had a great time ranking Viola Davis’ best performances. But we admit that few would confuse the 56-year-old Davis as a badass physical warrior ready to take down opponents as the chosen weapon of an African tribe. That will teach us for ever doubting this woman’s ability. Viola Davis will play The Woman King in a warrior epic directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, and the first trailer just arrived with one mission: to kick your ass towards the back of the room. Strap in.
MOVIES
AOL Corp

Viola Davis Is a Fierce Warrior in Trailer for New Movie ‘The Woman King’

With a Triple Crown of Acting under her belt (meaning she's earned an Oscar, Emmy and Tony Award), Viola Davis is inarguably a powerhouse in the world of Hollywood. And now, it looks like the Ma Rainey's Black Bottom actress is ready to wow us yet again, with her latest role in the upcoming historical epic The Woman King.
MOVIES
Variety

Amazon Studios Lands Reese Witherspoon, Will Ferrell Wedding Comedy Directed by Nick Stoller

Click here to read the full article. Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell are headed to the altar in a new wedding comedy for Amazon Studios. Amazon has landed rights to the untitled movie, from writer-director Nick Stoller, in which Witherspoon and Ferrell will star and produce under their respective banners. Jessica Elbaum and Ferrell will produce for Gloria Sanchez, with Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter producing for Hello Sunshine and the company’s Ashley Strumwasser serving as executive producer. Stoller — whose highly anticipated gay rom-com “Bros,” which he directed and co-wrote with star Billy Eichner, is due out Sep. 30 — will...
MOVIES
IGN

Taika Waititi Forgot Natalie Portman Was in Star Wars and Offered Her a Role in His Movie

Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi has stated that he's working with Disney on a new Star Wars film that will expand the lore of the popular space franchise. For a long time, the director has stated that he's in the midst of writing the script for his film, which will revolve around new characters in the series. While he doesn't have a complete script yet, Waititi has looked around Hollywood for some actors, who will be part of his cast. Although, it seems like he has asked the wrong ones.
MOVIES
CNET

'Stranger Things' Spinoff Won't Be About Eleven or Dustin

Following news that they had cooked up an idea for a spinoff series, Stranger Things creators the Duffer brothers have revealed that the plan isn't to follow an individual character from the show. "I've read these rumors that, you know, there's going to be an Eleven spinoff, even Dustin spinoff......
TV SERIES
IGN

Blackwood - Official Trailer

Check out the trailer for Blackwood, an upcoming American Western movie starring Glenn Morshower and Tanajsia Slaughter. A gang of violent out-laws forces a Native woman to lead them through a treacherous forest towards a fortune in gold. Blackwood, written and directed by Chris Canfield, opens in theaters on July 22 and will be available on digital and on demand on July 26, 2022.
MOVIES
Page Six

Erika Jayne slammed for cursing at Garcelle Beauvais’ 14-year-old son

Erika Jayne faced major backlash from fans after she told Garcelle Beauvais’ 14-year-old son Jax to “get the f–k out.” Jayne, who appeared to be drunk, cursed at Jax after he grabbed flowers from a table near Jayne during Beauvais’ birthday party in a sneak peek for Wednesday’s episode of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” ‘Wait what are you doing here?” Jayne, 50, asked him. “Get the f–k out of here, get the f–k out of here, get the f–k out of here before you get in trouble!” Jax quickly scurried away and told his mom that he got “violated for grabbing...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Herbie J Pilato

When “Bewitched” Star Elizabeth Montgomery Told Me To Do My Laundry

In the 1980s, I was in my twenties, living in a small studio apartment in Santa Monica, California. I was an actor who had bit-parts in TV shows like General Hospital and The Golden Girls. I was singing and performing in various clubs in Hollywood. I was a stand-in-dancer for the TV show Solid Gold. I was doing whatever I could to get by. But nothing was really happening. I was aimless, with no firm grip on my career.
SANTA MONICA, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Dakota Johnson in Netflix’s ‘Persuasion’: Film Review

Jane Austen purists will be aghast, but if you go with director Carrie Cracknell’s playful makeover of the author’s ruminative last completed novel into a buoyant Regency rom-com, you could be pleasantly surprised. Freely mixing language lifted from Austen’s prose with distinctly modern words and attitudes — this is a movie in which someone is described as “electrifying” in a pre-electric age — Persuasion is sufficiently bold and consistent with its flagrant liberties to get away with them. It also helps that the novel’s long-suffering protagonist, Anne Elliot, has been given irrepressible spirit and an irreverent sense of irony in Dakota Johnson’s incandescent performance.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Ozark’ Star Lands Major New Role in Apple TV Series

One former star of the wildly popular Netflix series Ozark is headed to another streaming platform, taking a role in the upcoming Apple TV + series, The Big Cigar. Joining the all-star lineup already set to star in the series is Marc Menchaca. TV fans know Menchaca well as Russ Langmore, the uncle of Julia Garner’s Ozark character, Ruth Langmore.
TV SERIES
Slate

Chris Pratt’s New Show Is a Right-Wing Fantasy, but That’s Not the Worst Part

This article contains spoilers for The Terminal List. The Terminal List, starring Chris Pratt as James Reece, a badass SEAL with a recently-diagnosed brain tumor whose entire team was just killed in a suspicious operation gone wrong, is a visually murky, exceedingly grim revenge story, catnip for people who like to see these kinds of operators let loose on the world. As James Reece’s creator Jack Carr—himself a former SEAL with just the kind of bearded, gun-slinging author photo that you’d expect—described the story in the preface to the first book in his Terminal List series: “It is about what could happen when societal norms, laws, regulations, morals, and ethics give way for a man of extraordinary capability, hardened by war, and set on a course of reckoning; a man who is, for all practical purposes, already dead.” The answer to that question will not surprise you: That man, played drawn and weary by a grey-faced Pratt, travels far and wide, a motley crew of allies in tow, to interrogate and then murder gang members, lawyers, financiers, and military personnel in a variety of creative ways. The conspiracy that killed his team gets revealed by bloodshed, and plenty of it.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Stranger Things: Watch Jamie Campbell Bower Voice Vecna Without His Scary Costume

The new season of Stranger Things is streaming on Netflix, and it featured a whole new, terrifying villain. Vecna AKA Henry AKA One was played by Jamie Campbell Bower, and he might just be the show's scariest villain yet. In fact, it was revealed that most of the show's past horrors were created by the monster. There's been a lot of fun behind-the-scenes content featuring Bower in his Vecna costume, but a new video shared by the actor focuses more on the character's sinister voice.
TV SERIES

