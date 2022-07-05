Colorado woman arrested after allegedly spraying bear deterrent on crowd at fireworks display

A woman was arrested Monday after allegedly spraying a group people at a fireworks display with bear deterrent, officials with the Trinidad Police Department announced Tuesday.

The woman, identified as Korie Howlett, could face multiple charges including five counts of assault as well as child abuse and disorderly conduct, according to officials.

Just before 9:20 p.m., Trinidad police were notified of several people being pepper sprayed at Central Park Baseball Stadium. Upon arrival, police spoke to Howlett and learned she had a can of bear attack deterrent. Howlett told officials she had the spray to protect herself from an ex-boyfriend who was stalking her, police said. Police also noted Howlett's breath smelled of alcohol.

Witnesses told police Howlett was yelling obscenities during the fireworks show, police said. Multiple people told her to be quiet or leave due to children being present but she refused, according to police. When the crowd approached her to ask her to leave again, she allegedly starting spraying them.

Police said multiple people suffered secondary exposure to the spray, as the area was crowded.

Anyone with additional information on the incident is encouraged to call Trinidad police at 719-846-4441.