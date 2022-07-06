ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

BBC plans Antiques Roadshow shake-up for social media generation: Bosses hint presenter Fiona Bruce could be replaced as it looks for new production company - and warns bosses to be mindful of 'risk' when discussing British Empire

By Catrin Picton For Mailonline, Paul Revoir, Media Editor For The Daily Mail
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

The BBC is planning a shake-up of Antiques Roadshow and says it is 'open to suggestions' on refreshing the production team - as it warns producers to be mindful of 'reputational risk' when discussing the British Empire.

Bosses are appointing a new production company to oversee the show - presented by Fiona Bruce - for the first time in 43 years.

Despite saying there was a 'commitment to the main series talent', the corporation said it was 'open to suggestions' on refreshing its wider roster to ensure the 'team continues to evolve in a way that reflects the breadth and diversity of the BBC audience'.

A document put together for potential producers as part of a wider tender process to make the show in future said the programme is under a 'great deal of public scrutiny' and should therefore be careful when dealing with 'sensitive areas'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OqnOx_0gWTfG4d00
The BBC is expected to keep Fiona Bruce as host, but said it was 'open to suggestions' on refreshing its wider roster to ensure the 'team continues to evolve in a way that reflects the breadth and diversity of the BBC audience' 

Antiques Roadshow has previously sparked debate over the way it has dealt with items that are linked to the British Empire.

Last year an academic at Oxford University, Dan Hicks, a professor of contemporary archaeology, suggested the programme had tried to avoid talking about the colonial history of a Mughal ring.

He accused the show of glossing over Britain's colonial past when jewellery historian John Benjamin said the ring had 'somehow found its way from somewhere near the Taj Mahal over to a charity shop'.

The Mughal Empire controlled South Asia in the 16th and 19th centuries and was the world's largest economy at the time until there was an Anglo-Mughal war in 1686 to 1690.

A briefing document seen by The Times tells potential producers of the Sunday evening show: 'The high-profile nature of Antiques Roadshow means that it is often under a great deal of public scrutiny as to how it handles sensitive areas such as colonial history.

'We are looking for experience in managing compliance issues and reputational risk.'

On the current show, each antique is presented with relevant social history and personal stories that reveal each item's origin.

Over the next two years the budget for the popular show, fronted by Fiona Bruce, is said to be in the region of £5.1million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0redu8_0gWTfG4d00
Last year an academic at Oxford University, Dan Hicks, a professor of contemporary archaeology, suggested the programme had tried to avoid talking about the colonial history of a Mughal ring (pictured)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4II7Lz_0gWTfG4d00
He accused the show of glossing over Britain's colonial past when jewellery historian John Benjamin (left) said the ring had 'somehow found its way from somewhere near the Taj Mahal over to a charity shop'

According to the report this covers 36 normal episodes costing up to £127,000. Another four specials are set to cost up to £135,000 to produce.

It is currently produced by the corporation's commercial arm BBC Studios, but an external company could instead win the tender. The successful company will also be tasked with improving the show's social media presence.

The document says there is a 'commitment to the main series talent', Miss Bruce, 58, as presenter. But it suggested there was potentially scope to 'enhance' the current team of experts.

A BBC spokesman said: 'Where we have relevant details about items Antiques Roadshow experts have always explored their provenance, including the history of the British Empire, among a range of other issues. This tender sets out our existing approach for potential bidders.'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'A concoction of dangerous lies': Netflix is slammed for screening £60m film that depicts the 1920s British Raj as being 'addicted to rape and murder'

A new film about the British Raj is at the centre of a colonialism storm amid claims that rulers are wrongly portrayed as being ‘addicted to torture and murder’. Critics say the movie RRR, Rise, Roar Revolt, which is currently being screened by Netflix, grossly mispresents history and that 'fiction is presented as fact' in its twisted version of events.
TV & VIDEOS
shefinds

Fans Are Losing It Over Kate Middleton’s White Fitted Alexander McQueen Suit From Her Recent London Appearance

When it comes to chic, timeless and classic style, Kate Middleton is a master, and she’s a known fan of Alexander McQueen. The Duchess of Cambridge, 40, can also be credited with showing us all how to outfit repeat, glamorously, of course. Last week, she stepped out with her husband Prince William, 40, in London and donned a crisp, white fitted suit that fans and fashion enthusiasts can’t get enough of. If the set looks familiar, Middleton has worn this very ensemble from the luxury British label to meet the Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness back in March.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
OK! Magazine

Prince Philip & Princess Anne 'Could See Straight Through Meghan Markle,' Claims British Psychic

Reality star and self-proclaimed psychic Deborah Davies believes some of the eldest members of the monarchy were wary of Meghan Markle from the start.Though none of them have ever publicly uttered a bad word about the Duchess of Sussex, the Real Housewives of Chesire alum insisted Prince Harry's aunt Princess Anne made it clear she isn't fond of the former actress."Princess Anne is fabulous, she just gives everything that she thinks away on her face," Davies dished. "She doesn't need to say anything, you can see it in her eyes. You take one look at her and you can see...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fiona Bruce
Hello Magazine

Prince Andrew returns to royal circuit after 'family decision' is made

The Duke of York is making a return to the royal circuit as he is set to privately attend the Garter Day service on Monday in his role as a Garter Knight, Buckingham Palace has confirmed. Prince Andrew, who stepped away from public life in 2019, will attend the investiture...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antiques Roadshow#The British Empire#Uk#Oxford University#The Mughal Empire
Entertainment Times

Princess Charlotte Knows That Prince George Is The Future King And Wants To Support Him?

Prince George and Princess Charlotte have very different personalities, but they support each other to the core. A source told New Idea that the royal siblings are both aware that Prince George is the future king of Britain. Even though they initially had a hard time understanding what this meant, Prince George and Princess Charlotte eventually understood that there was something special about the former.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Prince Harry reveals 'significant tensions' with Queen's top aide as he sues Home Office in police protection row: Duke says it was not 'appropriate' for Sir Edward Young to have been involved in decision to remove his Met bodyguards, High Court hears

Prince Harry had a strained relationship with one of the Queen's top aides, the High Court has today been hold. 'Significant tensions' are said to have existed between the Duke of Sussex and the Queen's Private Secretary, Sir Edward Young, according to the prince's legal team. The pair's relationship was...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
U.K.
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

478K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy