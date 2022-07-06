BBC plans Antiques Roadshow shake-up for social media generation: Bosses hint presenter Fiona Bruce could be replaced as it looks for new production company - and warns bosses to be mindful of 'risk' when discussing British Empire

The BBC is planning a shake-up of Antiques Roadshow and says it is 'open to suggestions' on refreshing the production team - as it warns producers to be mindful of 'reputational risk' when discussing the British Empire.

Bosses are appointing a new production company to oversee the show - presented by Fiona Bruce - for the first time in 43 years.

Despite saying there was a 'commitment to the main series talent', the corporation said it was 'open to suggestions' on refreshing its wider roster to ensure the 'team continues to evolve in a way that reflects the breadth and diversity of the BBC audience'.

A document put together for potential producers as part of a wider tender process to make the show in future said the programme is under a 'great deal of public scrutiny' and should therefore be careful when dealing with 'sensitive areas'.

The BBC is expected to keep Fiona Bruce as host, but said it was 'open to suggestions' on refreshing its wider roster to ensure the 'team continues to evolve in a way that reflects the breadth and diversity of the BBC audience'

Antiques Roadshow has previously sparked debate over the way it has dealt with items that are linked to the British Empire.

Last year an academic at Oxford University, Dan Hicks, a professor of contemporary archaeology, suggested the programme had tried to avoid talking about the colonial history of a Mughal ring.

He accused the show of glossing over Britain's colonial past when jewellery historian John Benjamin said the ring had 'somehow found its way from somewhere near the Taj Mahal over to a charity shop'.

The Mughal Empire controlled South Asia in the 16th and 19th centuries and was the world's largest economy at the time until there was an Anglo-Mughal war in 1686 to 1690.

A briefing document seen by The Times tells potential producers of the Sunday evening show: 'The high-profile nature of Antiques Roadshow means that it is often under a great deal of public scrutiny as to how it handles sensitive areas such as colonial history.

'We are looking for experience in managing compliance issues and reputational risk.'

On the current show, each antique is presented with relevant social history and personal stories that reveal each item's origin.

Over the next two years the budget for the popular show, fronted by Fiona Bruce, is said to be in the region of £5.1million.

Last year an academic at Oxford University, Dan Hicks, a professor of contemporary archaeology, suggested the programme had tried to avoid talking about the colonial history of a Mughal ring (pictured)

He accused the show of glossing over Britain's colonial past when jewellery historian John Benjamin (left) said the ring had 'somehow found its way from somewhere near the Taj Mahal over to a charity shop'

According to the report this covers 36 normal episodes costing up to £127,000. Another four specials are set to cost up to £135,000 to produce.

It is currently produced by the corporation's commercial arm BBC Studios, but an external company could instead win the tender. The successful company will also be tasked with improving the show's social media presence.

The document says there is a 'commitment to the main series talent', Miss Bruce, 58, as presenter. But it suggested there was potentially scope to 'enhance' the current team of experts.

A BBC spokesman said: 'Where we have relevant details about items Antiques Roadshow experts have always explored their provenance, including the history of the British Empire, among a range of other issues. This tender sets out our existing approach for potential bidders.'