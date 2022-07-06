ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Angel Di Maria ‘agrees Juventus free transfer and set to fly to Turin to sign contract in coming days’

By Gary Stonehouse
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

ANGEL DI MARIA is set to complete his free transfer to Juventus.

The former Manchester United winger has left Paris Saint-Germain after an epic seven-year stint in the French capital.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kbetx_0gWTfCXj00
Angel Di Maria is set to join Juventus on a free transfer Credit: Getty

He marked his final PSG game with a farewell goal before leaving the pitch in a flood of tears back in May.

The 34-year-old Argentinean revealed afterwards that his wife would help him to decide on his next move as speculation over his future mounted.

Reports emerged again last month that he had rejected a first offer from Juventus after Barcelona made their interest known.

In their initial attempt, Juventus offered a two-year contract when Di Maria only wanted a one-year contract.

Now it seems that the veteran attacker has got his wish and is about to make his switch to the Serie A club official, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

He tweeted: “Angel Di Maria to Juventus, here we go!

“Agreement reached on free move, Di Maria’s expected to fly to Italy this week.

“One-year deal for Di María - docs being prepared to be signed soon.”

SUN BINGO GET £50 BONUS & 50 FREE SPINS TODAY

Di Maria joined PSG, from Manchester United in 2015 and was a key figure at the club under Laurent Blanc, Unai Emery, Thomas Tuchel and Mauricio Pochettino.

The 121-time Argentina international played in 30 games across all competitions for PSG last season, scoring four goals.

In total, he has made 294 appearances at the Paris club, scoring 91 goals.

He won the Ligue 1 title five times at Parc des Princes as well as the same number of French Cups.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mauricio Pochettino
Person
Laurent Blanc
Person
Unai Emery
Person
Thomas Tuchel
The US Sun

Arsenal transfer news LIVE: Tielemans prefers Gunners deal to United, Lucas Paqueta battle, Gabriel Jesus stunning debut

GABRIEL JESUS has made his debut for Arsenal - and took just 90 SECONDS to open up his account. The Brazil star came off the bench to notch in the lively 5-3 win at Nurnberg. On the transfer front, the Gunners have received a mega boost with Youri Tielemans reportedly having his heart set on moving to London rather than Manchester.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juventus#Barcelona#Turin#Paris Saint Germain#French#Argentinean#Serie#Bonus 50 Free
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Argentina
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
580K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy