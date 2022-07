COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Branch County Habitat for Humanity has dissolved after nearly three decades of service to the community. According to a statement that was issued on Friday by the local Board of Directors, the dissolution was effective June 13. Because of the paperwork involved for the dissolution of a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, the process could take up to six months to be finalized.

BRANCH COUNTY, MI ・ 6 HOURS AGO