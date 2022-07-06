ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Captain America's shield has a secret, evil history

By George Marston
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 2 days ago

Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty #2 ramps up the apparent conspiracy around Steve Rogers' legendary shield that was uncovered in the new series' debut issue, and as it turns out, some of Steve's oldest and closest allies may be in on the secret.

So what's the deal with Cap's allies, and is Steve's shield really "their symbol, not yours," as Steve was cryptically warned in the first issue? We'll get into it right now - and if you're as altruistic as Steve Rogers, you may be shocked by what you learn.

Spoilers ahead for Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty #2

Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty #2 from writers Colin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing, artists Carmen Carnero and Nolan Woodard, and letterer Joe Caramagna opens in the wake of Cap's encounter in issue #1 with a new, apparently villainous version of the Destroyer, one of Steve Rogers' WWII allies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BtWg3_0gWTcAsu00

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

First, after writing a letter to Bucky who he hasn't seen since the preceding issue's events, Steve meets with two of his older WWII allies, Roger Aubrey, the former Destroyer whose identity was stolen by the villain in the previous issue, and Pam (likely Pam Hawley, a former ally and lover of Nick Fury), who have been decoding secret messages related to the unknown new villains who have been attacking Steve, including the new Destroyer.

Steve then discovers (thanks to his young new support staff) that the man who artistically designed the shield itself is named David Agboje, with the already known Myron MacLain actually building it.

This is the first time David Agboje and his involvement with the creation of Cap's shield have been mentioned in the Marvel Universe, and it seems that even in continuity he's a mystery, as his records seem to have disappeared after designing Cap's shield.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cLE37_0gWTcAsu00

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

After a chance encounter with a boxing student Steve is teaching self-defense to that leads him to decode the villain group's next target - a massive renewable energy power plant in Germany known as 'the Forge' - Steve heads there to fight them off.

He discovers that the new villains are using technology from HYDRA, AIM, and The Hand, and may be known as 'the Tithed'. But before he can uncover more, the apparent leaders of the group - five mysterious villains known as the Love, the Money, the Revolution, the Machine, and the Power - appear in a massive ship bearing a version of the design of Steve's shield, launching a devastating and potentially deadly attack on the Super Soldier.

As he's blasted into the ground, he remembers the words "It's not your symbol, it's theirs."

As there are five points on a traditional star, there are five villains in the group that's taking on Steve. And there are apparently five points in another conspiratorial group including some of Steve's oldest friends and allies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Po26C_0gWTcAsu00

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

While Steve takes on the Tithed, Bucky is revealed to be in Madripoor, punching his way into an exclusive card game. He confronts the dealer directly, who doesn't seem to appreciate Bucky blowing not just his own identity, but hers as well, as she's revealed to be Peggy Carter in disguise.

Yes, the same Peggy Carter who fought at Steve’s side in WWII. She’s been alive and well in the current Marvel Universe for a few years now.

In Sentinel of Liberty #1, Bucky crossed someone off a board of five people connected by strings in the shape of a star (insert your Charlie Day meme here), saying "one down, four to go." Along with Bucky himself, he reveals that Peggy is one of these five conspirators - though it remains to be seen exactly who all five are, what they're hiding, and how it connects to the new villains who seem to be known as 'the Tithed.'

Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty #3 goes on sale August 10, while Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty #4 has been promised to reveal more of the code that's being used by the Tithed.

Get the answers to all your questions about the origins and history of Captain America's shield .

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 3

Related
ComicBook

Marvel Unveils a New Captain America

One of the biggest heroes within the tapestry of Marvel Comics might be Captain America, as the star-spangled hero has been a fixture of the publisher's comics for decades. While the mantle was originally carried by Steve Rogers, it has since been upheld by a wide array of other characters, either within the main Earth-616 continuity or in various alternate universes. A recent Marvel comic added another character to that list — and it's one who is definitely a surprise. Spoilers for The Variants #1 from Gail Simone, Phil Noto, and Cory Petit below! Only look if you want to know!
ENTERTAINMENT
ComicBook

Chris Evans Calls Captain America Return "Upsetting" Now With Anthony Mackie in the Role

Chris Evans has been doing the press run for Lightyear for the past few weeks, and some people were able to sneak in a few Marvel Studios-related questions. But the most important question would have to be if the actor would reprise his Captain Americarole in a future project. Evans' previous answers were pretty coy, with the actor not saying yes or no, and now it seems that he wouldn't do it due to his Avengers costar taking up the mantle. While appearing on the Disney D23 Podcast, the actor said him returning would be "upsetting".
MOVIES
ComicBook

Falcon and Winter Soldier Almost Gave Captain America's Shield a Major Upgrade

By the time The Falcon and the Winter Soldier wrapped its first season, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) settled into his role as the new Captain America, donning the stars and stripes in place of Chris Evans' Steve Rogers. That came with a red, white, and blue suit built by Wakanda's Dora Milaje, featuring high-tech gadgets and gizmos throughout.
MOVIES
TheWrap

‘Captain America 4': Marvel Studios Taps Julius Onah to Direct

Nigerian-American filmmaker Julius Onah (“Luce,” “The Cloverfield Paradox”) is set to direct “Captain America 4” for Marvel Studios, according to an individual with knowledge of the project. “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” showrunner Malcolm Spellman is writing the script with Dalan Musson.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Captain America#Boxing#Movies#Destroyer#Marvel Comics
Collider

Before 'Infinity War' and 'Endgame,' 1984's 'Secret Wars' Comics Were the Ultimate Battle

The original Marvel Secret Wars comics was published from 1984-1985, and at the time it was one of the first ever comic book events. What we mean by that is that Secret Wars was the first time a comic book had a large plot that structurally changed the way that the characters and the universe were perceived. You could think of it as a form of historical event for the Marvel universe, in a way. It was also the first time that different parts of the Marvel universe such as X-Men, Fantastic Four, and the Avengers were seen in the same place at the same time. This allowed for the answers to a lot of hypothetical questions such as, “How would Wolverine and Spider-Man interact with one another?” If you are curious to hear what happened when Earth’s mightiest heroes and most devilishly evil villains collide, then join us as we break down the original Secret Wars.
COMICS
IndieWire

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’: Natalie Portman Says ‘Whole Sequences, Planets, and Characters’ Were Cut

Click here to read the full article. [Editor’s note: The following interview contains light spoilers for “Thor: Love and Thunder.”] After sitting out the third standalone Thor feature, “Thor: Ragnarok,” original star Natalie Portman returns for “Love and Thunder,” care of a meaty role as Dr. Jane Foster that’s already drawn strong praise from fans and critics alike. And, as has long been teased by director Taika Waititi, Portman is very much along for the entire ride this time around, as the film sees her character going through a massive transformation into someone, well, massive: her very own Thor. While Portman was...
MOVIES
BGR.com

5 new Netflix releases everyone will be watching this weekend

One of the biggest Netflix releases of all time is back — sort of. The Spanish-language thriller Money Heist, released back in 2017, was a twisty, action-packed drama about a stylishly-clad band of thieves — working under the auspices of a brilliant character known as The Professor — who (initially) break into the Royal Mint of Spain. There was a Robin Hood, us-against-the-system vibe to the show, a populist streak that helped turn it into a staggeringly huge Netflix original series.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
Country
Germany
ComicBook

A New Marvel Hero Steps Up to Replace Black Panther as Wakanda's Protector (Exclusive)

There are tough times ahead for Black Panther, but luckily a new hero is stepping up to defend Wakanda. The African nation is in a transition state, moving to a parliamentary democracy during T'Challa's Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda adventures. One of Black Panther's darkest secrets has also come to light, with his sleeper agents being assassinated by unknown attackers. T'Challa's investigation into the assassins has led to him becoming the Number One suspect, now on the run from Wakanda's secret police force, the Hatut Zeraze. Luckily for Wakanda, a young man named Tosin Oduye is looking to make a difference during the political upheaval.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Martin Sheen Regrets Changing Name, Wishes He Had the ‘Courage’ to Go by Ramon Estévez

Click here to read the full article. When Martin Sheen began pursuing an acting career in the early 1960s, he made a crucial choice that would follow him for the rest of his life. The then-young actor, who was raised by a Spanish father and an Irish mother, opted to abandon his given name of Ramon Estévez and use the stage name Martin Sheen as a way to get more work. The move paid off, as Sheen was able to build a highly successful acting career that included roles in movies like “Apocalypse Now” and iconic TV characters including President Jed...
CELEBRITIES
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Why did she return to Thor? Because Natalie Portman is 'really trying to impress' her children with her movie roles

Natalie Portman is “really trying to impress” her children with her movie roles. The ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ star has 11-year-old son Aleph and five-year-old daughter Amalia with her husband Benjamin Millepied and she has admitted that she is in a “phase” where she wants to wow her little ones with her work, a reason she is reprising her role as Jane Foster after eight years since ‘Thor: The Dark World’ in 2013.
SCIENCE
Cinemablend

HBO Just Cancelled A TV Series After Its First Season Was Roasted By Critics

HBO finally premiered its television adaptation of The Time Traveler’s Wife back in May, nearly four years after it was initially announced in 2018 with former Doctor Who boss Steven Moffat at the helm. Despite adapting a popular novel that already inspired a successful film, the six-episode first season was panned by critics, and now the network has officially confirmed that there won’t be a second season.
TV SERIES
TheStreet

A Beloved Disney Film May Soon Have a Sequel

The novelist and screenwriter William Goldman was famous for a great many things, including the single greatest summation of the movie business ever uttered: “Nobody knows anything...... Not one person in the entire motion picture field knows for a certainty what's going to work. Every time out it's a guess and, if you're lucky, an educated one.”
MOVIES
Daily Beast

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Is a Grand Disappointment

Chris Hemsworth’s God of Thunder shows off his naked derriere, as well as lets his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) wield his mighty hammer, in Thor: Love and Thunder. Given Marvel’s trademark sexlessness, however, those risqué touches don’t change the fundamental PG-13 nature of director Taika Waititi’s second Marvel go-round, which follows in the goofy footsteps of his prior Thor: Ragnarok, albeit to lesser rewards. A rambunctious action-comedy cast in brilliant Day-Glo colors and set to the anthemic rock of Guns N’ Roses, Waititi's latest MCU effort works overtime to muster up hard-hitting humor and romantic pathos. Yet the strain shows, resulting in a wannabe-rollicking adventure that overdoses on one title element at the expense of the other.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder Star Tessa Thompson Says Valkyrie's Sexuality Was "Big Topic" in New Movie

Marvel Studios will unleash Thor: Love and Thunder into theaters worldwide next weekend, and it looks like it'll be an absolutely bonkers time at the movies. Love and Thunder has already been screened to select members of the press, with the early reactions being pretty exceptional. The films runtime is on the shorter side for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so the film will have to cover a lot of ground in a short period of time. Tessa Thompson, who plays Valkyrie, has revealed that her characters sexuality was a major topic in the upcoming sequel. While speaking with Yahoo Entertainment, Thompson detailed how that impacts the storyline.
MOVIES
CNET

More People Should Watch The Best Sci-Fi Show on Prime Video

A quick heads up: I'm about to gush about The Expanse. Slather it with praise, even. But before I do, here are some things that are not good about The Expanse. The acting is frequently off, sometimes flat-out bizarre. The dialogue is regularly stilted and unnatural. Despite having to do...
TV SERIES
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

23K+
Followers
31K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy