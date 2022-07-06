ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Seth MacFarlane reveals Ted TV series is set in the '90s and will embrace being an R-rated comedy

By Lauren Milici
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RBWhp_0gWTbtCS00
(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Seth MacFarlane says the Ted TV series will be the same type of crude R-rated comedy as its predecessor – and that fans will be "very happy."

The 2012 film, which starred Mark Wahlberg and Mila Kunis, follows a man named John who makes a childhood wish to bring his stuffed teddy bear to life. MacFarlane provides the voice and motion capture for Ted, a foul-mouthed CGI bear who seems to annoy everyone around him. Ted grossed around $550 million worldwide, making it Universal's highest-grossing movie of that year and the overall highest-grossing comedy of all time.

In a new interview with Collider, the Family Guy creator spoke at length about the new show, which Peacock ordered to series back in 2021. The series stars MacFarlane, Scott Grimes, Giorgia Whigham, Alanna Ubach, and Max Burkholder as a teenage John.

"It's going great," MacFarlane said of filming. "It's a prequel that takes place in 1993 and embraces that era, embraces the nineties and tracks what is essentially Ted's adolescence, I guess. Ted and John's adolescence. "

Though it's "unprecedented" to do a TV series where the main character is composed entirely of CGI, MacFarlane says the prequel will stick as close to the first movie as humanly possible.

"I think people who've enjoyed the first movie and enjoyed that tone are going to be pretty happy with what we're doing here," he explained. "We're going with what worked. But we're at the same time, exploring some new ground and kind of building up a past for John and Ted that we hadn't really delved into in the film. But I think fans of Ted are going to be very happy with this show."

In terms of censorship, MacFarlane says that there is none. The prequel will follow the same guidelines as the movie, so we can expect lots of swearing and lots of sexual innuendo coming out of the mouth of that teddy bear.

"There's no broadcast standards there. It's an R-rated comedy. You can say ‘fuck’, you can say whatever you want. The challenges for something like ‘Ted’ are more external," he said. "You're dealing with a climate that is maybe a little less friendly to comedy than it has been in the past. That's certainly something that we're mindful of because we do want to keep Ted Ted. We do want to make sure that it's not altered."

Though the series is currently in production, a release date has not been set. For more, check out our guide to the best new TV shows coming your way in 2022 and beyond.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Aurii_0gWTbtCS00

Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ currently based in the Midwest. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more. Her first collection of poetry, "FINAL GIRL," sold out of print. Her second collection, "Sad Sexy Catholic," is forthcoming in 2023.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Dave Bautista Action Movie Hits Netflix's Top 10

Fans can't seem to get enough of Dave Bautista. More than four years after it had its theatrical release, the Bautista-starring 2018 action thriller Final Score has joined fellow hits like Man from Toronto and Mean Girls in Netflix's Top 10 rankings, officially becoming one of the most popular movies currently available for streaming on the platform.
MOVIES
GMA

'Black Bird' review: You'll hang on in breathless suspense

Just when you think true-crime TV has worn out its welcome, along comes "Black Bird," now on Apple TV+, to revitalize the form with a story so brilliantly acted, written and directed that you'll hang on in breathless suspense for each of its six, heart-pounding, one-hour episodes. It also helps...
TV SERIES
Slate

Chris Pratt’s New Show Is a Right-Wing Fantasy, but That’s Not the Worst Part

This article contains spoilers for The Terminal List. The Terminal List, starring Chris Pratt as James Reece, a badass SEAL with a recently-diagnosed brain tumor whose entire team was just killed in a suspicious operation gone wrong, is a visually murky, exceedingly grim revenge story, catnip for people who like to see these kinds of operators let loose on the world. As James Reece’s creator Jack Carr—himself a former SEAL with just the kind of bearded, gun-slinging author photo that you’d expect—described the story in the preface to the first book in his Terminal List series: “It is about what could happen when societal norms, laws, regulations, morals, and ethics give way for a man of extraordinary capability, hardened by war, and set on a course of reckoning; a man who is, for all practical purposes, already dead.” The answer to that question will not surprise you: That man, played drawn and weary by a grey-faced Pratt, travels far and wide, a motley crew of allies in tow, to interrogate and then murder gang members, lawyers, financiers, and military personnel in a variety of creative ways. The conspiracy that killed his team gets revealed by bloodshed, and plenty of it.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giorgia Whigham
Person
Alanna Ubach
Person
Seth Macfarlane
Person
Mila Kunis
Person
John
Person
Mark Wahlberg
Person
Scott Grimes
GamesRadar

7 new Netflix, Amazon, Apple TV Plus, HBO Max, and Hulu movies and shows to stream this weekend

Another weekend means another batch of brand new streaming recommendations. This week, The Boys season 3 comes to an end in an explosive finale, while new crime drama miniseries Black Bird, starring Taron Egerton and Ray Liotta, premieres on Apple TV Plus. US viewers can catch up on Killing Eve season 4, too, with the final installment of the show arriving on Hulu.
MOVIES
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Host Reveals Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage

Rob Marciano and his wife Eryn Marciano are calling quits. After 11 years of marriage, the couple is divorcing. The Good Morning America meteorologist confirmed their separation in a statement to PEOPLE, telling the outlet, "The last couple of years have been very difficult. I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing." Marciano added that his "focus now is on my kids," 10-year-old daughter Madelynn and 4-year-old son Mason.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
CNET

More People Should Watch The Best Sci-Fi Show on Prime Video

A quick heads up: I'm about to gush about The Expanse. Slather it with praise, even. But before I do, here are some things that are not good about The Expanse. The acting is frequently off, sometimes flat-out bizarre. The dialogue is regularly stilted and unnatural. Despite having to do...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy#Motion Capture
ComicBook

Stranger Things: Duffer Brothers React to Millie Bobby Brown Calling Them "Sensitive Sallies" For Not Killing More Characters

The fourth season of Stranger Things is now streaming on Netflix, marking the penultimate season of the beloved series. The final two episodes dropped last week and there were some big deaths that had some fans crying and other fans cheering online. However, not as many characters died as folks initially thought. While most fans were sighing with relief when the season ended, there's one person who wanted a little more bloodshed. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) spoke with The Wrap back in May and called Stranger Things creators, Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer, "sensitive Sallies" for not killing more characters like Game of Thrones.
TV SERIES
Variety

Taylor Sheridan Takes Over as Showrunner on Paramount+ CIA Drama Series ‘Lioness’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Taylor Sheridan is stepping in as showrunner on his Paramount+ series “Lioness,” Variety has learned exclusively. Thomas Brady (“NOS4A2,” “Hell on Wheels”) was originally attached as showrunner and was present throughout the show’s writers’ room. But once the writers’ room wrapped, sources say creative differences led to the producers and Brady agreeing to part ways amicably. Production on the show is slated to begin in September. Sheridan created “Lioness” under his expansive overall deal with Paramount. The show stars Zoe Saldaña and  Laysla De Oliveira. It is based on a real CIA program in which...
TV SERIES
Entertainment Weekly

Boy Meets World star Danielle Fishel reacts to fans criticizing Topanga for choosing Cory over Yale

Class isn't quite dismissed when it comes to fan reactions to Boy Meets World. Actress Danielle Fishel, who played Topanga across seven seasons of the ABC sitcom, has responded to ongoing criticism over her character's decision to give up a scholarship to Yale and propose to her longtime boyfriend Cory (series lead Ben Savage) in the season 5 finale "Graduation."
TV & VIDEOS
Cinemablend

Charlie Cox's Daredevil And Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin Are Officially Together Again For Upcoming MCU Series

While Kevin Feige and his Marvel Studios team have yet to go all-in on giving Netflix’s Defenders stars their own projects within the MCU proper, the next step has been taken toward making that all a glorious reality. It looks like Charlie Cox will be reprising the roles of Matt Murdock and Daredevil, while Vincent D’Onofrio will once again don Kingpin’s classic suits and cufflinks, and it’ll actually be for the same project this time. The actors are reportedly set as the newest co-stars to join Disney+’s upcoming series Echo.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
IndieWire

‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Finale: Co-Showrunner Explains That Beloved Character’s Return

“I don’t think there’s any way to tell a ‘Star Trek’ story today without really knowing ‘Star Trek.’. That’s “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” co-showrunner Akiva Goldsman’s ethos for his work on the franchise. “My first Star Trek convention was 1976,” he said. “I can mount a good defense of ‘Star Trek: Enterprise,’ and sing the theme song.”
TV & VIDEOS
GamesRadar

HBO cancels Gentleman Jack after two seasons

The US network won't be backing a third season of the Sally Wainwright drama – but there could still be hope. Gentleman Jack has been canceled by HBO after just two seasons. Created by Happy Valley's Sally Wainwright, the Suranne Jones-led period drama centers on real-life Yorkshire-based landowner Anne Lister, retroactively dubbed "the first modern lesbian", as she strikes up a romance with the wealthy Ann Walker, and navigates male-dominated business ventures in the early 1800s.
TV SERIES
IGN

Black Bird: Limited Series Review

Black Bird premieres on Apple TV+ on July 8, 2022, with two episodes, followed by one new episode weekly each Friday. What would you do to win your freedom? Apple TV+’s new limited series Black Bird poses this question while joining the recent batch of true-crime adaptations to hit streamers. Set in the ‘90s, Taron Egerton plays the charming Jimmy Keene, a recently convicted drug dealer who is offered a literal get-out-of-jail-free card but with a significant catch. Black Bird successfully turns a game of cat and mouse on its head and combines a psychological prison thriller with a detective story. Egerton shines as the prisoner who soon loses his cocky edge and leads an impressive ensemble — including the late Ray Liotta in one of his final roles — that should keep you riveted throughout the six episodes.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Amazon Prime Video Cancels Sci-Fi Series After One Season

Amazon Prime Video has canceled its freshman sci-fi series Night Sky, according to a report by Deadline. Sources at the streamer said that Night Sky did not reach the viewership goals Amazon Studios and Legendary Television had in mind for it. The cancellation comes about a month and a half after the season premiered.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Another Showtime Show Is Ending

Your Honor, a new Showtime legal drama starring Breaking Bad actor Bryan Cranston, will end with two seasons. The show was originally set up as a limited series featuring Cranston as a New Orleans judge grappling with his son's hit-and-run accident. In August 2021, Showtime ordered a second season, which Cranston says will be its last.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Stranger Things Creators Addresses Season 5 Release Date

The fourth season of Stranger Things ended with a cliffhanger that left the viewers wanting to see the next one right away. However, it is expected that it will take a long time again before the release of next season considering the wide gap that they had between the third and fourth seasons. So when exactly we might see the next season? As it turns out, that remains up in the air as of now.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Stranger Things: Metallica Shuts Down Fan For Trying to Gatekeep "Master of Puppets"

The fourth season of Stranger Things featured some great storytelling with lots of terror and excitement, but one of the most talk-about things this season has been the soundtrack. Kate Bush's 1985 song "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)" shot up the music charts thanks to Stranger Things and earned the musician millions in royalties. The season also featured an epic Metallica moment when Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) played "Master of Puppets" in order to distract the demobats in the Upside Down. Metallica has since reacted to the moment, and recently shut down a fan for trying to gatekeep their music.
MUSIC
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

23K+
Followers
31K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy