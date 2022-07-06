Kathleen Tarrant

On first listen, “Part of the Band” might sound like one of the past decade’s most hyperactive rock bands chilling out a little. Compared to the 1975’s more typical arena-filling singles, with their existential angst, glittery synths, and scream-along choruses, it’s the kind of song you could imagine Matty Healy introducing to his bandmates with just an acoustic guitar. Taking notes from Bon Iver’s imagistic campfire ballads and Vampire Weekend’s orchestral whimsy, the band keeps the arrangement light and buoyant. While their last album felt like an overstuffed road-trip playlist touching on every style of music they’ve ever admired, this song’s percussive strings, lush acoustics, and bittersweet melody might even scan as minimalism.
