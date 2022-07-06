ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Kathleen Tarrant

By Kathleen Tarrant
klcc.org
 2 days ago

Brazilian visual artist Caco Neves turns Jenny O.'s breezy protest song into an...

www.klcc.org

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

10 Songs You Didn’t Know Carole King Wrote for Other Artists in the ’60s

Born a songwriter, when she was a teenager, and still attending James Madison high school in Brooklyn, New York, Carole King was already selling songs to publishing companies throughout the city, while writing songs for her band Co-Sines and making demo albums with her schoolmate Paul Simon. By the 1960s, King met her soon-to-be husband and co-writer Gerry Goffin at Queens College and went on to write some of the biggest hits throughout the 1960s, ’70s and a career spanning more than six decades.
BROOKLYN, NY
Popculture

Metal Frontman Leaving Band After Upcoming Tour

Steve Brooks, frontman for heavy metal stalwarts Torche, has reportedly announced that he'll be leaving the band after their upcoming tour. According to Metal Injection, Brooks shared the news in an Instagram post, explaining that he's found it difficult "to keep this going living on opposite sides of the country." It appears that Brooks has since deleted the post, and the band has not made mention of the exit otherwise.
ATLANTA, GA
thebrag.com

Watch Alanis Morissette’s emotional tribute to Taylor Hawkins at London concert

Alanis Morissette paid an emotional tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins during her London O2 concert this week. Currently on her ‘Jagged Little Pill’ anniversary tour, the iconic singer-songwriter took a moment at the first of two shows at the London arena to remember her former bandmate.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angel Olsen
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Host Reveals Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage

Rob Marciano and his wife Eryn Marciano are calling quits. After 11 years of marriage, the couple is divorcing. The Good Morning America meteorologist confirmed their separation in a statement to PEOPLE, telling the outlet, "The last couple of years have been very difficult. I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing." Marciano added that his "focus now is on my kids," 10-year-old daughter Madelynn and 4-year-old son Mason.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Las Vegas Strip#Collage#Forced Witness
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Outsider.com

Lisa Marie Presley Speaks Out After ‘Elvis’ Soundtrack Reaches No. 1 on Billboard Chart

Lisa Marie Presley celebrated the soundtrack of the Elvis Presley movie. The album, on Wednesday, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard charts. On Wednesday night, Elvis’ only child posted the Billboard news. And she wrote: “The soundtrack for the Elvis movie is #1! It’s full of epic songs with epic and incredible artists that I am a huge fan of. Congrats to all of you and to Dave Cobb for producing it. Much Love~LMP”
MOVIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Elvis Presley Sang a Righteous Brothers Song to His Friends at Graceland the Night He Died

A famous singer loves Elvis Presley’s version of a Righteous Brothers song. Elvis performed the song shortly before his death. Elvis Presley‘s songs mean different things to different people. For example, a famous singer said the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll‘s cover of a Righteous Brothers song is poignant. Notably, Elvis sang the song to his friends shortly before his death.
MUSIC
Variety

Shawn Mendes Postpones Tour for Three Weeks to Focus on Mental Health

Click here to read the full article. Shawn Mendes is postponing his “Wonder” world tour for three weeks to focus on his mental health, the singer announced on Friday. “This breaks my heart to have to say this, but unfortunately I’m going to have to postpone the next three weeks of shows through Uncasville, CT until further notice,” Mendes wrote in an Instagram post. “I’ve been touring since I was 15 and to be honest it’s always been difficult to be on the road away from friends and family. After a few years off the road, I felt like I was...
PORTLAND, OR
Pitchfork

“Part of the Band”

On first listen, “Part of the Band” might sound like one of the past decade’s most hyperactive rock bands chilling out a little. Compared to the 1975’s more typical arena-filling singles, with their existential angst, glittery synths, and scream-along choruses, it’s the kind of song you could imagine Matty Healy introducing to his bandmates with just an acoustic guitar. Taking notes from Bon Iver’s imagistic campfire ballads and Vampire Weekend’s orchestral whimsy, the band keeps the arrangement light and buoyant. While their last album felt like an overstuffed road-trip playlist touching on every style of music they’ve ever admired, this song’s percussive strings, lush acoustics, and bittersweet melody might even scan as minimalism.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy