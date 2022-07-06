ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

World Games Birmingham 2022: Complete schedule of events, times, days, venues

By Leada Gore
AL.com
AL.com
 2 days ago
World Games 2022 is bringing more than 3,600 athletes – and thousands of visitors - to Birmingham, Alabama. The 11th edition of the World Games will take place from July 7-17th. The games were originally planned for 2021 but postponed until this year due to the impact of the COVID-19...

The World Games 2022 Make History

The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, Legacy YMCA, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, and Lawson State Community College. Birmingham, Alabama welcomes the...
What to know about The World Games 2022 Which Begin Thursday

Thursday, July 7 through 17. The World Games is an extraordinary, international sports event held every four years, in the year following each Summer Olympic Games. Over the span of 11 days, more than 30 different sports holding over 3,600 athletes will be played in different venues spread across the city of Birmingham. The World Games generates worldwide exposure for participating sports and provides a highly visible stage on which athletes from more than 100 countries compete for gold.
Alabama Softball Ace Inks New NIL Deal

Alabama softball pitcher Montana Fouts has a new NIL with Boombah, an athletic apparel and equipment company. "Boombah is thrilled to announce that we have partnered with Montana Fouts. We welcome Montana to Team Boombah and are excited about the new lines of products that will be available soon. Welcome @mfouts14," tweeted Boombah.
Alabama loses 2023 4-star commit to Penn State

Alabama has been on a recruiting wave in recent weeks, adding eight players to the 2023 recruiting class since June 20. But the momentum shifted a bit on Friday as Alabama’s first commit of the year changed his mind and pledged elsewhere. Elliot Washington, a four-star safety and Crimson...
World Games Birmingham 2022: How to buy tickets

Birmingham will host The World Games 2022 from Thursday, July 7, through Sunday, July 17, and tickets are still available for most events. The festivities begin Thursday night with the opening ceremonies at Protective Stadium and conclude with the closing ceremony there 10 days later. Tickets are still available for both.
Former Alabama Player Sold His National Championship Ring

The 2020 college football season saw the Alabama Crimson Tide win their third national title of the College Football Playoff era. But for one Alabama player, the championship ring was too valuable to keep for posterity. During the new season of Pawn Stars, an 2020 championship ring was sold to...
Ramsay High School graduate crowned Miss Collegiate America 2022

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Ramsay High School 2019 graduate Kennedy Whisenant was crowned Miss Collegiate America 2022 in Little Rock, Arkansas last Thursday. The Clark Atlanta University student made history by becoming the first African American woman to win Miss Georgia Collegiate America 2022 which paved the way for her to compete on the national level. Kennedy is now the second African American woman to win the Miss Collegiate America title.
Can’t Miss Alabama: Tickets on sale for Lionel Richie headlining The World Games 2022 Closing Ceremony

It’s a great weekend to be in Alabama. The World Games 2022 get underway Thursday, July 7 at venues in and around Birmingham. Get tickets for each individual sport here. Tickets are available for the TWG22 Closing Ceremony, which will be Sunday, July 17 at Protective Stadium in Birmingham. The all-star celebration will feature Lionel Richie joined by Alabama, Jamey Johnson, Bo Bice, Taylor Hicks, Blind Boys of Alabama, Pastor Mike (McClure) Jr., Ruben Studdard, Yung Bleu and Martha Reeves. Serving as the grand finale of TWG 2022, “One World – One People: Celebrating Legacy, Achievement and Unity” will commemorate The Games with performances and the opportunity for athletes, fans and volunteers to bid farewell to Birmingham. The Closing Ceremony will climax with the ceremonial passing of The World Games flag to representatives of the 2025 host city, Chengdu, China. Buy tickets for the July 7 opening and July 17 closing here. For more information about The World Games 2022, call 205-846-2500 or go to twg2022.com.
Welcome to Birmingham, World Games, our God wears no pants

Let’s just start here. Everyone in Birmingham should have time off from work to attend The World Games. The World Games begin on Thursday night with the Opening Ceremony at Protective Stadium. It then runs for 10 days in and around town. Closing ceremonies are July 17. Homewood and Hoover are helping out, and so is Pelham and Shelby County. It’s a community effort, and so it should be a community-wide party.
