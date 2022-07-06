An Exhibit on NIGO's Vintage Archives Is Set To Go On Display This Year

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. With Baz Luhrmann’s much-hyped Elvis biopic hitting theaters this week, the King—helped along by Austin Butler and a wardrobe co-designed by Miuccia Prada—is set to reclaim his rightful place on the moodboard throne. Elvis’s modern-day stylistic legacy might be all sequined jumpsuits and massive gold shades, but there was more to his wardrobe than those kitschy standbys. Along with high-waisted pants and Hawaiian shirts, he also collected watches, with a penchant for diamond-studded Omegas and the Rolex King Midas—in other words, models worth emptying the royal coffers for. But there’s one Elvis-approved timepiece that doesn’t demand a king’s ransom: the Hamilton Ventura.

