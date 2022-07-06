ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

An Exhibit on NIGO's Vintage Archives Is Set To Go On Display This Year

hypebeast.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn exhibit titled, THE FUTURE IS IN THE PAST – NIGO’s VINTAGE ARCHIVE is set to go on display in Japan later this year. Slated to be held at the Bunka Gakuen Garment Museum right in the heart of Tokyo in Shibuya, fans of the works of KENZO creative director and...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

NIGO’s Vintage Archive to Be Exhibited at Tokyo Museum

NIGO’s archive of vintage pieces will soon be available to experience in a museum setting. As first spotted by Highsnobiety on Tuesday, the Kenzo artistic director’s vintage archive will be exhibited at Bunka Fashion College’s Bunka Gakuen Fashion Museum in Tokyo, Japan later this year. Though details...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

The Fashion Set Flocked to Discover Vintage at Re-SEE’s Latest Launch

While Paris’ summer tourists enjoyed the treasure trove of sights within the 8th arrondissement, an army of archival couture looks found themselves nestled within a classic Parisian apartment hidden away from the streets. There, Galliano jackets, Jean Paul Gaultier coats, and Vivienne Westwood dresses were spread throughout the room, reminiscent of how fashion collections are often displayed in museum exhibitions. There to witness their glory, editors and other fashion enthusiasts adored and gawked at the historical creations, paying close attention to the fine craftsmanship of each. The owner of this private collection is none other than Alexander Fury, and the occasion for their dramatic display? A new, exciting collaboration with the revered resale sight Re-SEE.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Lanvin's Resort 2023 Collection Presents Contemporary Design Codes

Following its Spring/Summer 2023 showing at Paris Fashion Week, Lanvin unveiled its Resort 2023 continuing to affirm the new direction of the luxury fashion house. Led by Creative Director Bruno Sialelli, the pre-collection develops a language of contemporary design codes for men’s and women’s. Lanvin’s Resort 2023 is...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Vetements SS23 Presents Multifaceted Designs Fueled by Childhood and Twisted Imagination

For Guram Gvasalia, the achievement of putting forward his designs has been a lifelong journey. When Vetements and its signature anti-fashion aesthetic was born, Guram Gvasalia managed business operations as the brand’s CEO, while his brother Demna helmed the creative vision. But since Gvasalia’s appointment to creative director in late 2021, the designer has been crafting his newfound identity of design under Vetements and VTMNTS.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levi
Person
Nigo
sneakernews.com

The Slam Jam x Salomon XT-4 To Release Globally On June 29th

Just under a week ago, Slam Jam teamed up with Salomon for a collaborative XT-4. And upon its release at the retailer, the shoe very quickly sold out; and the same could very well happen again upon its global debut on June 29th. Drawing inspiration from their surroundings, Slam Jam...
APPAREL
WWD

Iris van Herpen on Couture, the Metaverse and Making Dresses From Algae

Click here to read the full article. When Iris van Herpen opened her couture house in 2007 after an internship at Alexander McQueen, she saw it as an opportunity to elaborate on several centuries of savoir-faire — and propel it into the future with imagination and technological wizardry. “A lot of things I do are based on intuition, and my heart is with haute couture — it always has been,” she said in an interview ahead of her 15th-anniversary show on July 4 in Paris. “Fashion to me is a form of art, and couture is really embodying the craftsmanship and...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
POPSUGAR

North West Won Paris Couture Week in Nose Rings, Bomber Jackets, and Platform Shoes

Likely influenced by her father Kanye West's personal style, North West is taking the fashion scene by storm with oversize silhouettes and edgy details, like leather jackets and chunky combat boots. She may be young, but she's already displaying a strong fashion aesthetic. Of course, it helps to have the assistance of expert stylists who can source designer pieces. At Paris Couture Fashion Week, the 9-year-old joined her mom, Kim Kardashian, and her grandma Kris Jenner for several public appearances, further proving she's a formidable fashion force in her own right.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Fat Joe Auctions Rare Collection of Air Force 1s to Benefit Virgil Abloh’s Post Modern Scholarship Fund

Click here to read the full article. Though many admire Virgil’s Louis Vuitton x Air Force 1 sneaker, most fans rarely get the chance at taking the exclusive shoe home. Luckily, Fat Joe and Mayor are holding an event on the live stream shopping app Whatnot on Wednesday to auction off Joe’s 11-pair collection of rare Air Force 1s. The sneakers that will be up for grabs include the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 Low, five pairs of Mayor’s custom “Croc” Air Force 1 Lows, three “Terror Squad” Air Force 1 Lows and the Fragment x Nike Lunar Force 1...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bunka Fashion College#The Vintage#Shibuya Ku Tokyo#Wooyoungmi
hypebeast.com

Kanye West Reveals a Donda Concept Foam Car

A “DONDA FOAM VEHICLE” concept teaser surfaced during Steven Smith’s announcement as the Head of Donda Industrial Design. The word “mysterious” could be used to describe many of Kanye West‘s projects, and the Foam Vehicle is no different. An official image from Donda features a rough sketch of the vehicle’s side view, which gives us a better idea of a very interesting take. The car appears to feature huge wheels and bare windows. The statement for the Donda Foam Concept reads: “Donda Foam Vehicle, Conceptualized, Designed, Manufactured in the United States, Amen.”
CELEBRITIES
GQMagazine

Elvis’ Signature Hamilton Ventura Is a Watch Fit for a King

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. With Baz Luhrmann’s much-hyped Elvis biopic hitting theaters this week, the King—helped along by Austin Butler and a wardrobe co-designed by Miuccia Prada—is set to reclaim his rightful place on the moodboard throne. Elvis’s modern-day stylistic legacy might be all sequined jumpsuits and massive gold shades, but there was more to his wardrobe than those kitschy standbys. Along with high-waisted pants and Hawaiian shirts, he also collected watches, with a penchant for diamond-studded Omegas and the Rolex King Midas—in other words, models worth emptying the royal coffers for. But there’s one Elvis-approved timepiece that doesn’t demand a king’s ransom: the Hamilton Ventura.
RETAIL
ETOnline.com

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Best Plus-Size Fashion Deals on Levi’s, Floerns and More

Amazon's newly-debuted summer fashion guide is home to some of this season's trendiest styles — from structured sunnies and whimsical bucket hats to color-block tees, silky skirts and even a tiered maxi dress or two. The hub also boasts a special plus-size section, which offers a broader range of styles and fits — perfect for every woman and frame.
YOGA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Fashion
Place
Tokyo, JP
hypebeast.com

Balenciaga "Hard Couture" Is High Fashion's Alter Ego

Demna is the antithesis of tradition, seldom sticking to the antiquated rules of high fashion so that he, under the subversive umbrella of Balenciaga, can re-write the rule book. This could not be truer for Balenciaga’s 51st Couture show, which debuted at the original salon of Cristobal Balenciaga — the same venue as last year’s Couture show, marking Balenciaga’s return to the calendar.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Versace’s New “Odissea” Sneaker Brings the Heat

Since Salehe Bembury departed from the legendary house of Versace, sneaker fans worldwide have kept a close watch on the label to see what new footwear heat would drop next. And for the Summer 2022 season, Versace has answered the call and delivered with its new “Odissea” sneaker release.
APPAREL
Hypebae

VTMNTS Introduces Non-Binary Wear With SS23 Collection

Designer Guram Gvasalia set the tone with the release of Vetements‘ debut VTMNTS show and is amplifying his one-of-a-kind voice with the unveiling of the innovative fashion label’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection. The forward-thinking creative introduces the much-needed non-gender conforming category, non-binary wear, alongside reimagined mens’ and womenswear. In...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
whowhatwear

These Items From Nordstrom Are Under $150 But Could Pass for Designer

When I was studying at the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising before joining the team of talented editors at Who What Wear, I also worked as a stylist for Nordstrom. I have been interested in fashion ever since I was young, but I credit the start of my obsession with contemporary and luxury designer brands to my first days working at Nordstrom wandering around the sales floor mentally creating my dream wardrobe. While I have moved on to other professional endeavors, Nordstrom has always held a special place in my heart and is a retailer I shop at nonstop.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Closed, the German Clothing Label, Opens First U.S. Store

Click here to read the full article. Closed is a high-end denim and casualwear label with about 50 stores in Europe. But it has taken the German brand more than 40 years to open its first U.S. store, which debuted July 1 in Los Angeles.More from WWDA Look Inside Destree's First StoreGetting Ready with Social Media Star Blake Gray [PHOTOS]Inside Burberry's L.A. Party, Celebrating the Lola Bag The 1,044-square-foot space is located at Platform LA, an upscale contemporary boutique shopping center concentrating on unique retail and restaurant offerings in Culver City, California. Culver City, just west of L.A., is growing into one of...
APPAREL
Vogue Magazine

Vintage Vogues and Whimsical Wallpaper: Step Inside Anna Sui’s Otherworldly Apartment

“Designing a room is very similar to designing a collection,” Anna Sui says of her Greenwich Village apartment, where she’s lived for over 20 years. How so? Both require historical research for inspiration, a decisive color palette, and “a mood I’m trying to create,” she says, accomplished by filling a space with beautiful and interesting things.
INTERIOR DESIGN
wmagazine.com

Dior’s Tree of Life-Themed Couture Show Was a Religious Experience

A model with a shaved head opened Dior’s fall 2022 couture show wearing a white lace patchwork gown with puffed sleeves and a slightly ruffled collar. Under any other circumstances, being bald would function as just another trend, but against the backdrop of Maria Grazia Chiuri’s Tree of Life themed-collection the look took on a life of its own. A prim buzz cut’s connection with religion is undeniable, as it’s seen as a symbol of rebirth.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy