An Exhibit on NIGO's Vintage Archives Is Set To Go On Display This Year

While Paris’ summer tourists enjoyed the treasure trove of sights within the 8th arrondissement, an army of archival couture looks found themselves nestled within a classic Parisian apartment hidden away from the streets. There, Galliano jackets, Jean Paul Gaultier coats, and Vivienne Westwood dresses were spread throughout the room, reminiscent of how fashion collections are often displayed in museum exhibitions. There to witness their glory, editors and other fashion enthusiasts adored and gawked at the historical creations, paying close attention to the fine craftsmanship of each. The owner of this private collection is none other than Alexander Fury, and the occasion for their dramatic display? A new, exciting collaboration with the revered resale sight Re-SEE.
Comments / 0