ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Bam Margera Is Back In Rehab, But What Did The Jackass Star Do On The Day He Escaped?

By Corey Chichizola
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZOOsf_0gWTYBpn00
(Image credit: Dr. Phil)

The Jackass franchise and its motley crew of stunt men debuted back in 2000, so Johnny Knoxville and his crew have a special place in many fans’ hearts. This includes Bam Margera, who went on to star in his own spinoff Viva La Bam. Margera has had some public struggles over the last few years, including a fallout with the group related to Jackass Forever. While Margera is back in rehab, what did the Jackass star do on the day he escaped?

Bam Margera is currently at an inpatient rehabilitation facility, but there have been some major speed bumps along the way. Specifically when the 42 year-old skateboarder/TV personality recently broke out of said facility and was missing for a period of time. While Margera has since returned to rehab, TMZ has revealed that he was indeed partying as the authorities were looking for him.

The publication actually has video of Bam Margera, which is seemingly after he temporarily left rehab on June 25th. In the video Margera is seen partying with a group of friends, and even losing consciousness on camera. This is seemingly a shocking view into what was happening in the time where Margera’s loved ones and police were attempting to locate the former Jackass star. Luckily they were eventually able to locate him on June 27th, where an intervention took place and he was brought back to rehab.

While the public knew that Bam Margera had left rehab, this footage seemingly confirms that his sobriety did hit a speed bump during that time. Hopefully now he’s getting the help he needs, and is able to continue the path toward being healthy. Prior to his recent struggles with substances, Margera had reached a year of sobriety, so he’s been able to take some massive steps forward. And there are certainly plenty of fans out there who are sending him love and support.

Over the last year, Bam Margera has made a number of headlines, largely related to his substance issues and the drama surrounding Jackass Forever. While he was originally set to appear in the main cast of the movie, he was ultimately fired after failing sobriety tests. Margera issued a lawsuit in response, although that’s seemingly been settled. In the end, he only appears very briefly in the movie’s theatrical cut, during one sequence filmed before he was removed from the set.

Despite the lawsuit and drama surrounding the Jackass cast, Bam Margera’s former colleagues like Steve-O seem to not have any ill-will against him. Steve-O was the subject of his own intervention back in the day, so he knows firsthand. Hopefully Margera is able to get similarly healthy on his own journey.

Jackass Forever is streaming now. Be sure to check out the 2022 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qX8Sc_0gWTYBpn00

Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his famous actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Divorce Shocker! Valerie Bertinelli’s Estranged Husband Reveals Actress Pulls In $180k A Month While He’s Paid $16 An Hour As Support War Heats Up

Valerie Bertinelli’s estranged husband claimed the actress is rolling in the dough while he gets by with the help of government assistance, Radar has learned. RadarOnline.com has obtained the bombshell documents filed by Tom Vitale as part of the former couple’s bitter divorce. Bertinelli originally filed for legal separation in November 2021. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split and demanded neither party be awarded spousal support.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood Opens Up About Her Marriage, Says She & Mike Fisher Make ‘Such a Great Team’

Carrie Underwood recently opened up about her marriage, heaping praise on her husband Mike Fisher ahead of Father’s Day. The two have been married for nearly 12 years and have two sons together; 7-year-old Isaiah and 3-year-old Jacob. Fisher is a former NHL player for the Ottawa Senators and Nashville Predators. He retired in 2018, and he, Underwood, and their boys live in their dream home on a Tennessee ranch.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve O
Person
Johnny Knoxville
Person
Bam Margera
survivornet.com

Actress Valerie Bertinelli, 61, Says She’s ‘Happy To Spend The Rest Of Her Life Alone’ Amid Ugly Divorce From Her Estranged Executive Husband, 59

Actress Valerie Bertinelli was married to the late guitarist Eddie Van Halen from 1981 to 2007, but she still considers him to be a solemate. Bertinelli then married Tom Vitale in 2011, but she recently filed for divorce citing “irreconcilable differences.”. Now, Bertinelli is saying she’s perfectly happy being...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jackass#Tmz
HollywoodLife

Ozzy Osbourne: 1st Photos As He Leaves Hospital After Successful, But Grueling, Surgery

Ozzy Osbourne, 73, was discharged from the hospital one day after undergoing major neck and back surgery. In THESE PHOTOS from Tuesday (June 14), the British rock star can be seen in a wheelchair pushed by a hospital attendant towards his car in Los Angeles. Ozzy stood up and got into a black Range Rover with help from the nurse, the photos show, as his wife Sharon Osbourne drove him home. Ozzy was dressed in a black T-shirt and black pants and he wore a protective blue face mask.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Sir Rod Stewart's son Alastair, 18, becomes a poster boy in his own right after starring in billboard advertising campaign for a luxury clothing brand

Sir Rod Stewart is not the only poster-boy in his family: the singer’s son Alastair is starring in an advertising campaign in Italy — at the age of just 16. ‘My little brother has his own billboard in Milan,’ gushes his half-sister, Ruby Stewart, 35, after seeing huge images of him plastered all over the world’s fashion capital.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
OK! Magazine

Tori Spelling Completely Snubs Estranged Husband Dean McDermott On Father's Day

Tori Spelling appeared to share a very telling message on Father's Day after she opted to not mention the father of her children.Rather than praise Dean McDermott for his role in raising their five kiddos: Liam, 15, Stella, 14, Hattie, 10, Finn, 9, and Beau, 5, Spelling instead shared snaps of her and her offspring enjoying the day with Lance Bass and his family.While spending the day at Calamigos Guest Ranch and Beach Club in California, the actress explained in her Instagram caption of her post showing her, Stella, Bass, his partner, Michael Turchin, and their baby boys posing together...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Britney Spears' sons Sean Preston and Jayden James will not be attending her wedding to Sam Asghari... but are 'happy' for her and wish their mother the 'best'

Britney Spears' sons Sean Preston and Jayden James Federline will not be attending her upcoming wedding to Sam Asghari. Mark Vincent Kaplan, an attorney representing Britney's ex-husband Kevin Federline, revealed to TMZ that the duo would not be present at today's nuptials. 'Although the boys will not be in attendance,...
RELATIONSHIPS
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
125K+
Followers
34K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy