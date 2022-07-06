15 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Deals on Items You’ll Wear All the Time

Shutterstock

Ready to shop one of our most anticipated sales of the entire year? The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is back for 2022 and it just might be better than ever — if that’s even possible! Remember, early access starts July 6 for cardholders!

We’ll be covering so many different deals in this sale — from all categories — but we find it easiest to fill up our cart when we’re focused on one goal at a time. Our current goal? Grabbing items we’ll wear over and over again, all the time, all year round. Clothes, shoes, perfume — you name it. Check out our picks below!

These Zella Leggings

Nordstrom

It would be absolutely silly for list like this to leave out leggings. Whether this moisture-wicking pair is your favorite for the gym or for movie nights, now is the time to grab it!

This True & Co. Bralette

Nordstrom

No wires, no elastic, no seams — just the comfiest bralette on the block! This True & Co. pick is smooth and perfect for everyday wear. It’s even convertible!

Get the True & Co. True Body Triangle Convertible Strap Bralette (originally $44) for just $29 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

This BaubleBar Necklace

Nordstrom

Get the layered look with just one stunning piece! This multi-strand chain necklace is a golden beauty!

Get the BaubleBar Whitney Multistrand Y Necklace (originally $58) for just $40 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

This Topshop Sweater

Nordstrom

This slouchy sweater just looks like the coziest thing around — and that’s because it is! It’s totally cute too!

These ECCO Sneakers

Nordstrom

A truly timeless, endlessly versatile pick! These white leather sneakers will keep you stylish and feeling energized on your feet all day long!

This Caslon Tee

Nordstrom

This cotton-blend T-shirt’s rounded V-neckline and chest pocket make it seriously stand out in a sea of other basics. It comes in so many colors and patterns too!

This Coach Bag

Nordstrom

This neutral designer bag can be worn as a crossbody or carried in your hand to suit different looks and occasions. Such a sophisticated find!

Get the Coach Colorblock Leather Crossbody Bag (originally $350) for just $199.99 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

These Nordstrom Pajamas

Nordstrom

Sleepwear is obviously something you’ll wear quite often — so might as well grab a soft, stretchy pair to make your dreams that much sweeter!

Get the Nordstrom Moonlight Eco Easy Crop Pajamas (originally $65) for just $46 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

This Jo Malone Perfume Set

Nordstrom

Five Jo Malone fragrances in one set? Count Us in, of course! The coolest part is that you can totally layer these perfumes too!

These KUT From the Kloth Jeans

Nordstrom

Cropped flare jeans are one of our favorite styles right now, and the hems of this pair are undeniably cool. We obviously also love the secretly-shaping front pockets!

Get the KUT From the Kloth Fab Ab High Waist Release Hem Crop Flare Jeans (originally $109) for just $73 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

These Versace Sunglasses

Nordstrom

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is the perfect time to grab yourself a pair of designer sunnies. This Versace pair’s logo hardware will have you feeling like a star!

Get the Versace Phantos 55mm Gradient Sunglasses (originally $259) for just $170 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

These Chinese Laundry Booties

Nordstrom

We all need a powerful pair of black booties in our wardrobe. This vegan leather pair captured our heart. That flared block heel? Can’t beat it!

This Treasure & Bond Blazer

Nordstrom

We love wearing blazers with everything from button-up shirts, to mini dresses, to jeans and a tee. This one is perfect for pairing with all of your fave outfits!

This Rails Shirt Dress

Nordstrom

This breezy chambray shirt dress has a denim look but a soft, flowy feel. Wear it with sneakers, sandals, loafers or even heels!

Get the Rails Valerie Short Sleeve Chambray Shirt Dress (originally $198) for just $130 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

This Supergoop! Sunscreen Duo

Nordstrom

One more thing you should be wearing all the time! Sunscreen! This duo of bestsellers features one of Kyle Richards‘ favorite picks too!

