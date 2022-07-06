ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Surprise Supermodels! Kim Kardashian and Nicole Kidman Walk the Balenciaga Couture Show in Paris

By Robyn Merrett
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iCicF_0gWTXmKl00
Kim Kardashian and Nicole Kidman. David Fisher/Shutterstock; Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian takes the runway! The reality star transformed into a supermodel on the catwalk at the Balenciaga Haute Couture show during Paris Fashion week.

On Wednesday, July 6, Kardashian, 41, strutted her stuff in a look she’s become synonymous with: the luxury label’s pantaboots, as seen in a shared by Vogue. The Skims’ founder’s favorite piece was styled with a black sleek, figure-hugging corset top — that was finalized with gloves — and a wrap skirt. Kardashian’s hair was pulled back into a bun. To cheer her on, the SKKN by Kim founder’s daughter, North West, and momager, Kris Jenner, were in attendance.

“Walked in my first Paris fashion show and a COUTURE show at that!!! Thank you @Balenciaga @Demna,” Kardashian wrote over a clip of her runway debut via her Instagram Story.

The show, which was unveiled by the brand’s creative director, Demna Gvasalia, also featured Nicole Kidman, Naomi Campbell, Dua Lipa and Selling Sunset‘s Christine Quinn.

Kidman, 55, looked radiant in a metallic silver, one-shoulder gown teamed with sheer tights and ballroom gloves. For her part, Campbell, 52, wowed in a dramatic black balloon gown. Quinn, 33, sparkled down the aisle in a sequin mini dress that included a cascading train. Dua Lipa, 26, was vibrant in a yellow frock and pointed toe heels.

If you’ve been keeping up with Kardashian, you know the Selfish author has been stepping out in head-to-toe Balenciaga ensembles since October 2021 ahead of her Saturday Night Live hosting gig. She officially became the face of the label in February and has quickly created a signature look with the Balenciaga pantaboot. She has rocked an array of different pantaboot designs from the fashion house in almost every color.

The beauty mogul’s decision to align herself with Balenciaga comes amid her divorce from husband Kanye West. For years, the “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” rapper, 45, styled the California native, and now that they are no longer together, Kardashian has been trying to figure out her own fashion identity.

The businesswoman opened up about her current style era and how she’s creating her own personal aesthetic during a panel with Allure‘s editor-in-chief Jessica Cruel on June 21. “I would say [my style is] definitely, like, future alien Barbie vibes,” Kardashian said. She admitted, however, that she’s finding some aspects of her wardrobe to be a bit difficult. “I do struggle with casual [style]. I’m trying to get better at that.”

That day, Kardashian debuted a new look, stepping out with a bob hairstyle. She had her tresses, which she dyed platinum blonde in May for the Met Gala, cut into a blunt look. To complement the hairdo, she wore a white crop top and pantaboots.

Listen to Hollywood's top stars dish their best tips and tricks on Glam Squad Confidential

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Kim Kardashian’s Christmas card pics ‘unusable’ due to North’s middle finger

What a card. Kim Kardashian revealed that most of the family’s Christmas card photos were unusable last year – due to her 9-year-old daughter, North, flipping the bird during their photo shoot. “They always cry. Nobody gets along,” she said of her and ex Kanye West’s four kids — North, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 – on the latest episode of Hulu’s “The Kardashians.” “Most of the photos I saw were unusable because North was sticking out her middle finger.” She added, “It’s days like this when I really just need to lock myself in the room by myself for just...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Nicole Kidman steals the show on Balenciaga Couture runway in Paris

To say Wednesday’s Balenciaga Couture show in Paris was “star-studded” would be a serious understatement. Designer Demna Gvasalia tapped a series of superstars to model his latest looks for the fashion house — including Oscar winner Nicole Kidman, who strutted her stuff in a one-shouldered silver gown with a dramatic train paired with black opera gloves. The “Big Little Lies” actress, 55, posted behind-the-scenes footage from the show on Instagram, capturing the moment before she hit the catwalk alongside Kim Kardashian, Naomi Campbell, Bella Hadid and Dua Lipa. “Selling Sunset” star Christine Quinn, who also joined Kidman on the runway, commented, “You slayed my...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
HollywoodLife

Ashlee Simpson & Pete Wentz’s Son Bronx, 13, Looks So Grown Up In Rare Photo With Mom

Cue “Growing Up” by Fall Out Boy! Bronx Wentz is getting older, and his mom Ashlee Simpson posted an adorable selfie with her teenage son, while they were staying in London. Bronx, 13, looks so much like his dad Pete Wentz, 43, who Ashlee, 37, was married to from 2008 to 2011. The mom and son both looked like they were having a great time during their stay in the UK.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

David and Victoria Beckham’s daughter, Harper, looks all grown up on Italy trip

David Beckham is adorably spending father-daughter time with Harper on a Venice vacation. The former professional soccer player, 47, and the 10-year-old jetted off to Italy last week. “Creating special memories,” he captioned an Instagram video Monday. “Ssssssshhhhhhh don’t tell mummy 9am Gelato 🍨 sorry mummy.” Victoria Beckham, who also shares sons Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 17, with David, commented, “Did u bring mummy one of those hats home?!?! I love u both sooooo much!!! X special time with daddy is everything!!! X.” The athlete documented more of the trip on his Instagram Story that same day, including multiple gondola rides and...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Nicole Kidman Reveals Never-Before-Seen Photo From Wedding to Keith Urban

In honor of their wedding anniversary, Being the Ricardos star Nicole Kidman shared a never-before-seen photo from her wedding with Keith Urban. To celebrate 16 years of marital bliss, Kidman captioned a photo of the two lighting candles at what appeared to be their reception, "Sweet XVI ❤️ Remember this like it was yesterday. Forever." Several famous faces shared their congrats on the milestone. Kidman and Urban remain one of Hollywood's favorite couples. They began dating in 2005 and wed the following year in Sydney, Australia. Together, they share daughters Sunday Rose, 13, and Faith Margaret, 11. Kidman is also mother to daughter Isabella, 29, and son Connor, 27, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Tom Cruise.
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Cameron Diaz Spotted On Rare Family Trip With Husband Benji Madden & Daughter Raddix, 2

Cameron Diaz, 49, and Benji Madden, 43, made headlines on June 18 when they were spotted walking in the JFK Airport during a family trip in New York City over the weekend. The wife and husband had their adorable two-year-old daughter Raddix, who rested in her proud dad’s arms, with them, and they all wore casual outfits as they strolled by cameras. Cameron rocked black long-sleeved top and matching pants along with orange sneakers while Benji wore his own all black outfit, which included a long-sleeved top and pants, along with black sneakers and a black baseball cap.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Naomi Campbell
Person
Christine Quinn
Person
Nicole Kidman
Person
Kris Jenner
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Dua Lipa
Person
Demna Gvasalia
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner & Daughter Stormi, 4, Go Shopping For Her Own Makeup In Super Cute Video

In a super cute video posted to Kylie Jenner‘s Instagram, and shared by a fan, Kylie, 24, and her daughter Stormi Webster, 4 — who she shares with rap superstar Travis Scott, 31– were looking into the camera inside of her car. The makeup mogul said, “Okay, it’s a very special day today because I am taking my daughter to see my makeup at Ulta.” She then asked Stormi, “Are you excited?” With a gigantic smile on her face, Stormi told her mom, “Yeah!” After that, the two exited the car and, holding hands, they walked up to Ulta, which is now carrying Kylie’s makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Pregnant Nicky, Tessa Hilton show off baby bumps in matching swimsuits

Sisters-in-law Nicky and Tessa Hilton are showing off their pregnancy progress poolside. The fashion designer, 38, and the model, 28, wore matching pink-and-purple Liberty floral one-piece swimsuits from A Pea in the Pod ($128) while lounging on Tuesday. “Suns out ☀️ Bumps out 🤰,” Nicky wrote on Instagram. “Can’t wait for the cousins to meet each other!” Tessa — who’s married to Nicky’s brother, Barron Hilton — commented, “Love you! So soon!” She reposted the same image on Wednesday, writing, “Matching bumps 🤰🏼🤰🏼The count down [sic] begins!” She cradled her budding belly in the sweet shot, while Nicky posed with one arm behind her head. Both...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris Fashion Week#Skkn#Campbell#Selfish
realitytitbit.com

Meet Kardashians' lookalike 'secret' cousin who had a reality show without them

The OG fans might or might not know, but Natalie Halcro shares more than just a good friendship and a ‘resemblance’ with the Kardashians. She is actually their cousin. Before Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Natalie Halcro bagged her own reality TV series and is also the founder of many of her businesses.
NFL
Footwear News

Paris Jackson Hits High Notes Singing in ’90s Grunge-Inspired Dress & Dr. Martens Boots for ‘Lighthouse’ Debut on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Paris Jackson was the latest guest on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” The star rocked out with Jimmy Fallon on to her new song “Lighthouse” on Tuesday night in New York, accompanied by a band as she showcased her dancing and singing. As the daughter of Michael Jackson, it seems obvious that Paris would have a natural talent for performing on stage. Jackson has been known to mix up her style, taking heavy...
MUSIC
E! News

Kourtney Kardashian's Son Reign Disick Channels Travis Barker With New Look

Watch: Kourtney Kardashian Marries Travis Barker in LAVISH Italian Ceremony. On June 12, Kourtney Kardashian shared on Instagram three photos of her youngest son Reign Disick, 7, sporting a freshly shaved mohawk. His look brings to mind the hairstyle the reality star's new husband Travis Barker famously sported in the early '00s as the drummer rose to fame with the rock band Blink-182.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Entertainment Times

Kim Kardashian Calls Out Pete Davidson For Poking Fun During Tahiti Trip

Kim Kardashian reportedly “called out” Pete Davidson during a recent tropical trip to Tahiti. This came after he poked fun at her while taking photos and videos of her. E! News said the reality star recently shared some shots her boyfriend took during the getaway. She posted them on her Instagram Story, with some captions telling her fans and followers what was happening behind the scenes.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Kim Kardashian Is ‘So Different’ Around Pete Davidson, Scott Disick Says

While gushing over Kim Kardashian’s relationship with Pete Davidson, Scott Disick and Khloé Kardashian couldn’t help but throw a little shade at the Kardashian-Jenner family’s former partners. Khloé, 37, turned to Scott, 39, for a laugh during the Thursday, June 16, episode of The Kardashians, but they ended up chatting about how Tristan Thompson’s paternity […]
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

165K+
Followers
19K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy