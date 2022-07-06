ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

HGTV Star Sabrina Soto Calls Off Engagement to LeAnn Rimes’ Ex-Husband Dean Sheremet: ‘I’ve Never Been More Proud of Myself’

By Yana Grebenyuk
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WF4tF_0gWTXkZJ00
Sabrina Soto and Dean Sheremet. Janet Gough AFF-USA.com/MEGA; MEGA

It’s over. Six months after getting engaged, Sabrina Soto confirmed her split from Dean Sheremet.

“Some of you have noticed that I haven’t been wearing my ring. I decided to end the engagement and I’ve never been more proud of myself. Sending love to anyone navigating through a life transition. You got this. 💪🏼 ❤️,” Soto, 46, wrote via Instagram on Monday, July 4.

Sheremet, 41, for his part, also took to social media to seemingly address how he is dealing with the major transition.

“In challenging times it’s so important to come back to your center. My body has been put under extreme stress lately and with @rebalancehealth I can feel the natural rhythms of my cortisol staying in check,” he captioned an Instagram partnership post on Saturday, July 2. “It’s time to focus on what I have control of, my abilities, my work ethic and my son. It’s time to get my mojo back!”

The former couple, who kept their romance low-key ahead of their breakup, announced their engagement late last year. “I said absolutely,” the HGTV star wrote alongside an Instagram selfie from the proposal in December 2021. The social media upload included a look at Soto’s rose-gold banded ring from David Alan.

The Michelin-star chef offered his own glimpse at their special moment. “Happy birthday SABRINA!” Sheremet captioned photos from the beach in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California. “I can’t wait to continue building our beautiful family. Atlas and I are lucky to have you. (She said absolutely).”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RWPED_0gWTXkZJ00
LeAnn Rimes and Dean Sheremet. Charles Sykes/Shutterstock

The “Dive Right In with Dean Sheremet” podcast host was previously married to LeAnn Rimes from 2002 to 2010. The duo called it quits amid the singer’s infamous affair with Eddie Cibrian. Rimes, 39, went on to tie the knot with Cibrian, 49, in 2011.

The trainer later moved on with Sarah Silver, to whom he was married from 2011 to 2016. Following his second divorce, Sheremet was linked to Vanessa Black and the pair got engaged in March 2018. The filmmaker welcomed their son, Atlas, five months later.

Ahead of her relationship with Sheremet, Soto dated Steve Grevemberg. The exes share daughter Olivia Gray, 6. In August 2020, the reality star took to social media to honor her former long-term boyfriend and confirm their split.

“Happy birthday to Steve! I know a lot of you got to know him on my weekly Facebook live and if you listen to my podcast, you know about the break up!” she captioned the Instagram post at the time. “If you would’ve told me when we split that we would be such close friends now, I wouldn’t have believed you. Not always, but for the most part, time heals. It’s also important to do inner work (obvi). Now, I’m so happy to be coparenting together. I’m also thrilled that Olivia gets to be with two parents who get along and laugh a lot.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!

Comments / 24

angel
1d ago

This is why Ariana Grande will always be my girl! She married a totally non-star husband. Off the grid! Low key life. No recycling of people’s exes and husbands.

Reply(2)
19
Mark Da Man
2d ago

You've never been more proud of yourself for ending an engagement? Your standards must be low or you've never accomplished anything of value.

Reply(1)
24
Jennifer
2d ago

Dang this dude moves on fast! He is probably already picking out his next wedding set for the next one.

Reply
15
Related
HollywoodLife

Tori Spelling Poses With Kids Stella, 14, Hattie, 10, Finn, 9 & Beau, 5, At ‘Minions’ Premiere: Photos

Tori Spelling is super mom! The 40-year-old actress took four of her kids, Stella, 14, Hattie, 10, Finn, 9 and Beau, 5, to the Minions: The Rise of Gru premiere in Los Angeles on Saturday, June 25 (oldest son Liam, 15, did appear to join the family). Tori and her kids were all smiles as they posed on the yellow carpet for photographers, with the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum matching the carpet in a bright floral dress.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Singer-Songwriter Couple Ending Their Marriage Over Infidelity

Beloved singer-songwriter couple Moira Dela Torre and Jason Marvin Hernandez have announced a split, with the latter confessing to being unfaithful in the marriage. On May 31, Hernandez shared a joint statement via Facebook that revealed he and Dela Torre, who competed on The Voice's Philippine spinoff, were ending their three-year marriage. "It is with a heavy heart that after three years of marriage, we announce that we are parting ways," the statement read. "Our love and respect for each other remains. We request for privacy during this difficult time."
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
HollywoodLife

Honey Boo Boo, 16, Wears Diamond Ring On Engagement Finger After Mama June Loses Custody: Photo

Is Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson engaged? The 16-year-old wore a diamond ring on that finger in a snapshot from the first photos of her sister Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon‘s 1-month-old twins. The image, which was released June 20 and can be seen below, shows Alana spending time with her family while sporting a diamond ring on her left ring finger. This fueled speculation that Alana’s engaged to her boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RadarOnline

Divorce Shocker! Valerie Bertinelli’s Estranged Husband Reveals Actress Pulls In $180k A Month While He’s Paid $16 An Hour As Support War Heats Up

Valerie Bertinelli’s estranged husband claimed the actress is rolling in the dough while he gets by with the help of government assistance, Radar has learned. RadarOnline.com has obtained the bombshell documents filed by Tom Vitale as part of the former couple’s bitter divorce. Bertinelli originally filed for legal separation in November 2021. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split and demanded neither party be awarded spousal support.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
d1softballnews.com

The real reason why Shilo Jolie Pitt is estranged from Angelina Jolie

Shiloh Jolie Pitt is the eldest daughter of the former couple made up of the two entertainment superstars Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. They are both world-acclaimed actors and for a 16-year-old girl to have separated parents who are permanently persecuted by the press can be not only a challenge but also a nuisance when it comes to family crises.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leann Rimes
Person
Eddie Cibrian
HollywoodLife

Cameron Diaz Spotted On Rare Family Trip With Husband Benji Madden & Daughter Raddix, 2

Cameron Diaz, 49, and Benji Madden, 43, made headlines on June 18 when they were spotted walking in the JFK Airport during a family trip in New York City over the weekend. The wife and husband had their adorable two-year-old daughter Raddix, who rested in her proud dad’s arms, with them, and they all wore casual outfits as they strolled by cameras. Cameron rocked black long-sleeved top and matching pants along with orange sneakers while Benji wore his own all black outfit, which included a long-sleeved top and pants, along with black sneakers and a black baseball cap.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Nick Jonas Walks With Daughter Malti Marie, 5 Mos., In Matching Sneakers On 1st Father’s Day

Nick Jonas, 29, and his four-month-old daughter Malti wore matching sneakers on his first Father’s Day. Both pairs of shoes were white with meaningful words on the back. Baby Malti’s shoes had the letter “M” on each foot, while Nick’s said “MM’s” on one shoe and “DAD” on the other. The father-daughter duo rocked the stylish footwear in a close-up shot taken from behind by photographer Divya Akhouri. Nick posted the shot to Instagram and revealed that his wife Priyanka Chopra, 39, bought the shoes.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rebalancehealth#Michelin
OK! Magazine

Tori Spelling Completely Snubs Estranged Husband Dean McDermott On Father's Day

Tori Spelling appeared to share a very telling message on Father's Day after she opted to not mention the father of her children.Rather than praise Dean McDermott for his role in raising their five kiddos: Liam, 15, Stella, 14, Hattie, 10, Finn, 9, and Beau, 5, Spelling instead shared snaps of her and her offspring enjoying the day with Lance Bass and his family.While spending the day at Calamigos Guest Ranch and Beach Club in California, the actress explained in her Instagram caption of her post showing her, Stella, Bass, his partner, Michael Turchin, and their baby boys posing together...
CELEBRITIES
extratv

‘ER’ Actress Mary Mara’s Cause of Death Revealed

“ER” actress Mary Mara died suddenly this week at 61. Now, more details of her death are providing a clearer picture of what happened. While it was reported that she drowned while swimming in the St. Lawrence River in Cape Vincent, New York, it has been revealed that she died from asphyxiation.
CAPE VINCENT, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Pop Singer and Husband of 12 Years Separate

Rachel Stevens and Alex Bourne have called it quits. After more than a decade of marriage, the couple has decided to divorce. The singer and TV personality, who was a member of the pop group S Club 7 between 1999 and 2003, announced the end of her relationship with her estranged husband in a Friday, July 1 Instagram Stories update.
RELATIONSHIPS
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle Heartbreak: Prince Harry’s Wife Reportedly Accused Of Hiring A Surrogate, Faking Her Pregnancy Years After Queen Elizabeth Abolished Birth Verification Protocol

Meghan Markle found herself at the center of a major controversy shortly after she announced that she was pregnant with Archie. At the time, online trolls accused the Duchess of Sussex of faking her pregnancy with her son. Others also became convinced that Markle hired a surrogate to carry her child and that her growing baby bump was merely a pillow.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

165K+
Followers
19K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy