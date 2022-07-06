ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Watch Erik ten Hag pull James Garner aside for chat in Man Utd training as fans all say the same thing

By Giacomo Pisa
 4 days ago

ERIK TEN HAG has been quick to make his mark in Manchester United training.

The Dutchman has earned rave reviews after being spotted pulling James Garner aside for a one-on-one chat at Carrington.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qvnxq_0gWTXdOE00
Erik ten Hag walked over to James Garner during Man Utd training Credit: https://twitter.com/ManUtd/status/1544282693948657666
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ehclg_0gWTXdOE00
The Dutchman spent some time talking to the youngster one-on-one Credit: https://twitter.com/ManUtd/status/1544282693948657666

Ten Hag the entirety of last week working with mainly young players before senior internationals, bar Cristiano Ronaldo, arrived back for pre-season on Monday.

But even when the club's stars returned, Ten Hag has made sure to keep the youngsters involved.

United posted a clip to their Twitter account of Ten Hag chatting to Garner, 21, who also returned yesterday after being called up for England U21 duty last month.

Ten Hag put his hand on Garner's arm and spent some time talking to him directly while the rest of the squad walked past.

United fans on social media have been left impressed by Ten Hag's man management after seeing the clip.

One wrote on Twitter: "I trust Erik with young lads."

Another said: "Omg he has a plan for him."

And a third gushed: "Love this, one player who can shine under Ten Hag."

Garner impressed last season on loan at Nottingham Forest and played a starring role in their promotion back to the Premier League.

It was his cross in the play-off final against Huddersfield that Chelsea loannee Levi Colwill turned into his own net to decide the game.

Now back at Carrington, Garner could be set for a first team role in the upcoming campaign.

The midfielder himself is happy to have returned to his parent club after posting a picture to his Instagram account of himself in training with the caption: "Good to be back."

The Independent

Rafael Nadal withdraws from Wimbledon semi-final with Nick Kyrgios due to abdominal injury

Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from his Wimbledon semi-final against Nick Kyrgios due to injury.Nadal played through pain and defied the pleas of his family to quit during his five-set win over Taylor Fritz in the quarter-finals.The 36-year-old revealed an abdominal injury had got “much worse” during Wednesday’s match, with the Spaniard unsure if he would be fit enough to face Kyrgios on Friday.Nadal underwent a scan on Thursday and although he appeared on the practice courts at the All England Club that afternoon and took part in a light session, he later confirmed at a press conference that he...
TENNIS
