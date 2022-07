Portland Police officers were attacked with fireworks as they tried to help a man who had been shot. Officials say this is the second year in a row that Portland officers have been assaulted with fireworks on the 4th of July. In this instance, they were rendering aid to a man who had been shot in the area of Kennedy Park and Smith Street, just after 11:00 Monday night. The first officers on the scene used trauma dressings and other supplies from their medical kits to provide immediate life-saving treatment to the victim until medics from the Portland Fire Department arrived on the scene.

PORTLAND, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO