The mysterious Georgia Guidestones, sometimes called America's Stonehenge, were damaged in an apparent bomb attack, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) said. The monument, which was targeted in the early hours of Wednesday morning, consists of six massive granite slabs, onto which are inscribed a list of 10 instructions for the conservation of humanity in the event of an apocalyptic event.The guidestones were erected in 1980 and have stood as an oddity in a field in Elberton, Georgia ever since. The GBI has confirmed that the destruction of one of the slabs was most likely the result of an...

